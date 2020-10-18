Sports

MLB-CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Braves and Dodgers set for Game 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set for just the second Game 7 in the National League Championship Series in 15 seasons.

Ian Anderson gets the ball Sunday night for the Braves, who are looking to bounce back after blowing a 3-1 series lead. If Tony Gonsolin goes for the Dodgers, it will be the first winner-take-all postseason game started by two rookies.

The Dodgers forced the deciding game Saturday with a second straight victory, 3-1. Hours later, Tampa Bay beat Houston in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. This is the first time both league championship series have gone the distance since 2004.

The Rays clinched their second trip to the World Series with a 4-2 win over the Astros. Rays rookie sensation Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nah) hit his seventh home run of the postseason and was chosen as the ALCS MVP.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic is Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Ace Tyler Glasnow is lined up to start the opener for the Rays against the winner of the Braves-Dodgers game.

MLB-NEWS-MARLINS-HILL

Marlins part with exec Michael Hill after 19 seasons

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins executive Michael Hill’s 19-season tenure with the franchise has ended. CEO Derek Jeter says Hill won’t be back next season.

Hill had a hand in the record $325 million, 13-year contract Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins in 2014. He later was involved in trading Stanton and All-Stars Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto as the Marlins rebuilt from the farm system up under Jeter.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Steelers trounce Browns 38-7

UNDATED (AP) — James Conner ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers battered the Cleveland Browns in a 38-7 blowout victory.

Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 with the win.

Ben Roethlisberger added 162 yards passing and a score as Pittsburgh emphatically ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak while extending the Browns’ skid at Heinz Field to 17 and counting.

The Browns were unable to get anything going against a defense that sacked aching Baker Mayfield four times. Mayfield also threw a pair of interceptions and was pulled late in the third quarter.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Derrick Henry took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a touchdown 3:30 into overtime and the Tennessee Titans remained undefeated, rallying to beat the Houston Texans 42-36. The Titans overcame two turnovers, Stephen Gostkowski having a field goal blocked and missing another and the defense giving up 335 yards passing and four touchdown passes to Deshaun Watson. Watson’s final TD pass put Houston up 36-29 with 1:50 left. Ryan Tannehill drove the Titans 76 yards before finding A.J. Brown on a 6-yard TD pass with 4 seconds left in regulation.

— Denver kicker Brandon McManus had six field goals and linebacker Malik Reed came up with a big sack late to help the Broncos hold on for an 18-12 win over the New England Patriots in a game twice delayed following positive coronavirus tests for both teams. The Broncos’ win snapped a four-game losing streak in New England. Denver won despite being without leading rusher Melvin Gordon and top pass catcher Noah Fant, who was out with an ankle injury. Phillip Lindsay started in Gordon’s place and rushed 23 times for 101 yards. Tim Patrick had four catches for 101 yards.

— Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16. Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl. Bridgewater was under duress most of the game and finished with 216 yards passing and two interceptions.

— Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and ran for a score and the Baltimore Ravens held on for a 30-28 victory over the depleted Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Eagles came in missing seven offensive starters, including four offensive linemen, and then lost two more when running back Miles Sanders left in the third quarter and tight end Zach Ertz exited in the fourth. Still, the Ravens needed to prevent a 2-point conversion with 1:55 remaining to secure the win. Carson Wentz was stopped by L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon trying to run it in.

— Julio Jones returned from injury to catch two of Matt Ryan’s four touchdown passes, as the Atlanta Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings 40-23 for their first victory of the season. The win came one week after the firing of coach Dan Quinn, who was replaced by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the first half for the first time in his career, and the Falcons turned those picks into 17 points to build a 20-0 lead at the break.

— Philip Rivers opened the fourth quarter by throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jack Doyle to take the lead and helping the Indianapolis Colts to a 31-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals after trailing by 21 points early in the second quarter. The rally capped the greatest regular-season comeback in franchise history. Cincinnati could have regained the lead with a 48-yard field goal with 8:02 to play but Randy Bullock’s kick hit the right upright.

— Joe Judge and the New York Giants have finally won, and they have rookie Tae Crowder and a risky gamble by Washington coach Ron Rivera for making them relevant again. Crowder, the last player taken in the NFL draft and the current Mr. Irrelevant, scooped up a fumble and ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:28 to play to give the Giants a 20-19 victory over Washington on Sunday in a battle of the two of the NFL’s worst teams. The game wasn’t decided until Rivera went for 2 after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen tp Cam Sims with :36 left in regulation. It failed.

— Matthew Stafford finally got his first touchdown pass against Jacksonville. It helped the Detroit Lions build a lead even they couldn’t squander. Rookie D’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, Stafford got an elusive TD pass against Jacksonville and the Lions hammered the Jaguars 34-16 on Sunday. The Jaguars were the only team Stafford hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass against in 12 NFL seasons.

NFL-GIANTS-BOARD INJURED

Giants’ Board carted off, taken to hospital

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants wide receiver C.J. Board was carted off the field early in the third quarter Sunday after taking a big hit from Washington safety Deshazor Everett while trying to catch a low pass.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck injury and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

Clemson remains overwhelming No. 1 over Alabama

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

Clemson has been No. 1 since the preseason. The Tigers have been top-ranked 23 times in school history but never more than five times in a season before this year.

The Crimson Tide ran away from Georgia to make the case to be No. 1, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Tigers. Clemson beat Georgia Tech by 66 points, the most lopsided Atlantic Coast Conference football game ever. The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62. The Crimson Tide got the remaining eight.

Notre Dame moved up to No. 3, No. 4 Georgia dropped one spot and Ohio State moved up to No. 5 a week before the Big Ten starts playing. Oklahoma State is No. 6, with Texas A&M, Penn State, Cincinnati and Florida rounding out the top 10.

North Carolina took a big fall, dropping nine spots to No. 14 after losing at Florida State.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

NC State loses QB Leary to leg injury

UNDATED (AP) — Starting quarterback Devin Leary could miss the rest of the regular season for No. 23 North Carolina State after having surgery Sunday for a leg injury suffered in a win against Duke.

In a post on the program’s Twitter account, the school said Leary had surgery a day after breaking the fibula bone in his left leg. He is expected to miss four to eight weeks.

Leary was knocked from Saturday’s game after taking a hard hit on a keeper from Duke’s Lummie Young IV, who was ejected for targeting.

In other college football news:

— Purdue says football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school in Indiana says he is isolating at his home. The Boilermakers are scheduled to host Iowa in their season opener Saturday when the Big Ten Conference begins its virus-delayed, eight-game, conference-only season.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Mickelson wins in Richmond to got 2 for 2 on senior tour

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Phil Mickelson became the third player and second this year to win his first two starts on the PGA Tour Champions, slamming the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71.

Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior events. Fleischer accomplished the feat in 1999 and Furyk did it this year with victories at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship.

PGA-CJ CUP-DAY

Day withdraws from final round of CJ Cup with neck injury

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Jason Day is out of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek with a neck injury. The former world No. 1 finished one hole Sunday and was short of the green on No. 2 when he pulled out. The PGA Tour did not disclose the nature of the injury.

Day has a history of nagging injuries in the back and neck area. This is the third time in the last six years he has withdrawn on the weekend. He is in the field for the Zozo Championship next week in California.

NASCAR

Logano wins at Kansas to clinch spot in Cup Series finale

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Joey Logano used every bit of the track to hold off Kevin Harvick over a long, finishing green-flag run to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday and earn a spot in the championship round at Phoenix.

Alex Bowman finished third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, playoff driver Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell rounded out the top 10. P

layoff driver Kurt Busch had an engine blow and wound up finishing 38th.