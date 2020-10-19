Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Bills host Chiefs, Cards face Cowboys

UNDATED (AP) — Two of the NFL’s top passers face off in a rescheduled Monday night showdown, when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Allen is enjoying a breakout start in ranking second in the NFL in yards passing, while Mahomes is fourth.

The game was initially scheduled to be played Thursday night but pushed back after the Bills ended up playing a virus-delayed game against Tennessee on Tuesday. Bills coach Sean McDermott faces his mentor and former boss in Kansas City’s Andy Reid.

And, it’s homecoming week in Texas for the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will make his first start in place of the injured Dak Prescott. The Houston-area native will be playing down the road from where he starred at TCU.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury making their “Monday Night Football” debuts in their first NFL appearances in their home state.

Murray has a 6-0 record at AT&T Stadium from his high school and Oklahoma days.

The Cowboys are playing their third straight home game, and the Cardinals are playing their third straight on the road.

MLB-WORLD SERIES

Dodgers, Rays open the Fall Classic Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The teams with the best records in each league are set to meet in the World Series.

The Dodgers and Rays will open on Tuesday night after each finished memorable League Championship Series matchups this weekend.

Neither team has announced its starting pitcher for Game 1, but aces Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and Tyler Glasnow of the Rays are lined up to throw.

Because of their superior record, the Dodgers have “home field advantage” for the neutral site Series and will bat last in Games 1 and 2, and then in 6 and 7, if necessary.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Clemson poised for long stay at 1

UNDATED (AP) — The biggest news in the latest Associated Press college football poll was what didn’t change. Clemson remained No. 1 in the Top 25 on Sunday, overwhelmingly ahead of No. 2 Alabama.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes to the Crimson Tide’s eight. Considering the Tigers spent Saturday beating Georgia Tech by an ACC-record 66 points, maybe it shouldn’t be all that surprising.

But Alabama’s emphatic victory against Georgia, at the time No. 3 but now No. 4, is the type of big-game performance that can sway voters.

In seven of the last eight instances in which the No. 1 team won but dropped in the rankings, the No. 1 team was coming off a victory against an unranked team while the new No. 1 had beaten another ranked team.