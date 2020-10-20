Sports

MLB-WORLD SERIES Rays, Dodgers begin a one-of-a-kind World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A World Series like no other opens tonight in Arlington, Texas, where the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays battle for the championship of a virus-shortened season played mostly in empty stadiums. Attendance will be limited to about 11,000 in the smallest crowd for a Series game in more than a century.

The Fall Classic will be played entirely on artificial turf for the first time since 1993, at new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field in Texas. Traditional postgame victory celebrations are banned.

This will be the first World Series entirely at one ballpark since 1944 between the Cardinals and Browns at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis — and the fourth overall. The Yankees and Giants shared New York’s Polo Grounds in 1921 and 1922.

While the World Series is being played at a neutral site, the Dodgers do have a field advantage. They have played 13 games at Globe Life Field this season. The Rays got a feel for the stadium for the first time during a workout Monday night. Los Angeles took two of of three in a series against the Texas Rangers in late August, and has played its last 10 games there. Los Angeles swept the San Diego Padres in three games in the NL Division Series before the seven-game NLCS over seven consecutive days last week.

MLB-WORLD SERIES-CENTER FIELDERS Achy center fielders say they are ready

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Both center fielders in the World Series say they are ready for Game 1. Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers knocked his right shoulder out of whack with an emphatic celebration after his go-ahead homer in the NLCS-clinching Game 7 victory. He says he’s feeling pretty good.

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier is still dealing with a sore left wrist a week after getting hit by a 99 mile-an-hour fastball in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Houston. The three-time Gold Glove winner returned to the starting lineup in Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night.

MLB-WORLD SERIES-KERSHAW

Another World Series Game 1 start for Kershaw

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have another chance to win a World Series for the first time since 1988. That was the year the 32-year-old ace lefty was born.

Kershaw has pitched in the final game of the season for the Dodgers six of the last seven years. None of those were followed by lifting the World Series trophy.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner is set to start Game 1 of the World Series for the third time in four years.

MLB-WORLD SERIES-FIELD ADVANTAGE?

Dodgers have played 13 games this season at World Series site

