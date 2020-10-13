Sports

Duvall out for the postseason

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side. He was replaced on the Braves’ roster for the League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo.

Duvall will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason. He was hurt in the second inning of Monday’s opener against the Dodgers when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance.

MLB-ALDS

Astros hope to bounce back

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and the Houston Astros face a 2-0 hole against Tampa Bay in the AL Championship Series and have hardly looked like a club that’s won two of the past three AL pennants. Altuve made two throwing errors from second base during a 4-2 defeat in Game 2, including a short-hop toss that preceded a three-run homer by Manuel Margot.

Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough will start Game 3, giving towering righty Tyler Glasnow an extra day to recover after he pitched on two days’ rest in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees. Houston will turn to right-hander Jose Urquidy.

Tampa Bay relievers have stranded each of the first 17 runners they’ve inherited in these playoffs, matching the 2006 Cardinals for the longest such streak to start a postseason, according to MLB.com.

NFL-VIRUS TESTING

NFL will start testing for COVID-19 on game days

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week. The league’s latest COVID-19 protocols also call for mandatory use of masks in walkthroughs and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.

The updates released Tuesday came several hours before Tennessee was scheduled to host Buffalo in its first game since an outbreak shut down team facilities and forced the schedule to be rearranged. The Titans had eight people test positive Sept. 29 and the total reached 24 players and personnel.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Titans-Bills game expected to take place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have no positive tests, and they will host the Buffalo Bills as rescheduled for tonight. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Bills, unbeaten in four games, left for Nashville last night, but the Titans needed another day without a positive test for the game to go forward. The Titans, who are 3-and-0, had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak with eight testing positive Sept. 29 when their facility was shut down. The outbreak reached a total of 24 players and personnel.

Tennessee now has gone without a positive test on six of the past nine days, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans commented on all the test results.

The Titans last played Sept. 27, a 31-30 win in Minnesota over the Vikings. They returned to their facility Saturday and were allowed by the NFL to practice Sunday with only players, coaches and trainers after a staff member tested positive.

NFL-DOLPHINS-GODCHAUX

AP source: Dolphins DT Godchaux expected to be out 3 months

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be sidelined for three months with a biceps injury, meaning he will likely miss the rest of the season.

The injury will end Godchaux’s streak of 41 consecutive starts Sunday when Miami plays the New York Jets. This year he has 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

In other NFL news:

¬The Dallas Cowboys have signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off Cleveland’s practice squad after Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. Dallas is the seventh organization for Gilbert, who has six career games and six career pass attempts. Andy Dalton is the Dallas starter after signing as Prescott’s backup following nine years as the starter in Cincinnati.

—The Los Angeles Rams have placed promising rookie safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Fuller unexpectedly won a starting job out of training camp with the Rams, who picked him in the sixth round out of Ohio State. The free safety has excelled when healthy as a rookie, making 21 tackles while starting four of Los Angeles’ five games alongside strong safety John Johnson.

— A New Orleans Saints spokesman says the NFL club has begun discussions with LSU about holding future home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge so fans may attend. The Saints’ request to allow a partial-capacity crowd in the Superdome for Monday night’s game against the Chargers was denied by New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. A Cantrell spokesman says allowing about 20,000 people to congregate in an indoor space “presents significant public health concerns.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOLF-JOHNSON

Dustin Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive coronavirus test

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is out of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek because of a positive test for the coronavirus.

The No. 1 player in golf is the 11th player to receive a positive test since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule in June. But he’s by far the biggest name.

Johnson is the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup in early September. He has not played since a tie for sixth in the U.S. Open a month ago.

Johnson notified the tour of symptoms, which led to the test.

SOCCER-RONALDO-VIRUS

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Portuguese soccer federation says Ronaldo tested positive while with his country’s national team. Portugal’s coach says Ronaldo is “doing great” and has no symptoms. He has been dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday. The 35-year-old also played in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. The federation says Ronaldo’s result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It says everyone else tested negative.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWDEN

Bowden says he’s improving after contracting COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden says he’s recovering from COVID-19. The 90-year-old Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat he’s “doing good.”

Bowden has been hospitalized for a week in Tallahassee. He told the paper he’s walking around his room. He said the virus hit him hard, giving him a fever, but that is now behind him.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years, retiring after the 2009 season. He’s second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State. He won national championships in 1993 and 1999.

NHL-SHARKS-MARLEAU

Marleau returns to Sharks in pursuit of games played record

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau is back with the San Jose Sharks. Marleau rejoined San Jose on a one-year deal worth $700,000.

The 41-year-old can now break Gordie Howe’s NHL games played record in the Sharks uniform he has worn for the vast majority of his career. Marleau is 44 games shy of Howe’s mark going into next season.

Marleau is the Sharks’ career leader in goals and points and is second only to longtime running mate Joe Thornton in assists.

San Jose also brought back forward Matt Nieto on a $700,000, one-year contract.

CHL-CANCELED

Champions Hockey League cancels season because of pandemic

ZUG, Switzerland (AP) — The Champions Hockey League, one of Europe’s leading ice hockey competitions, canceled its 2020-21 season Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CHL was due to begin next month in an already shortened format with a knockout bracket and no round-robin. League CEO Martin Baumann said the board decided Tuesday to cancel because of quarantine rules for international travelers and the recent rise in coronavirus cases across Europe.