Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Dodgers take 2-1 lead into Game 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers take a two-games-to-one lead into Game 4 of the World Series against Tampa Bay.

The Dodgers beat the Rays 6-2 Friday night as Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings. Justin Turner homered and doubled off a surprisingly hittable Charlie Morton, who was attempting to tie Orlando Hernandez’s record of eight straight winning postseason decisions.

Los Angeles left-hander Julio Urías starts Saturday night with a 4-0 record in the postseason. He has allowed just seven hits and two runs — one earned — in 16 postseason innings with three walks and 16 strikeouts. His 0.56 ERA leads the club.

Ryan Yarbrough is the likely starter for the Rays in what would be a matchup of lefties who were primarily starters during the pandemic-shortened regular season but have made more appearances out of the bullpen in the postseason. Yarbrough’s only decision was a win over Houston in his only postseason start in the AL Championship Series.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 6 Oklahoma State hosts No. 17 Iowa State

UNDATED (AP) — No. 6 Oklahoma State hosts No. 17 Iowa State Saturday in a big game in the Big 12.

The 3-0 Cowboys are the only team in the conference with an overall unbeaten record, but they haven’t payed in a while because of a COVID-19 postponement by Baylor last week. The 3-1 Cyclones have gotten off to the most impressive start in the Big 12, beating TCU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech — after losing a nonconference game to Louisiana-Lafayette.

The game matches two of the best running backs in the conference in Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who leads the Big 12 in rushing, and Oklahoma State All-American Chuba Hubbard. Oklahoma State should have quarterback Spencer Sanders available to boost its offense.

The game is one of four on the Saturday schedule that match ranked teams. The others are No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU, No. 14 North Carolina vs. No. 23 NC State and No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota.

This is the opening weekend for the Big Ten and Mountain West. No. 5 Ohio State, which opens at home against Nebraska, is considered the Big Ten’s best hope of making the College Football Playoff. Coach Ryan Day won’t predict how sharp his Buckeyes will be.

NFL-BUCCANEERS-BROWN

AP source: Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been completed.

Brown is nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty. He is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection would bolster an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for quarterback Tom Brady that includes tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy.

Brown played one with game with Brady during a brief stint with the Patriots in September 2019.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: Raiders players test negative for COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the results tells The Associated Press that the Las Vegas Raiders’ latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game against Tampa Bay is on for now.

The person says all tests came back negative Saturday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t release test results.

The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts. The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot Sunday in case the game couldn’t be played.

F1-PORTUGUESE GP

Hamilton takes Portuguese GP pole position ahead of Bottas

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Lewis Hamilton edged out Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Saturday to take the pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

It’s a record-extending 97th career pole for Hamilton, who can make Formula One history if he wins Sunday’s race. With a 92nd victory Hamilton would surpass Michael Schumacher’s F1 record of 91 wins.