Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: Patriots cancel practice, positive COVID-19 test

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The person didn’t reveal whether it was a player or a coach.

New England is scheduled to host Denver on Sunday, a game that has already been postponed twice because of four positive coronavirus tests by players, including quarterback Cam Newton cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Earlier Friday, the Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after several people tested positive for COVID-19. But retests came back negative and the building reopened.

The Cleveland Browns, who played the Colts on Sunday, said they had zero positive tests Friday morning and their building was open. The Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons resumed in-person work at their facility Friday under more stringent safety measures. The team closed the building Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19. One player tested positive earlier in the week. A team spokesman said the second person was not a player. The Falcons are scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.

In other NFL coronavirus developments:

— The Carolina Panthers have placed guard/center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days after he played against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after Carolina defeated Atlanta 23-16. Larsen didn’t start for the Panthers in that game, but did see action as a reserve. The Panthers practiced Friday in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Bears.

— Odell Beckham Jr. missed another practice with the Browns due to COVID-19 protocols. Beckham’s status remains uncertain after Cleveland’s star wide receiver was kept away from the team’s facility Friday for the second straight day. He was sent home feeling ill Thursday. Beckham tested negative for coronavirus Friday, but league guidelines say he can’t rejoin his teammates and practice until he has a second negative test within a 24-hour period. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

— The Arizona Department of Health Services is permitting the NFL’s Cardinals to host a crowd of up to 1,200 people for the team’s next home game against the Seahawks on Oct. 25. Seats will be available to those with season tickets based on order of account seniority. Masks are mandatory. There will be 600 seats available on both the west and east sides of the stadium and spread out in pods of two. The Cardinals had approximately 750 people in the stands for their game against the Lions on Sept. 27. That group was limited to staff, family members and friends.

NFL-INJURIES

Falcons’ Jones returns to practice

UNDATED (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones returned to practice as a limited participant Friday and hopes to play Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Minnesota Vikings. Jones has played just one half of the last three games because of a hamstring injury. Friday marked the first day he was able to get on the field in the last two weeks.

Other Atlanta players listed as limited participants included receiver Russell Gage, tight end Hayden Hurst, defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Foye Oluokun. Defensive end Takk McKinley and safety Jaylinn Hawkins have been ruled out for the Vikings game. Defensive end John Cominsky did not participate Friday and was listed as questionable.

NFL leading rusher Dalvin Cook will sit out Minnesota’s game against Atlanta because of a groin injury, giving Alexander Mattison the opportunity for his first career start at running back. The Vikings also announced Friday that right guard Dru Samia, cornerback Kris Boyd and wide receiver/kick returner K.J. Osborn were ruled out for the game. Cornerback Holton Hill was listed as doubtful.

In other NFL injury news:

— Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark will be “ready to go” Sunday at Tampa Bay after both players missed multiple games with injuries. Packers cornerback Kevin King’s status for the Buccaneers game is much less certain as he deals with a quadriceps injury. King was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

— The Detroit Lions have ruled out cornerback Desmond Trufant for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville and have put tight end Hunter Bryant on injured reserve. Trufant is out with a hamstring injury. Bryant has dealt with hamstring and concussion issues.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

BYU visits Houston, SMU visits Tulane

UNDATED (AP) — There are two games on Friday’s college football schedule featuring ranked teams.

No. 14 BYU looks to improve to 5-0 when the team visits Houston. Houston is 1-0 after beating Tulane in its opener last Thursday after weeks of cancellations and postponements because of the coronavirus. Houston is looking for its first win against a Top 25 opponent since 2017 when it defeated No. 17 South Florida.

No. 17 SMU aims to remain nationally ranked and among the unbeaten teams in the American Athletic Conference when the Mustangs visit Tulane. The Green Wave seeks its first league win in tonight’s matchup and aims to bounce back from a 49-31 loss at Houston in which Tulane was outscored 42-7 after jumping out to a 24-7 lead. SMU quarterback Shane Buechele completed 32 passes for 474 yards against Memphis last week and has 1,326 yards and 10 TDs passing this season. But top receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

First round of PGA Tour Champions postponed by rain

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic was postponed Friday because of rain.

The 54-hole tournament at the Country Club of Virginia was to be Phil Mickelson’s second start on the PGA Tour Champions. He won his debut on the over-50 tour at Ozarks National in August.

The tour planned to send players off from split tees Saturday morning and the second round was set to begin Saturday afternoon, with the goal of completing the tournament by Sunday evening.

NCAA-UMASS

NCAA penalizes UMass for violations in basketball, tennis

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is stripping the University of Massachusetts of victories in men’s basketball and women’s tennis for overpaying 12 athletes about $9,100 in financial aid over three years.

The NCAA announced Friday it had imposed a two-year probation on UMass that will end October 2022 in addition to vacating results involving athletes who received what were determined to be inappropriate benefits. The school will also pay a self-imposed fine of $5,000. UMass plans to appeal the committee’s decision to vacate victories from 2014-17 that include 59 basketball wins and an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in women’s tennis.