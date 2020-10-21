Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

LA bullpen ready for Game 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have more left-handed hitters in their lineup for Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Austin Meadows is the designated hitter leading off and first baseman Ji-Man Choi is in the cleanup spot.

That gives the Rays five left-handers in the lineup against Dodgers rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin.

Tony Gonsolin will pitch first for Los Angeles and 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell gets the ball for the Rays.

Kiké Hernández starts Game 2 at second base, with Chris Taylor moving to left field.

NBA-PELICANS-VAN GUNDY

Van Gundy agrees to become Pelicans’ coach

UNDATED (AP) — Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. He will replace Alvin Gentry, who was let go after the Pelicans went 30-42 this season and missed the playoffs.

Van Gundy said on his Twitter account that he was “excited” about the opportunity. Terms haven’t been disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract.

Van Gundy spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times. In New Orleans, he’ll get the chance to work with No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

NFL-NEWS

Panthers put Slye, 3rd OL on COVID-19 list

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added kicker Joey Slye and offensive tackle Trent Scott to the COVID-19 reserve list, bringing their total number of players on the list to four. Scott becomes the third reserve offensive lineman to be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list in the last six days, joining Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield.

The moves don’t necessarily mean those players have tested positive; they could have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The Panthers practiced as usual Wednesday in preparation for their game Sunday at New Orleans.

In other NFL news:

— The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test. The Raiders held practice without their starting five as they prepare for a home game against Tampa Bay. Coach Jon Gruden says the team is listening to the league about how to handle the situation and hopes to get some of the players back quickly.

— A’Shawn Robinson has been designated to return to practice with the Rams this week after being placed on the non-football injury list for unspecified reasons at the start of training camp. The decision moves the new defensive tackle closer to his debut for Los Angeles. Robinson can be activated at any point in the next 21 days, or the Rams can place him on season-ending injured reserve. Robinson left the Detroit Lions to sign a two-year, $17 million deal with Los Angeles in April.

— New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and could have a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Adam Gase said before practice Wednesday that Darnold would be limited. Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback for the Jets.

— A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have traded outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets are also sending a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the 49ers for a sixth-round selection in 2022. NFL Network first announced the deal Wednesday. The 25-year-old Willis was claimed by New York off waivers in September 2019 from Cincinnati. Willis was a third-round draft pick of Cincinnati out of Kansas State in 2017.

— Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he regrets that his players found out about the team’s switch to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) through social media rather than from him. Tagovailoa, the fifth pick in the April draft, will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams after the Dolphins’ bye this week. Flores says the decision to bench popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was difficult but that it was time for the change to be made. The 3-3 Dolphins have won their past two games by a combined score of 67-17, and Fitzpatrick says he was shocked by the timing of his demotion.

— The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season.

— Veteran defensive end/linebacker Aaron Lynch has unretired and been reinstated to Jacksonville’s roster. Lynch walked away in August after just a few days of training camp. It was another blow to a position group that had two opt-outs, two season-ending injuries and lost defensive tackle Rodney Gunter to an enlarged heart. The Jaguars will get to see him practice before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Penn State coach Pat Chambers resigns after investigation

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State’s Pat Chambers has resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the Nittany Lions’ basketball coach. The 49-year-old Chambers had been at the school for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his directions.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement that assistant coach Jim Ferry was being elevated to interim coach for the coming season.

NCAA basketball season starts Nov. 25.

Elsewhere in College basketball:

— LSU has self-imposed penalties for NCAA rules violations by the football program that include a reduction of scholarships and a two-year ban from its athletic facilities for Cleveland Browns star and former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to a report by Sports Illustrated. LSU acknowledged it was working the NCAA and had self-imposed penalties, but provided no other details. The violation involving Beckham, who was seen handing out cash to LSU players on the field after last year’s College Football Playoff national championship game, is considered minor. A more serious violation involves an LSU booster paying $180,000 that was embezzled from a charity to the father of a former LSU football player.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Former Masters champ Scott tests positive for coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and has pulled out of the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

Scott is the second high-profile golfer to test positive in as many weeks. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson tested positive last week in Las Vegas.

Scott says his focus now is on recovering for the final stretch this fall. That’s primarily the Masters in three weeks. Scott hasn’t played since the U.S. Open. He keeps a light schedule, anyway. The Australian has played only four tournaments since the PGA Tour returned in June from the pandemic-forced shutdown.

In other virus-related developments:

— Phil Mickelson was planning to play the Houston Open a week before the Masters. That was before the tournament announced it was selling 2,000 tickets a day. That was enough for Mickelson to say he probably would play on the PGA Champions Tour that week in Phoenix. Mickelson says if the Charles Schwab Cup Championship also has limited spectators, then he probably would go to Houston. The three-time Masters champion says the PGA Tour has done well with its health protocols. He believes Houston will provide a safe environment. But a week before the Masters, he doesn’t want to take a risk.

— Maria Torres has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour event in Georgia this week because her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus. Torres says she has no symptoms but is self-isolating because of their contact. The LPGA also says a child care provider tested positive at the LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee. The children who had close contact with the teacher also are quarantined.

— The United States won’t send a team to the world wrestling championships because of health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive committee of USA Wrestling, the national governing body for wrestling, unanimously approved the proposal not to send a team to Belgrade, Serbia, for the Dec. 12-20 event. United World Wrestling, the international federation for wrestling, announced Monday that its executive committee approved existing plans to host the event.

— Tokyo Olympic officials say they are working on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic at next year’s games. But they don’t know exactly what they will be. Tokyo organizers have showcased a few possible remedies. They displayed various screening measures at Tokyo’s Big Sight convention complex. Organizers say their objective is to demonstrate what they are doing to ensure the safety and security of the Olympics. Exact plans are not expected to be revealed until early next year. The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021.

— With the Summer Olympics in Tokyo delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, not much attention has been paid to the Winter Games scheduled for February 2022 in Beijing. Except for by those who participate in the sports that compete on the ice and snow. The competitive season in figure skating that begins this week at a watered-down Skate America in Las Vegas is critical. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this year’s world championships in March. There’s uncertainty if the 2021 event set for March 22-28 in Stockholm will be held. And the pre-Olympics worlds is the most important because it sets the field for the games.

NASCAR-RPM-JONES

Jones lands iconic No. 43 with Richard Petty Motorsports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Richard Petty Motorsports will enter the next chapter of its storied history with driver Erik Jones.

The pairing gives Petty a proven winner to replace Bubba Wallace, who is leaving at the end of the season. His departure could have crippled the cash-strapped Petty organization but the team instead landed one of the top available talents. Jones was released after six seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing because the megateam needed a seat for a new prospect. The volatile free agent market helped Jones slide to Petty.

Jones was dropped by megateam Joe Gibbs Racing in August after six seasons. His 18 national series victories include a pair of Cup Series wins at two of NASCAR’s most storied tracks. He won the July race at Daytona International Speedway in 2018 and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway the next year. Both victories locked Jones into the playoffs.

Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver, has been outspoken on racial inequality and injustice this season. He ran a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on the No. 43 and RPM adopted Wallace’s “compassion, love, understanding” platform. Wallace’s recent prominence helped the driver sign millions of dollars in new sponsorship, but the funding will follow him next season when he moves to a new team formed by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.