Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Rays square series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series is tied at a game apiece after Brandon Lowe (low) broke out of a three-week slump.

Lowe homered twice and had three RBIs as the Rays downed the Dodgers, 6-4. He put the Rays ahead with a first-inning blast and added a two-run shot that made it 5-0 in the fifth.

Lowe was hitting just .107 this postseason, including an 0-for-4 performance in Game 1.

Joey Wendle laced a two-run double and a sacrifice fly for Tampa Bay, which bounced back from Tuesday’s 8-3 loss.

Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell had a no-hitter until Chris Taylor unloaded a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Snell followed that with a walk and another hit before leaving the game without a chance to pick up the victory.

Will Smith hit a solo homer in the sixth and Corey Seager did likewise in the eighth before the Rays’ bullpen closed it out. Diego Castillo struck out the only batter he faced to pick up the save.

Tony Gonsolin took the loss.

The series continues Friday.

MLB-NATIONALS-HARRISON

Nationals agree to terms with Harrison on 1-year contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a $1 million, one-year contract with utility man Josh Harrison.

The 33-year-old returns to Washington after hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, six walks and 11 runs scored with the Nationals last season. He hit .309 as a starter as manager Dave Martinez wrote Harrison into the lineup at second base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

Harrison can make an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses as part of the deal: $50,000 for 200 plate appearances and additional increments of $50,000 up to 400. He made 91 plate appearances in 33 games during the shortened, 60-game 2020 season.

A two-time National League All Star, Harrison spent his first eight major league season with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-2018. He joined the Detroit Tigers in 2019 and spent spring training and summer camp with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Nationals in late July.

Harris is a career .273 hitter with 56 home runs, 291 RBIs and 384 runs scored in 911 games over 10 seasons.

NFL-SCHEDULE-GIANTS/EAGLES

Despite 1 win each, Eagles, Giants have first place in sight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles look to stay perfect on Thursday nights under coach Doug Pederson when they host the New York Giants in an NFC East division rivalry game. Despite both teams having only one win, they’re right in the mix in the NFC East because first-place Dallas has two wins.

A division that has produced more Super Bowl champions than any other – 13 – is the worst in the NFL this season with five combined wins. The victory total will increase after the 1-4 Eagles and 1-5 Giants meet Thursday night, unless they tie.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is coming off his best game of the season, taking a depleted offense missing nine starters to within a 2-point conversion of tying Baltimore and possibly forcing overtime. The Giants are coming off giving coach Joe Judge his first win.

BECKER-BANKRUPTCY

Becker accused of failing to surrender Wimbledon trophies

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker appeared in a London court on Thursday, accused of failing to surrender two of his Wimbledon trophies to be sold to settle his debts.

The 52-year-old Becker, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, has also failed to turn over his two Australian Open trophies, according to a new 28-count indictment that claims he hasn’t complied with orders to disclose information.

The German pleaded not guilty to all counts during his appearance at Southwark Crown Court. Becker has allegedly concealed property holdings and more than 1 million pounds, or $1.3 million, held in bank accounts.

The indictment lists Becker’s Wimbledon trophies from 1985, when at age 17 he became the youngest men’s singles champion at the All England Club, and 1989. Becker also won the tournament in 1986. He won the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

Becker, who lives in London, faces several years in jail if convicted. He remains free on bail.