Sports

TOP-25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

OU tops Texas in 4 OTs

UNDATED (AP) — The Red River rivalry lived up to its hype on Saturday despite the rankings of the two teams.

Spencer Rattler threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Drake Stoops in the fourth overtime before unranked Oklahoma picked off a pass in the end zone to secure a wild 53-45 win against No. 22 Texas.

Rattler’s successful completion on the required 2-point conversion didn’t matter when Sam Ehlinger’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Tre Brown to end just the second Big 12 game to go four OTs.

Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes in the final 3:28 of regulation. The scoring throws followed what appeared to be a game-sealing interception by Woodi Washington in the end zone with the Sooners leading 31-17 with five minutes remaining.

In other top 25 action:

— Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as third-ranked Georgia whipped No. 14 Tennessee, 44-21. Bennett sealed the victory with a 1-yard TD flip to 305-pound nose tackle Jalen Carter, who was supposedly in the game as an extra blocker. The Bulldogs scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to beat a ranked SEC team for the second straight win.

— No. 21 Texas A&M knocked off fourth-ranked Florida, 41-38 on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired. Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies, who tied it up when Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4½ minutes to go.

— Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns to help eighth-ranked North Carolina beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45. Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores of his own. UNC finished with its highest scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards for the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech’s defense.

— Anders Carlson atoned for a missed 34-yard field goal by drilling a 39-yarder with seven seconds left to lift No. 13 Auburn over Arkansas, 30-28. Freshman Tank Bigsby ran for 146 yards to help the Tigers rebound from last weekend’s loss to Georgia. Feleipe Franks, who passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns for the Razorbacks.

— Zach Wilson threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns for 15th-rated BYU in a 27-20 win against UTSA. Tyler Allgeier rushed 116 yards and another score to help the Cougars improve to 4-0 for the first time in six years.

— The defending champs absorbed their second loss of the season as Connor Bazelak (BAY’-zeh-lak) threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in Missouri’s 45-41 win over 17th-ranked LSU. Missouri’s maligned defense stopped No. 17 LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute. Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie had touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou.

— Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns as No. 24 Iowa State beat Texas Tech, 31-15, giving the Cyclones their first 3-0 conference start since 2002. Breece Hall ran for 135 yards and two scores in helping Iowa State remain unbeaten since a season-opening loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.

NFL-NEWS

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans, Jets to work in person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, and both teams are getting back into their facilities.

The Titans will be returning for the first time since the NFL closed them down Sept. 29. The Patriots had worked remotely the past three days.

The Titans now have had no positive test results four of the past six days.

The Titans are scheduled to play Buffalo on Tuesday night, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday.

In other NFL news:

— The Jaguars will be without their best pass rusher at Houston on Sunday. Defensive end Josh Allen was downgraded to out.

— The 49ers say defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah and cornerback K’Waun Williams have been placed on injured reserve. Ansah is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral, while Williams is expected back later this season from injuries to his knee and hip.

— Le’Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for the Jets Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo.

NHL FREE AGENCY

Many top NHL free agents remain unsigned 24 hours in

UNDATED (AP) — Brandon Saad (sahd) is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks for the second time in his career.

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the Hawks for defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm. Chicago also picks up $1 million of Saad’s salary for next season.

Saad has scored 18 goals in each of his last seven seasons, including a career-high 31 in 2015-16. He delivered 21 goals and 33 points in 58 games last season.

In other NHL news:

— Kevin Labanc has signed an $18.9 million, four-year deal with the Sharks, a package that carries an annual salary cap hit of $4,725,000. That’s a significant raise from the $1 million he made after putting up a career-high 56 points in 2018-19. He struggled last year, collecting 33 points and compiling a minus-33.

— The Hurricanes have agreed to a deal with right wing Jesper Fast on a three-year contract. The 28-year-old Fast had 12 goals and 17 assists in 69 games with the Rangers last season.

— The Devils have snared winger Andreas Johnsson from the Maple Leafs for forward Joey Anderson. The 25-year-old Johnsson had eight goals and 21 points in 43 games last season.

— The Senators acquired winger Austin Watson from the Predators on Saturday for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound forward was reinstated by the NHL in March 2019 after he entered the follow-up phase of the league’s substance abuse program.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Swiatek beats Kenin for French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has beaten Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final to become the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

The 19-year-old Swiatek entered the tournament unseeded, ranked 54th and without a tour-level win. She became the first woman in 13 years to win the title at Roland Garros without dropping a set.

Kenin is a 21-year-old American who was trying to claim her second major title of 2020 after winning the Australian Open in February. She was 16-1 in Grand Slam matches until Saturday.

GOLF-KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Kim leads as she seeks elusive major title

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Sei Young Kim went on another streaky run of birdies Saturday at Aronimink, shooting a 3-under 67 to hold the third-round lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Kim sits at 7-under 203, two strokes ahead of Brooke Henderson and Anna Nordqvist.

The 27-year-old South Korean has the unwanted title of winningest active player without a major championship.

PGA-SHRINERS

Cantlay, Laird are co-leaders in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay picked up enough birdies on the back nine to catch up to Martin Laird for a share of the third-round lead at the PGA’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

They each had a 6-under 65 in another day of low scoring for just about everyone but U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. He had a pair of double bogeys through six holes and went from one shot behind to at barely inside the top 40.

Cantlay and Laird are at 20-under 193, two shots better than Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Austin Cook. Both Cantlay and Laird earned their first career PGA victories in this event.

PGA EUROPEAN TOUR

Hatton leads through 54

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton will take a three-shot lead over Denmark’s JB Hansen and France’s Victor Perez into the final round at of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Hatton shot a 3-under-par 69 in the third round to go 14 under overall in the PGA Tour Champions event.

British Open champion Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and David Horsey are one stroke back.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Clarke, Monty, Austin share SAS lead

CARY, N.C. (AP) — There’s a three-way tie through two rounds of the 54-hole SAS Championship.

Darren Clarke fired a 6-under 66 to grab a share of the lead with Colin Montgomerie and Woody Austin in the PGA Tour Champions event in North Carolina.

Vijay Singh (VEE’-jay sihng), Bernhard Langer and David Toms are one off the pace.