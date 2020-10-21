Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES

LA bullpen ready for Game 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dodgers should have their top relievers available Wednesday for Game 2 of the World Series. Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol should all be fresh for a bullpen game against Tampa Bay after they weren’t needed in an 8-3 win in the opener.

Manager Dave Roberts will try to stitch together nine innings with a flurry of arms after the Dodgers burned through most of their rotation closing out the NL Championship Series against Atlanta over the weekend.

Tony Gonsolin will pitch first for Los Angeles and 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell gets the ball for the Rays.

Rays manager Kevin Cash, who was uncharacteristically slow to pull starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 1, also has fresh arms in the bullpen.

NFL-DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA

Flores: Decision to replace Fitzpatrick with Tua was tough

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he regrets that his players found out about the team’s switch to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) through social media rather than from him.

Tagovailoa, the fifth pick in the April draft, will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams after the Dolphins’ bye this week. News of the change leaked Tuesday, and Flores said Wednesday that he is “not happy about that at all.” He said he will address the team and apologize to them that they had to find out that way.

The timing of Tagovailoa’s promotion was surprising because the 3-3 Dolphins have won their past two games by a combined score of 67-17.

Flores says the decision to bench popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was difficult but that it was time for the change to be made.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

USA Wrestling won’t attend world championships

UNDATED (AP) — The United States won’t send a team to the world wrestling championships because of health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive committee of USA Wrestling, the national governing body for wrestling, unanimously approved the proposal not to send a team to Belgrade, Serbia, for the Dec. 12-20 event.

United World Wrestling, the international federation for wrestling, announced Monday that its executive committee approved existing plans to host the event.

In other virus-related deveopments:

— Tokyo Olympic officials say they are working on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic at next year’s games. But they don’t know exactly what they will be. Tokyo organizers have showcased a few possible remedies. They displayed various screening measures at Tokyo’s Big Sight convention complex. Organizers say their objective is to demonstrate what they are doing to ensure the safety and security of the Olympics. Exact plans are not expected to be revealed until early next year. The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021.

NASCAR-RPM-JONES

Jones lands iconic No. 43 with Richard Petty Motorsports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Richard Petty Motorsports will enter the next chapter of its storied history with driver Erik Jones.

The pairing gives Petty a proven winner to replace Bubba Wallace, who is leaving at the end of the season. His departure could have crippled the cash-strapped Petty organization but the team instead landed one of the top available talents. Jones was released after six seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing because the megateam needed a seat for a new prospect. The volatile free agent market helped Jones slide to Petty.

Jones was dropped by megateam Joe Gibbs Racing in August after six seasons. His 18 national series victories include a pair of Cup Series wins at two of NASCAR’s most storied tracks. He won the July race at Daytona International Speedway in 2018 and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway the next year. Both victories locked Jones into the playoffs.

Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver, has been outspoken on racial inequality and injustice this season. He ran a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on the No. 43 and RPM adopted Wallace’s “compassion, love, understanding” platform. Wallace’s recent prominence helped the driver sign millions of dollars in new sponsorship, but the funding will follow him next season when he moves to a new team formed by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.