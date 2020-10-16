Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adamsville 34, Gibson County 6
Alcoa 41, Kingston 0
Anderson County 53, Chattanooga Central 0
Beech 41, Station Camp 6
Blackman 42, Rockvale 14
Bledsoe County 28, Polk County 10
Bradley Central 38, William Blount 28
Brentwood 42, Franklin 20
CAK 34, Boyd Buchanan 10
CBHS 52, St. Benedict 18
CPA 36, Goodpasture 0
Chattanooga Christian 43, Notre Dame 39
Claiborne County 37, Chuckey-Doak 6
Cloudland 52, Jellico 28
Columbia Academy 43, Rosemark Academy 21
Cookeville 16, Siegel 0
Cornersville 30, Richland 13
Creek Wood 27, White House 7
Cumberland Gap 42, Hancock County 6
DCA 49, King’s Academy 17
Daniel Boone 59, Cocke County 0
David Crockett 24, Tennessee 22
Davidson Academy 42, Trinity Christian Academy 3
DeKalb County 24, Macon County 20
Dobyns-Bennett 59, Morristown West 14
ECS 17, St. George’s 14
Eagleville 18, Summertown 14
East Nashville Literature 42, Stratford 7
East Ridge 21, Sequoyah 20
Elizabethton 44, Greeneville 10
Fairview 40, Harpeth 14
Farragut 45, Bearden 17
Father Ryan 31, McCallie 7
Forrest 33, Community 0
Friendship Christian 49, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 13
Gordonsville 21, Fayetteville 14
Grace Baptist 41, Lakeway Christian 14
Grainger 43, Sullivan Central 12
Green Hill 17, Giles County 13
Greenback def. Harriman, forfeit
Greenfield 42, Gleason 28
Happy Valley 51, Sullivan North 8
Harding Academy 26, FACS 0
Hendersonville 46, Gallatin 0
Hillsboro 35, Cane Ridge 31
Howard 14, Hixson 7
Hunters Lane 54, Glencliff 3
Huntingdon 72, Perry County 30
Independence 56, Dickson County 0
Jackson South Side 42, Liberty Magnet 14
Karns 40, Heritage 30
Kirk Aca., Miss. 19, Memphis Nighthawks 14
Knoxville Fulton 33, Campbell County 26
Knoxville Hardin Valley 14, Jefferson County 13
Knoxville Webb 42, Silverdale Baptist Academy 24
LaVergne 34, McGavock 16
Lake County 46, West Carroll 38
Lausanne Collegiate 48, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 7
Lebanon 28, Stewarts Creek 23
Lewis County 48, Loretto 14
Lexington 27, Hardin County 14
Lipscomb Academy 41, Franklin County 0
Loudon 28, Sweetwater 7
MUS 17, Pope John Paul II 8
Marion County 41, Tellico Plains 7
Marshall County 21, Spring Hill 14
Maryville 56, Ooltewah 12
McKenzie 49, Union City 48
McMinn County 42, Cleveland 7
Meigs County 33, Oneida 17
Middle Tennessee Christian 35, Grace Christian – Franklin 27
Midway 46, Sunbright 15
Milan 44, McNairy Central 7
Moore County 31, Huntland 21
Morristown East 49, Volunteer 43
Munford 35, Dyer County 21
Nashville Christian 39, Jackson Christian 28
Nashville Overton 55, Antioch 30
Nolensville 42, Maplewood 0
Oak Ridge 27, Mt. Juliet 21
Oakland 30, Riverdale 7
Oliver Springs 50, Oakdale 14
Page 28, Columbia 10
Peabody 56, Halls 0
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 57, Whites Creek 0
Ravenwood 51, Smyrna 10
Rhea County 38, Soddy Daisy 14
Ripley 51, Dyersburg 44
Riverside 44, Scotts Hill 13
Rockwood 48, Wartburg Central 0
Sale Creek 46, Lookout Valley 7
Signal Mountain 35, McMinn Central 7
Smith County 39, Cannon County 7
South Fulton 20, Humboldt 8
South Gibson 22, Covington 21
South Greene 35, Hampton 31
South Pittsburg 76, Whitwell 0
Springfield 47, Portland 19
Stewart County 28, Camden Central 0
Trousdale County 35, Cascade 3
Tullahoma 31, Lawrence County 0
Unicoi County 42, West Greene 21
University-Jackson 35, Fayette Academy 7
Upperman 48, Grundy County 0
Walker Valley 40, East Hamilton 12
Warren County 35, Coffee County 19
Watertown 38, Jackson County 0
Waverly Central 35, Houston County 22
Wayne County 20, McEwen 14
Westmoreland 35, East Robertson 7
York Institute 43, Sequatchie County 14
Zion Christian Academy 34, Mt. Pleasant 27
Class 1A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Mediapolis, Iowa 54, Van Buren County 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarksville NW vs. Greenbrier, ppd. to Oct 16th.
Cosby vs. Unaka, ccd.
Dyer County vs. McCracken County, Ky., ccd.
Johnson County vs. North Greene, ccd.
Summit vs. Shelbyville, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
