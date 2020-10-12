Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffers devastating injury

Regional Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the field on a cart choking back tears as he raised a fist to the fans in attendance at the AT&T Stadium, after suffering a horrific injury during a Sunday NFL game against NFC East opponents the New York Giants.

Prescott has undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

The surgery aimed to “wash out the wound and fix the fracture,” according to a statement from the team.

The injury occurred in the 3rd quarter on a scramble in which Prescott was tackled awkwardly by Giants free safety Logan Ryan. Medical personnel rushed onto the field and splinted his leg as players and coaches on both teams looked on with great concern.

No timetable has yet been provided for Prescott’s recovery, though his brother Tad shared a picture on social media of a smiling Dak in a hospital bed ahead of his surgery and promised that “he’ll be back STRONGER than ever.”

More to follow.