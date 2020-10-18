Sports

MLB-CHAMPIONSHIPS SERIES

Braves and Dodgers set for Game 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set for just the second Game 7 in the National League Championship Series in 15 seasons.

Ian Anderson gets the ball Sunday night for the Braves, who are looking to bounce back after blowing a 3-1 series lead. If Tony Gonsolin goes for the Dodgers, it will be the first winner-take-all postseason game started by two rookies.

The Dodgers forced the deciding game Saturday with a second straight victory, 3-1. Hours later, Tampa Bay beat Houston in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. This is the first time both league championship series have gone the distance since 2004.

The Rays clinched their second trip to the World Series with a 4-2 win over the Astros. Rays rookie sensation Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nah) hit his seventh home run of the postseason and was chosen as the ALCS MVP.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic is Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Ace Tyler Glasnow is lined up to start the opener for the Rays against the winner of the Braves-Dodgers game.

MLB-MARLINS-HILL

Marlins part with exec Michael Hill after 19 seasons

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins executive Michael Hill’s 19-season tenure with the franchise has ended. CEO Derek Jeter says Hill won’t be back next season.

Hill was president of baseball operations for the past six years and provided continuity after a 2017 change in ownership. He joined the Marlins’ front office in 2002, and the next year they won the World Series. But this year’s 31-29 finish was their first above .500 since 2009, and they made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Hill had a hand in the record $325 million, 13-year contract Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins in 2014. He later was involved in trading Stanton and All-Stars Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto as the Marlins rebuilt from the farm system up under Jeter.

Hill helped steer the Marlins through a coronavirus outbreak that nearly derailed their season.

NFL-SCHEDULE

2 veteran QBs face off when Packers visit Buccaneers

UNDATED (AP) — Week 6 in the NFL features a matchup of star quarterbacks when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Packers are 4-0 and have won their past nine regular-season games. They are the first team in NFL history to score at least 150 points and commit no turnovers through the first four games of a season.

The 3-2 Buccaneers are ranked No. 1 against the run and No. 2 overall on defense. The unit has held opponents to less than 50 yards rushing the past three weeks. The 2016 Packers were the last team to do that in four consecutive games.

Rodgers is 1-1 against Brady.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The undefeated Titans are healing up from the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. Tennessee has defensive lineman DaQuan Jones back for his second straight game after having been on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Adam Humphries and cornerback Kristian Fulton also are back.

— The Cleveland Browns say wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is active and expected to be available Sunday at Pittsburgh. Beckham had his second negative COVID-19 test in 24 hours on Saturday, clearing him to rejoin his teammates. He was kept away from Cleveland’s facility and didn’t practice for two days after feeling ill on Thursday and being sent home. The Browns are off to a 4-1 start and trying to earn their first win in Pittsburgh since 2003.

NASCAR-KANSAS

Race into NASCAR’s championship round begins at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The path to the NASCAR championship finale begins Sunday at Kansas Speedway, the first of three races in the title-setting third round.

The next two stops are Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile intermediate oval like Kansas, then half-mile Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR’s shortest and oldest active track.

At stake are four slots in the winner-take-all Nov. 8 finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are the two favorites to race for the championship. The two have combined for 16 wins in 32 races this season and have enough points that it would likely take some sort of sudden collapse to keep the favorites from advancing to the finale.

Six other drivers are vying for a slot in the finale.