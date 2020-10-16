Sports

MLB-CHAMPIONSHIPS SERIES

Astros force Game 7

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros have forced a Game 7 in the American League Championship Series, three days after falling behind three-games-to-none.

The Astros put together a four-run fifth and coasted to a 7-4 win over Tampa Bay. Houston trailed 1-0 until George Springer poked a two-run single and scored on Jose Altuve’s (al-TOO’-vayz) double.

Carlos Correa finished with three hits, including an RBI single to complete the fifth-inning rally.

Kyle Tucker padded Houston’s lead with a leadoff homer in the sixth and added a sacrifice fly.

Manuel Margot (mahn-WEHL’ mahr-GOH’) drove in three with a pair of homers for the Rays after the Astros went ahead, 7-1.

Astros starter Framber (FRAHM’-bur) Valdez was outstanding over six innings, limiting the Rays to a run and two hits while striking out nine. Valdez blanked Tampa Bay after Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) hit an RBI double in the second.

Blake Snell took the loss, yielding two runs and three hits in four-plus innings.

The Astros are the second team to force a Game 7 in a best-of-7 series after dropping the first three contests.

The Braves are trying to close out the National League Championship Series in five games. Atlanta led 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

MLB-NEWS

Ex-Angels employee indicted in Tyler Skaggs’ fatal overdose

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Los Angeles Angels director of communications in Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ fatal drug overdose. The indictment Thursday in Fort Worth charges Eric Prescott Kay with drug distribution and drug conspiracy.

Skaggs was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before a game against the Texas Rangers.

A coroner says Skaggs choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the drugs fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: Patriots cancel practice, positive COVID-19 test

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The person didn’t reveal whether it was a player or a coach.

New England is scheduled to host Denver on Sunday. The game has already been postponed twice because of four positive coronavirus tests by players, including quarterback Cam Newton cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Earlier Friday, the Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after several people tested positive for COVID-19. But retests came back negative and the building reopened.

The Cleveland Browns, who played the Colts on Sunday, said they had zero positive tests Friday morning and their building was open. The Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons resumed in-person work at their facility Friday under more stringent safety measures. The team closed the building Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19. One player tested positive earlier in the week. A team spokesman said the second person was not a player. The Falcons are scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.

In other NFL coronavirus developments:

— The Panthers have placed guard/center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days after he played against the Falcons. Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after Carolina defeated Atlanta 23-16. Larsen didn’t start for the Panthers in that game, but did see action as a reserve.

— Odell Beckham Jr. missed another practice with the Browns due to COVID-19 protocols. Beckham’s status remains uncertain after Cleveland’s star wide receiver was kept away from the team’s facility Friday for the second straight day. Beckham tested negative for coronavirus Friday, but league guidelines say he can’t rejoin his teammates and practice until he has a second negative test within a 24-hour period. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

— The Arizona Department of Health Services is permitting the Cardinals to host a crowd of up to 1,200 people for the team’s next home game against the Seahawks on Oct. 25. Seats will be available to those with season tickets based on order of account seniority. Masks are mandatory.

NFL-INJURIES

Falcons’ Jones returns to practice

UNDATED (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones returned to practice as a limited participant Friday and hopes to play Sunday when the Falcons visit the Vikings.

Jones has played just one half of the last three games because of a hamstring injury. Friday marked the first day he was able to get on the field in the last two weeks.

NFL leading rusher Dalvin Cook will sit out Minnesota’s game against Atlanta because of a groin injury, giving Alexander Mattison the opportunity for his first career start at running back.

In other NFL injury news:

— Packers coach Matt LaFleur says wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark will be “ready to go” Sunday at Tampa Bay. Both players have missed multiple games with injuries.

— The Lions have ruled out cornerback Desmond Trufant for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville and have put tight end Hunter Bryant on injured reserve. Trufant is out with a hamstring injury. Bryant has dealt with hamstring and concussion issues.

T25 SCHEDULE-SMU/TULANE

Mustangs rally yo stay unbeaten

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — SMU fought off an upset bid before keeping their perfect record intact.

Brandon Crossley ended the first overtime possession with an interception and Chris Naggar made a 34-yard field goal to give the 17th-ranked Mustangs a 37-34 victory over Tulane.

Crossley intercepted Tulane freshman Michael Pratt’s pass to put the Mustangs in position to win with the field goal.

The Green Wave rallied to force overtime on Merek Glover’s 27-yard field goal with 1:30 left.

After Tulane took a 31-27 lead early in the fourth quarter on Pratt’s 7-yard touchdown, the Mustangs pulled ahead 34-31 lead on Shane Buechele’s (boo-SHEHLZ’) 10-yard pass to Danny Gray.

Buechele completed 23 of 37 passes for 384 yards and two touchdowns for the 5-0 Mustangs.

T25 FOOTBALL-NEWS

Another SEC postponement

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has postponed next week’s game between Missouri and No. 10 Florida, the third league contest moved this week because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive for the coronavirus and dozens more quarantined because of contract tracing. That left them with fewer than the conference-mandated 53 scholarship players available Saturday against defending national champion LSU.

Also in college football:

— Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested negative in a follow-up test for COVID-19, leaving open the possibility of a return to the sideline for the Georgia game. If he tests negative again Friday and Saturday, Saban would be allowed on the sidelines for the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s game with No. 3 Georgia Saturday night.

NHL-NEWS

Kings sign Byfield

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed No. 2 overall draft pick Quinton Byfield to a three-year contract.

The 18-year-old Byfield is likely to play another year of junior hockey before he joins the NHL. But the Kings haven’t ruled out anything with their top prospect before he attends his first training camp.

Byfield became the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history when Los Angeles chose him earlier this month.

In other NHL news:

— The Maple Leafs have signed 41-year-old forward Joe Thornton to a one-year, $700,000 contract. The six-time all star and 2006 Hart Memorial Trophy has played 1,636 regular-season games with the Bruins and San Sharks, collecting 420 goals and 1509 points. Thornton had seven goals and 31 points in 70 games for the Sharks last season.

PGA-CJ CUP

Schauffele sizzles late to take CJ Cup lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) dominated the back nine in taking a three-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton in the second round of the PGA’s CJ Cup.

Schauffele made seven birdies over an eight hole stretch, including six in a row. The birdie run gave him a career-best 29 on the back nine and an 8-under 64 for the day.

Hatton rallied to close with a pair of birdies for a 68 after entering the round with a one-stroke lead.

Russell Henley was another shot back at 10-under following a 68.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

First round of PGA Tour Champions postponed by rain

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic was postponed Friday because of rain.

The 54-hole tournament at the Country Club of Virginia was to be Phil Mickelson’s second start on the PGA Tour Champions. He won his debut on the over-50 tour at Ozarks National in August.

NCAA-UMASS

NCAA penalizes UMass for violations in basketball, tennis

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is stripping the University of Massachusetts of victories in men’s basketball and women’s tennis for overpaying 12 athletes about $9,100 in financial aid over three years.

The NCAA announced Friday it had imposed a two-year probation on UMass that will end October 2022, It’s also vacating results involving athletes who received what were determined to be inappropriate benefits. UMass plans to appeal the committee’s decision to vacate victories from 2014-17 that include 59 basketball wins and an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in women’s tennis.

