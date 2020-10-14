Sports

MLB-ALCS

Rays look to sweep Astros

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays will try for a four-game sweep of defending American League champion Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is expected to pitch for the first time since starting on two days’ rest in Tampa Bay’s AL Division Series Game 5 win over the Yankees. The 6-foot-8 Glasnow delivered 2 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory, throwing 37 pitches. He’ll pitch in AL Championship Series Game 4 against Houston on four days’ rest.

Glasnow will face right-hander Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee), who might be making his last appearance without fans in the stands — something the offbeat veteran has cherished in this pandemic-altered season. The Astros and Rays are playing their ALCS without fans in San Diego, and the winner will travel to Arlington, Texas, for a neutral-site World Series where tickets will be sold.

MLB-NLCS

Dodgers try to climb out of 2-0 hole

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With their rotation in flux, the Los Angeles Dodgers turn to 24-year-old playoff veteran Julio Urías in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series as they try to climb out of a 2-0 hole against Atlanta.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start Tuesday due to back spasms. The team still expects he’ll be able to pitch later in the series, but it will be Urías in Game 3 against Braves rookie Kyle Wright.

Urías, already pitching in his fourth postseason, was the winner in relief in the Game 3 clincher last Thursday against San Diego during the Division Series. He allowed only one hit and an unearned run over five innings.

Wright threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his postseason debut in the clinching Game 3 of the NLDS against Miami. The 25-year-old righty was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Vanderbilt.

All previous 14 teams to win the first two games of a best-of-seven NLCS went on to take the pennant.

NFL-CARDINALS-JONES INJURY

Cardinals All-Pro LB Jones out for season with biceps injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery.

An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury. It happened during the first half of the team’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be three to four months.

It’s a huge blow for the Cardinals’ defense, which has improved after giving up the most total yards in the NFL last season. Jones had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019. He only had one sack this season while frequently drawing double-teams from opposing blockers.

Kingsbury said the team would need a collective effort to replace Jones. Candidates include Hasson Reddick, rookie Isaiah Simmons and backup Dennis Gardeck, who had his first two sacks against the Jets after Jones was hurt.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SKATE CANADA CANCELED

Skate Canada canceled due to Ottawa’s rising COVID-19 cases

OTTAWA (AP) — Skate Canada, the second event of the Grand Prix series, has been canceled amid concern of rising COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 30-31 in Ottawa with no fans in attendance, but the decision was made to scrap the competition by the city, the provincial government, and Skate Canada organizers.

Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said with the recent 28-day shutdown of recreational facilities among other venues that host large gatherings in Ontario’s hot spots, including Ottawa, and the “continuous shift in requirements across the country,” it became clear it wouldn’t be possible to host the event.

It is the second major international figure skating competition scheduled for Canada that has been canceled due to the pandemic. The world championships were set for Montreal last March before being called off.

Skate America on Oct. 23-25 in Las Vegas kicks off the six-event series and remains on schedule. But the Grand Prix Final, scheduled for December in Beijing and also planned as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, has been canceled.