Sports

MLB-CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Braves, Rays try to clinch trips to World Series

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will try Friday night to clinch their first trip to the World Series since 1999. They take a 3-1 lead over the Dodgers into Game 5 of the NL Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Braves routed Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles 10-2 Thursday night, a day after getting pounded by the Dodgers 15-3. Atlanta is likely to go with a bullpen day in the potential clincher. Dustin May, the 23-year-old Texan who has thrown 4 2-3 scoreless innings in three appearances this postseason, will start for the Dodgers.

The Tampa Bay Rays will try for the third day in a row to reach the World Series. A pair of losses to Houston has narrowed their lead in the AL Championship Series to 3-2 at Petco Park in San Diego. Game 6 will be a rematch of the opener when Blake Snell pitched the Rays past Framber Valdéz and the Astros 2-1.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts say they have closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19. The team says it’s “in the process of confirming those tests.” The Colts say the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.

The Cleveland Browns, who played the Colts on Sunday, say they had zero positive tests Friday morning and their building is open. The Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons resumed in-person work at their facility Friday under more stringent safety measures. The team closed the building Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19. One player tested positive earlier in the week. A team spokesman said the second person was not a player.

The Falcons are scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

BYU visits Houston, SMU visits Tulane

UNDATED (AP) — There are two games on Friday’s college football schedule featuring ranked teams.

No. 14 BYU looks to improve to 5-0 when the team visits Houston. Houston is 1-0 after beating Tulane in its opener last Thursday after weeks of cancellations and postponements because of the coronavirus. Houston is looking for its first win against a Top 25 opponent since 2017 when it defeated No. 17 South Florida.

No. 17 SMU aims to remain nationally ranked and among the unbeaten teams in the American Athletic Conference when the Mustangs visit Tulane. The Green Wave seeks its first league win in tonight’s matchup and aims to bounce back from a 49-31 loss at Houston in which Tulane was outscored 42-7 after jumping out to a 24-7 lead. SMU quarterback Shane Buechele completed 32 passes for 474 yards against Memphis last week and has 1,326 yards and 10 TDs passing this season. But top receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Swiss organizers plan for World Cup ski season without fans

UNDATED (AP) — Alpine skiing’s World Cup starts its 2020-21 season Saturday amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Europe. The season is surrounded by many questions concerning the 38 men’s and 34 women’s races on the current calendar as the further spreading of the virus and travel restrictions could take its toll.

At least the start in Soelden, Austria, has a familiar touch with a women’s giant slalom on Saturday and a men’s race Sunday. But no fans will be allowed on the hill when Federica Brignone and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde start the defense of their overall titles.

The Swiss ski federation says it is working with local organizers to have competitions without the public as coronavirus cases peak in the Alpine nation ahead of the winter sports season.

In other sports news related to the pandemic:

— The Wimbledon tennis tournament is planning its comeback in 2021. Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam tournament canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the All England Club announced plans Friday for its return next year. The tournament, canceled this year for the first time since 1945, is scheduled to run next year from June 28-July 11. It could be held at full capacity, reduced capacity or without fans, the club said. All of the options are dependent on the status of government and public health guidelines.

— World Cup champion South Africa has withdrawn from the Rugby Championship in Australia, leaving Argentina, Australia and New Zealand to contest a tri-nations tournament. The tournament’s governing body confirmed the anticipated decision Friday. South Africa cited player welfare concerns because of the delayed start to its domestic competition and uncertainty over government travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Springboks had been scheduled to open against Argentina in Sydney on Nov. 7, more than a year since their previous test match.