Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES Rays, Dodgers begin a one-of-a-kind World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A World Series like no other opens tonight in Arlington, Texas, where the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays battle for the championship of a virus-shortened season played mostly in empty stadiums. Attendance will be limited to about 11,000 in the smallest crowd for a Series game in more than a century.

The Fall Classic will be played entirely on artificial turf for the first time since 1993, at new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field in Texas. Traditional postgame victory celebrations are banned.

This will be the first World Series entirely at one ballpark since 1944 between the Cardinals and Browns at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis — and the fourth overall. The Yankees and Giants shared New York’s Polo Grounds in 1921 and 1922.

While the World Series is being played at a neutral site, the Dodgers do have a field advantage. They have played 13 games at Globe Life Field this season. The Rays got a feel for the stadium for the first time during a workout Monday night. Los Angeles took two of of three in a series against the Texas Rangers in late August, and has played its last 10 games there. Los Angeles swept the San Diego Padres in three games in the NL Division Series before the seven-game NLCS over seven consecutive days last week.

MLB-WORLD SERIES-ROSTERS Rays ad Phillips, Sherriff

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Outfielder Brett Phillips and left-hander Ryan Sherriff have been added to the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster for the World Series. Right-hander Aaron Slegers and left-hander José Alvarado were dropped before the opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tampa Bay goes with 13 pitchers, one fewer than during the AL Championship Series against Houston, which was played on seven consecutive days. The World Series has off days after Games 2 and 5.

The Dodgers did not make any changes from their NL Championship Series roster against Atlanta. They will carry 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

MLB-WORLD SERIES-CENTER FIELDERS Achy center fielders say they are ready

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Both center fielders in the World Series say they are ready for Game 1. Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers knocked his right shoulder out of whack with an emphatic celebration after his go-ahead homer in the NLCS-clinching Game 7 victory. He says he’s feeling pretty good.

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier is still dealing with a sore left wrist a week after getting hit by a 99 mile-an-hour fastball in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston. The three-time Gold Glove winner returned to the starting lineup in Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night.

MLB-WORLD SERIES-KERSHAW

Another World Series Game 1 start for Kershaw

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have another chance to win a World Series for the first time since 1988. That was the year the 32-year-old ace lefty was born.

Kershaw has pitched in the final game of the season for the Dodgers six of the last seven years. None of those were followed by lifting the World Series trophy.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner is set to start Game 1 of the World Series for the third time in four years.

MLB-WORLD SERIES-FIELD ADVANTAGE?

Dodgers have played 13 games this season at World Series site

NBA-PACERS COACH

Pacers hire Bjorkgren as coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have hired Nate Bjorkgren as their new coach. The decision ends a search that began Aug. 26 after the Pacers fired longtime coach Nate McMillan.

Bjorkgren spent the past two seasons as an assistant to Toronto coach Nick Nurse and was part of the Raptors 2018-19 title run. Bjorkgren also spent four seasons as Nurse’s assistant with the Iowa Energy of the G-League.

NFL-RAMS-FORBATH

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath from the Chicago Bears’ practice squad after a rocky start to the season for rookie Samuel Sloman. The Rams kept Sloman on their active roster and placed linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve.

Los Angeles drafted Sloman in the seventh round out of Miami of Ohio, but he has missed three of his 18 extra-point attempts this season. Forbath is a Los Angeles-area native who played at UCLA before kicking for six NFL teams in the past eight years.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Bears have signed former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Teo to their practice squad. He was a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist also known for his internet relationship with a person falsely posing as a woman stricken with leukemia. Teo has made 48 starts and 62 appearances over seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

New Mexico-Colorado State game canceled

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West football game between New Mexico and Colorado State has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Lobos were scheduled to play the Rams on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado, but there’s a prevalence of the virus in the New Mexico county of Bernalillo. The league said in a statement released Tuesday that “in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game.” There is no plan to reschedule the game.

Elsewhere in college football:

— Florida’s COVID-19 outbreak seems to be contained. The 10th-ranked Gators reported four new positives since the middle of last week, when they postponed two games because of the novel coronavirus.