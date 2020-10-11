Sports

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: LSU drops out of poll for first time since 2017

UNDATED (AP) — LSU is out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.

No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs.

Clemson received 59 first-place votes. Alabama got two and Georgia one.

Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Nadal beats Djokovic for 13th French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the French Open final to win his 20th Grand Slam title.

That ties Roger Federer’s record for most major tennis championships by a man.

Nadal won his 13th trophy at Roland Garros and improved his career mark at the clay-court tournament to 100-2. That includes a combined 26-0 in semifinals and finals.

This was Djokovic’s first loss in 2020 in a match played to its conclusion. He came into Sunday with a 37-1 record this year. The only setback until now was when Djokovic was disqualified at the U.S. Open last month.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game postponed indefinitely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has postponed the Denver-New England game indefinitely due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots.

That game, originally scheduled for Sunday, had been moved to Monday night.

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive. The latest results endanger the Titans’ game with Buffalo set for Tuesday night.

In other virus-related NFL news: — Broncos coach Vic Fangio says he told his team not to complain about its game against New England getting postponed a second time Sunday following the Patriots’ fourth positive coronavirus test. Fangio says it’s nobody’s fault and the COVID-19 infections just as easily could have come from the Broncos. Fangio also said during a memorable take on a videoconference call that he’s “kind of happy to see some of this stuff happen because you see who the whiners are … and who can’t handle adversity.” Several Broncos have complained they’re paying the price for the Patriots’ virus outbreak.

MLB-ALCS

Bad-boy Astros, fun-loving Rays set to face off in ALCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Houston Astros, who got into the playoffs with a losing record, and Tampa Bay Rays meet in the postseason for the second straight year, this time in the AL Championship Series starting tonight at Petco Park in San Diego.

Managed by universally acclaimed good guy Dusty Baker, the Astros remain villains in many people’s eyes for their sign-stealing scandal three years ago.

The Tampa Bay Rays, meanwhile, are a fun-loving bunch that makes the most of a small payroll, including the best record in the American League in the pandemic-shortened season.

Game time is scheduled for 7:37 p.m.

NBA FINALS

Lakers-Heat Game 6

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The intensity has been building in the NBA Finals, now headed to Game 6 in the bubble tonight.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Miami’s Jae Crowder both ended up on the floor midway through the third quarter of Game 5. As Davis scrambled to get back to his feet, his right elbow swung out toward Crowder’s face. Crowder wasn’t fazed.

The moment epitomized how Friday went: The Los Angeles Lakers, even when they got within a few seconds of winning a championship, couldn’t knock out the Miami Heat.

LeBron James was brilliant for the Lakers with 40 points, Jimmy Butler was as brilliant if not more so for the Heat with a 35-point triple double, and Miami survived to send the title series to Game 6 on Sunday.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

NHL MOVES

Stars sign Faksa, Red Wings sign Namestnikov

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars have re-signed center Radek Faksa to a $16.25 million, five-year contract. The versatile forward fills various special teams roles for the Stars. Faksa had 20 points and finished seventh on the team with 11 goals in 66 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

The Detroit Red Wings have signed free agent center Vladislav Namestnikov to a $4 million, two-year contract. Namestnikov has eight seasons of NHL experience after splitting last year between Ottawa and Colorado.

GOLF-KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Sei Young Kim wins 1st major at Women’s PGA Championship.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Sei Young Kim shot a sensational 7-under 63 in the final round to seal her first major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old South Korean finished at 14-under 266 at Aronimink Golf Course, winning the major that had eluded her so far in her career.

Kim had 10 wins entering the tournament, which made her the winningest active player without a major championship.

Her 63 was the best round of the tournament. She finished five shots ahead of runner-up Inbee Park, who closed with a solid 65.

PGA EUROPEAN TOUR

Hatton completes career goal by winning BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton held off a final-round challenge by Victor Perez to win the BMW PGA Championship by four strokes.

It gave the English player a first victory on home soil at a tournament that inspired him to become a professional.

Hatton shot 5-under 67 to finish on 19-under 269 overall and capped a week when he shot in the 60s every round around Wentworth’s storied West Course.

It is the biggest win of his career, even topping his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March that marked his breakthrough in the United States. Hatton used to attend this tournament as a child.

PGA-SHRINERS

Cantlay, Laird are co-leaders in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird shared lead after three rounds at the PGA’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Cantlay and Laird are at 20-under 193, two shots better than Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Austin Cook.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Clarke, Monty, Austin share SAS lead

CARY, N.C. (AP) — There’s a three-way tie through two rounds of the 54-hole SAS Championship. Darren Clarke, Colin Montgomerie and Woody Austin are together atop the leaderboard in the PGA Tour Champions event in North Carolina. Vijay Singh (VEE’-jay sihng), Bernhard Langer and David Toms are one off their pace.