Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Morton vs Buehler in Game 3 of World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton starts Game 3 of the World Series with a chance to tie Orlando Hernandez’s record of eight consecutive winning postseason decisions. Morton would move within one of Bob Gibson’s record by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers and winning his sixth straight postseason start.

Morton, who turns 37 in three weeks, is 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA in this year’s postseason, allowing 11 hits in 15 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and four walks.

Ace Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) starts for the Dodgers, who won the opener 8-3 and were beaten 6-4 in Game 2. The 26-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA in the postseason, striking out 29 and walking 11 in 19 innings.

The roof at Globe Field will be closed Friday night because of a forecast of cooler weather and the possibility of rain. The game-time temperature is forecast to be about 51 degrees. The roof at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers had been open for the first two games. The temperature was 82 degrees when Tuesday’s opener began and 81 degrees when Game 2 started Wednesday night.

NBA-UPCOMING SEASON

AP source: NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to coming season

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA’s board of governors is considering a December start to the 2020-21 season, with Dec. 22 the initial target for opening night. The person tells The Associated Press that trimming the season to about 70 games is one of many options discussed by the league’s owners Friday. That option would put the NBA Finals back in their normal June slot.

No decisions have been finalized and talks with the National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing on many matters, including the financial parameters that will be in place next season. Those talks, especially on the money issue, would have to be concluded before any real decisions about next season are made.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Raiders’ latest COVID tests all negative

UNDATED (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay is on for now. That’s according to a person familiar with the tests who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t release test results.

The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts. The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot on Sunday just in case the game couldn’t be played. But the person says the plan is still to play the game Sunday unless the situation changes.

The problems arose when starting right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The team sent home four other starting offensive linemen as well as safety Johnathan Abram because of possible close contact with Brown.

The league and union are investigating how the Raiders have handled coronavirus protocols.

In other NFL news:

— Browns tight end Austin Hooper is undergoing an appendectomy and will miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hooper isn’t expected to miss significant time.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three defensive starters against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, more injury woes for a unit that has allowed at least 30 points in five consecutive losses. Coach Doug Marrone ruled out linebacker Myles Jack and safety Jarrod Wilson on Friday, a day after placing defensive tackle Abry Jones on injured reserve.

— The Buffalo Bills will be shorthanded at cornerback for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Veteran Josh Norman has been declared out with a hamstring injury. Buffalo’s No. 1 cornerback, Tre’Davious White, is questionable and did not practice on Friday due to a back injury. Cam Lewis is also questionable with a wrist injury.

— The Cincinnati Bengals will be without running back Joe Mixon for their game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Mixon injured his right foot in the first half of last week’s game with the Indianapolis Colts but later returned. He didn’t practice this week and was ruled out Friday.

— Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a calf injury that makes his status uncertain for his team’s game Sunday at Houston. The injury kept Jones from practicing Friday. He had practiced all week up to that point.

— Washington coach Ron Rivera says he’ll undergo his final treatment for skin cancer Monday. Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in August. The 58-year-old coach missed some practice time but no games while undergoing treatments. Doctors scheduled Rivera to receive IV fluids at halftime of games to keep him hydrated. Rivera says doctors are positive about the progress he has made and believe he has a good long-term prognosis.

— The Baltimore Ravens will have a crowd of about 7,000 fans at their next home game on Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh. It will be the first time this season that ticket holders will be allowed in the stadium. Because of the pandemic, the Ravens had no fans at their home opener and were permitted only 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front-office personnel at the next two home games. The increase in fans comes after the team received approval from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Young to fill the stadium to 10% capacity.

NFL-OBIT-MATT BLAIR

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Blair, one of the great linebackers in Minnesota Vikings history, has died.

The death of the six-time Pro Bowler was announced by the Vikings.

Blair, who had been suffering from dementia, died Thursday after an extended period in hospice care, according to the Star Tribune. He was 70.

In a 2015 interview with the Star Tribune, then-64-year-old Blair began crying, saying a neurologist had told him that his early signs of dementia were likely the result of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions. CTE cannot be diagnosed until after death.

Drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974, Blair played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings, from 1974 to 1985. He started 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, racking up 1,452 tackles, the second most in team history. He finished his career with 16 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries and 20 blocked punts, extra points and field goals.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Illinois tries for another upset of No. 14 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 14 Wisconsin hosts Illinois Friday night in a rematch of last year’s upset.

Illinois believes its victory over Wisconsin last year showed how far its program has come. The oddsmakers have reminded the Illini (ih-LY’-ny) this week how far they still have to go. Illinois is a 19 ½-point underdog even after beating a Wisconsin team that was favored by 30 1/2 points last year.

Illinois earned its first bowl bid since 2014 last year but is searching for its first winning season since a 7-6 finish in 2011. Wisconsin is attempting to win the Big Ten West Division title for a fourth time in five seasons.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-ARMY-NAVY GAME

Army-Navy game moves from Philly to West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The 121st Army-Navy game will be played at West Point’s Michie Stadium instead of Philadelphia.

The academies say the move is being made due to attendance limits placed on outdoor events in Pennsylvania because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those limits would not allow the entire Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend. Army gets the Dec. 12 game because the Black Knights are designated as the home team.

It will mark the first time the game has been played at a home site since World War II when Annapolis hosted in 1942 and West Point got the 1943 game.

Philadelphia has long been home for the event, with few exceptions.

HORSE RACING-DRUG TESTS-BAFFERT

Another horse in Baffert’s stable draws a positive test

UNDATED (AP) — A filly trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert has tested positive in a postrace drug test for the second time this year, making it the third positive test by a horse in Baffert’s stable in the last six months.

Baffert lawyer Craig Robertson has confirmed Gamine’s test results after her third-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on Sept. 4. Robertson said the two-time Grade 1 winner tested positive for betamethasone, a substance he said is “a legal, commonly used anti-inflammatory medication.”

The drug is allowed in Kentucky as a therapeutic. However, state rules require at least a 14-day withdrawal time and any level of detection on race day is a violation. The penalty for a first offense for a trainer is a fine of at least $1,000, without mitigating circumstances.