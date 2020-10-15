Sports

MLB-NLCS

Kershaw could start Game 4 for Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw could pitch Game 4 of the NL Championship Series Thursday night if his back continues to improve.

The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start because of back spasms, and manager Dave Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta Wednesday night. Los Angeles stormed to a 15-3 victory that cut its series deficit to 2-1.

The Braves will start rookie right-hander Bryse Wilson, who has just seven professional starts and none in the postseason. He hasn’t pitched since the regular-season finale Sept. 27.

MLB-ALCS

Game 5 pitchers TBD

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With their season on the line for a second straight night, the Astros aren’t sure who will pitch Game 5 of their AL Championship Series against Tampa Bay. Veteran right-hander Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) delivered six gutsy innings in a 4-3 Game 4 victory for Houston’s first win of the series, and usual No. 5 starter Cristian Javier followed Greinke by throwing 35 pitches over two-plus innings.

A bullpen game seems likely, and the Rays may counter with a similar strategy after using only Jose Alvarado and Aaron Slegers out of the bullpen last night in Game 4. Nick Anderson, Diego Castillo, Peter Fairbanks and the rest of their deep, vaunted relief corps should be rested.

Tampa Bay remains one win from going to the World Series for the second time in franchise history, while Houston is trying to match the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series.

NFL-NEWS

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive test

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say they have shut their facility following one new positive test for COVID-19.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. The addition of a second unidentified person caused the Falcons to act out of caution. All team activity will be done virtually.

A team spokesman said the second person was not a player. The spokesman added that, barring any changes, the Falcons are expected to be back at their facility on Friday.

Davidson was the second Atlanta player to be placed on the COVID 19/reserve list in-season. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell missed two games before returning for last week’s home loss to Carolina.

The Falcons’ decision follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Atlanta is still scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.

In other NFL news:

— Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus, putting both players on track to be in the lineup when New England hosts Denver. Newton, who missed New England’s loss at Kansas City after his Oct. 2 positive test, was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Gilmore was activated from the list Thursday, following his Oct. 7 positive test. Practice squad player Bill Murray also returned from the COVID list Thursday.

— The Kansas City Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and wide receiver Sammy Watkins when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday night for a game that was pushed back because of COVID-19 protocols. Osmele tore tendons in both of his knees and Watkins hurt his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, which also ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game win streak. Mike Remmers finished the game at guard and coach Andy Reid says he will get the start in Buffalo. Mecole Hardman will take most of the snaps in Watkins’s place.

— Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s sore ribs aren’t the only concern this week for the Cleveland Browns. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home today feeling ill. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team acted out of caution because of COVID-19 concerns while preparing for this week’s matchup against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski said Beckham did not test positive for the coronavirus. The team will find out the result of Beckham’s most recent test tomorrow. As for Mayfield, Stefanski said he has improved and was able to do some throwing in practice yesterday.

NFL-OBIT-FRED DEAN

Fred Dean, fearsome pass rusher of 49ers’ dynasty, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fearsome NFL pass rusher Fred Dean has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says the former San Francisco 49ers star died Wednesday night at age 68. Ex-teammate Dwight Hicks says Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator.

Dean was a key part of the launch of the 49ers dynasty. He was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls. Dean was an All-Pro for the Chargers in 1980 but had his biggest impact after being traded to San Francisco during the 1981 season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed due to Bearcats’ COVID-19 issues

UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players.

The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5.

The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati. The school has not been making those numbers public throughout its testing of athletes.

Cincinnati is next scheduled to play Oct. 24 at No. 17 SMU.

Overall, it is the major college fifth game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled, and the fourth since Sunday. The Southeastern Conference has called off two games, including LSU at No. 10 Florida, the first postponements in the league since it began Sept. 26.

The SEC was also rocked this week by the news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the virus ahead of the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s showdown at home with No. 3 Georgia. Saban said Wednesday he did not have symptoms. He is unlikely to coach Saturday against Georgia.

The number of games involving FBS teams to be postponed and canceled since Aug. 26 is now 30.

NBA-NEWS

AP source: Tyronn Lue agrees to become next Clippers coach

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Tyronn Lue (TY’-rahn LOO) has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. The person tells The Associated Press that final terms are still being worked out.

Lue would replace Doc Rivers, who coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title. He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.

In other NBA news:

— Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons. Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. He also caused a rift between the NBA and Chinese government last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since the team captured consecutive titles in 1994-95.

TENNIS-QUERRY-VIRUS

Querrey said to leave Russia despite virus positive

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Organizers of the St. Petersburg Open say U.S. tennis player Sam Querrey (KWEER’-ee) was placed in isolation by Russian authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus but left the country on a private plane.

The tournament says Querrey tested positive on Sunday, the day before main draw play started. He was withdrawn from the competition and was asked to isolate together at a hotel with his wife and young son.

In a statement, the tournament said Querrey did not open the door to doctors who came to examine the family on Monday, saying his baby son was sleeping, and the family then left the hotel before a second scheduled examination the next day.