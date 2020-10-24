Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Wild finish allows Rays to tie series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — In a game that featured six home runs, it was a pair of miscues on the same play that allowed the Tampa Bay Rays to even up the World Series at two games apiece.

The Rays scored twice on pinch-hitter Brett Phillips’ RBI single to pull off an 8-7, walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. After center fielder Chris Taylor misplayed the run-scoring hit in right-center for an error, Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nah) kept charging around third base and stumbled to the ground well before getting to the plate. However, he was able to get up and score when catcher Will Smith didn’t handle the relay throw.

Kevin Kiermaier started the winning rally with a broken-bat flare to right-center for a single off losing pitcher Kenley Jansen. Arozareno kept the rally alive with a two-out walk before Phillips delivered off the bench.

The Dodgers took a 7-6 lead in the eighth on Corey Seager’s fourth hit of the game, an RBI single. Seager and Justin Turner also homered in the early innings.

Arozarena became the first player in major league history to homer nine times in a single postseason, breaking the mark he had shared with Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz. Kiermaier and Hunter Renfroe also hit solo shots, and Brandon Lowe (low) connected for a three-run bomb that gave the Rays a brief 5-4 lead in the sixth.

The teams combined to score in eight consecutive half-innings, a span that included the first two lead changes of the series.

John Curtiss worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win.

Game 5 is Sunday at Arlington, Texas.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 1 Clemson wakes up late to beat Syracuse 47-21

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Clemson needed a second-half surge to put away pesky Syracuse 47-21, but the Tigers won their 27th straight game against Atlantic Coast Conference competition.

The Orange were the last league team to beat the Tigers in 2017 and threw a scare into them this time, trailing just 27-21 in the second half. But Clemson got a scoop-and-score TD by cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and two of Travis Etienne’s three rushing touchdowns over the final 17 minutes to gain control. Trevor Lawrence threw two first-half touchdowns as Clemson started 6-0 for a sixth straight season.

In other Top 25 action:

— Alabama’s 48-17 rout of Tennessee was costly as the second-ranked Crimson Tide lost receiver Jaylen Waddle to a season-ending ankle injury on the opening kickoff. Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and ran for a touchdown for the 5-0 Tide. Najee Harris ran for three more TDs as Alabama beat the Cols for the 14th consecutive time.

—Third-ranked Notre Dame is 5-0 after Ian Book passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-3 trouncing of Pittsburgh. Book found tight end Ben Skowronek for catch-and-run TD’s of 73 and 34 yards. Pitt freshman quarterback Joey Yellen completed just 10 of 21 passes for 107 yards and three interceptions before being pulled in the third quarter in favor of Davis Beville.

— Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another as No. 5 Ohio State rolled over Nebraska 52-17 in the season opener for both teams. Master Teague II also ran for two touchdowns as the Buckeyes piled up 498 yards of offense.

— No. 6 Oklahoma State was a 24-21 winner over No. 17 Iowa State as Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 and a touchdown in his return from injury. Chuba Hubbard ran for 139 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, who join Kansas State as the only unbeaten teams in the Big 12.

— Indiana blew a 10-point lead before Michael Penix ran for the tying and game-winning two-point conversions to help the Hoosiers earn a 36-35 overtime win against eighth-ranked Penn State. The Nittany Lions led, 28-20 until Penix took the Hoosiers down the field and scored on a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds left in regulation. Penn State failed to score on three of its red-zone possessions, threw two interceptions, missed two field goals, lost a fumble, muffed a punt and fumbled a kickoff.

— D’Eriq King was 21 of 30 for 322 yards and a touchdown as 11th-ranked Miami knocked off Virginia, 19-14. Mike Harley had career bests of 10 catches for 170 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown grab on the Hurricanes’ second play from scrimmage.

— No. 14 North Carolina rolled to a 48-21 win over 23rd-rated N.C. State behind Javonte Williams’ 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Michael Carter rushed for 106 yards and a score as part of a Tar Heels attack that ran for 326 yards and had 578 total yards.

— No. 18 Michigan trampled No. 21 Minnesota with 258 rushing yards in a 49-24 victory. The Wolverines had five rushing touchdowns, with Zach Charbonnet (SHAHR’-boh-nay) providing a 70-yard scoring run in the first quarter to set the tone.

— Walk-on freshman safety Nick Anderson’ third interception of the day ended Virginia Tech’s final drive and secured Wake Forest’s 23-16 victory over the 19th-rated Hokies. Christian Beal-Smith ran for 129 yards, including a 58-yard burst on the Demon Deacons’ first series.

— Phillip Brooks returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and 20th-ranked Kansas State took advantage of an embarrassing day in a 55-14 victory over Kansas. Will Howard threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while Justin Gardner returned an interception 25 yards for another score.

— Brenden Knox rushed for 101 yards and caught one of Grant Wells’ two touchdown passes to lead No. 22 Marshall to a 20-9 victory over pandemic-depleted Florida Atlantic, 20-9. With FAU missing both of its starting offensive tackles due to the virus, the Owls were limited to 234 yards of offense as the Thundering Herd improved to 5-0.

— No. 25 Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 28-14 as backup quarterback Fred Payton had three touchdown passes, including a 24-yard scoring throw to tailback C.J. Marable in the final quarter and broke a 14-all tie. Coastal Carolina improved to 5-0 for the first time since moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision four years ago.

NFL-NEWS

Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Bucs

UNDATED (AP) — Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal.

Brown is nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty. He is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection would bolster an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for quarterback Tom Brady that includes tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy.

In other NFL news:

— Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury. The 4-1 Packers also won’t have the services of running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin or defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

— The Steelers have re-signed punter Jordan Berry less than two months after cutting him at the end of training camp to make room for veteran Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt, however, struggled during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 start and was released after posting the lowest net punting average in the league.

— The Raiders have activated four starting offensive linemen from the COVID-19 list after they all tested negative for the coronavirus. Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list because they had “high risk” contact with fellow starter Trent Brown before he tested positive for the virus.

— The Chargers have activated defensive end Melvin Ingram and Justin Jones from the injured reserve/designated to return list. The Chargers have also downgraded offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga to doubtful due to a back issue that caused him to miss the last two games.

— The 49ers have placed running back Raheem Mostert (MOHS’-turt) on injured reserve and activated safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden from the practice squad. Starting safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England.

MLB-NEWS

Astros pitcher Josh James has hip surgery; out 6 to 8 months

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Josh James has undergone hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover. General manager James Click says the right-hander had a labral tear of his left hip repaired Friday. James initially injured his hip during an Aug. 20 game at Colorado and went on the injured list. When he returned, he had a 1.35 ERA in his final six appearances of the regular season.

PGA-ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Thomas 1-up on Rahm thru 54 holes

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas fired a 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm through three rounds of the PGA’s Zozo Championship.

Thomas trailed by as many as two shots on the back nine before his fortunes changed. He hit a driver on the par-5 16th that clanged off a sycamore tree and dropped into the rough instead of the creek. He holed a 10-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead, then followed with a 30-foot birdie putt up the slope on the par-3 17th.

Rahm finished some two hours earlier with a 63.

Lanto Griffin fell two strokes back with bogeys on two of the final four holes.

LPGA-DRIVE ON CHAMPIONSHIP

McDonald retains lead

GREENSBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ally McDonald held onto the lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship by shooting a 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke advantage into the final round.

McDonald was four strokes ahead of Bianca Pagdanganan before the 27-year-old from Mississippi bogeyed 17 and Pagdanganan closed with back-to-back birdies.

McDonald is 13 under as she seeks her first LPGA victory.

F1-PORTUGUESE GP

Hamilton takes Portuguese GP pole

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — Lewis Hamilton edged out Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take the pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

It’s a record-extending 97th career pole for Hamilton, who can make Formula One history if he wins Sunday’s race. With a 92nd victory Hamilton would surpass Michael Schumacher’s F1 record of 91 wins.

INDYCAR-JOHNSON-SPONSOR

Johnson finds IndyCar sponsor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has a new sponsor for his transition to IndyCar. The online auto retailer Carvana will fund Johnson’s car for his 13 scheduled IndyCar events next season.

The seven-time NASCAR champion is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition next month.