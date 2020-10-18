Sports

MLB-CHAMPIONSHIPS SERIES

Braves and Dodgers set for Game 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set for just the second Game 7 in the National League Championship Series in 15 seasons.

Ian Anderson gets the ball Sunday night for the Braves, who are looking to bounce back after blowing a 3-1 series lead. If Tony Gonsolin goes for the Dodgers, it will be the first winner-take-all postseason game started by two rookies.

The Dodgers forced the deciding game Saturday with a second straight victory, 3-1. Hours later, Tampa Bay beat Houston in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. This is the first time both league championship series have gone the distance since 2004.

The Rays clinched their second trip to the World Series with a 4-2 win over the Astros. Rays rookie sensation Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nah) hit his seventh home run of the postseason and was chosen as the ALCS MVP.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic is Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Ace Tyler Glasnow is lined up to start the opener for the Rays against the winner of the Braves-Dodgers game.

MLB-MARLINS-HILL

Marlins part with exec Michael Hill after 19 seasons

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins executive Michael Hill’s 19-season tenure with the franchise has ended. CEO Derek Jeter says Hill won’t be back next season.

Hill was president of baseball operations for the past six years and provided continuity after a 2017 change in ownership. He joined the Marlins’ front office in 2002, and the next year they won the World Series. But this year’s 31-29 finish was their first above .500 since 2009, and they made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Hill had a hand in the record $325 million, 13-year contract Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins in 2014. He later was involved in trading Stanton and All-Stars Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto as the Marlins rebuilt from the farm system up under Jeter.

Hill helped steer the Marlins through a coronavirus outbreak that nearly derailed their season.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

Clemson remains overwhelming No. 1 over Alabama

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

Clemson has been No. 1 since the preseason. The Tigers have been top-ranked 23 times in school history but never more than five times in a season before this year.

The Crimson Tide ran away from Georgia to make the case to be No. 1, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Tigers. Clemson beat Georgia Tech by 66 points, the most lopsided Atlantic Coast Conference football game ever. The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62. The Crimson Tide got the remaining eight.

Notre Dame moved up to No. 3, No. 4 Georgia dropped one spot and Ohio State moved up to No. 5 a week before the Big Ten starts playing. Oklahoma State is No. 6, with Texas A&M, Penn State, Cincinnati and Florida rounding out the top 10.

North Carolina took a big fall, dropping nine spots to No. 14 after losing at Florida State.

NASCAR-KANSAS

Race into NASCAR’s championship round begins at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The path to the NASCAR championship finale begins Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 is the first of three races in the title-setting third round. The next two stops are Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile intermediate oval like Kansas, then half-mile Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR’s shortest and oldest active track. At stake are four slots in the winner-take-all Nov. 8 finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Martin Truex Jr. is starting from the back of the field Sunday after his car failed inspection twice. Truex was supposed to start on the inside of Row 3 alongside playoff contender Alex Bowman. Chase Elliott starts from the pole alongside Joey Logan, with fellow playoff contender Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick in the second row. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski make up the fourth row.

Harvick and Hamlin are the favorites to race for the championship. The two have combined for 16 wins in 32 races this season and have enough points that it would likely take some sort of sudden collapse to keep the favorites from advancing to the finale. Six other drivers are vying for a slot in the finale.