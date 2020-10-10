Sports

TOP-25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Rattler TD pass in 4th OT sends OU past No. 22 Texas 53-45

UNDATED (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Drake Stoops in the fourth overtime, and Oklahoma survived a late rally from No. 22 Texas in regulation for a 53-45 victory as a most unusual version of the Red River rivalry ended with familiar dose of drama.

Rattler’s successful completion on the required 2-point conversion didn’t matter when Sam Ehlinger’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Tre Brown to end just the second Big 12 game to go four OTs.

Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes in the final 3:28 of regulation after what appeared to be a game-sealing interception by Woodi Washington in the end zone with the Sooners leading 31-14 with five minutes remaining.

After tossing a 2-yard score to Keaontay Ingram with 14 seconds left in regulation, Ehlinger opened overtime with his third rushing TD, from 3 yards.

Because of the pandemic, the crowd was limited to 24,000 in the 93,000-seat Cotton Bowl.

In other top 25 action:

— Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri’s maligned defense stopped No. 17 LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute, allowing the Tigers to escape with a 45-41 comeback victory on Saturday in a shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta. Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie had touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou (1-2), which gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win in thrilling fashion at Faurot Field. The defending national champions, who were 0 for 10 on third down, fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.

— Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns to help eighth-ranked North Carolina beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45. Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores of his own. UNC finished with its highest scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards for the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech’s defense. Khalil Herbert ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hokies.

— Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 21 Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Florida 41-38 on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired. Spiller helped get the Aggies get into position for Small’s decisive kick, giving Jimbo Fisher his first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach. Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4½ minutes to go.

NFL-NEWS

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans, Jets to work in person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, and both teams are getting back into their facilities.

The Titans will be returning for the first time since the NFL closed them down Sept. 29, while the Patriots had worked remotely the past three days.

The Titans now have had no positive test results four of the past six days.

The Titans are scheduled to play Buffalo on Tuesday night, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday.

The Jets scheduled a walk-through at their facility on Saturday. All players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19 after being sent home from their training facility Friday because of a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player.

The Jets game Sunday against Arizona will be played on time.

In other NFL news:

— The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their best pass rusher at Houston on Sunday. Defensive end Josh Allen, who has two of the team’s four sacks this season, was downgraded to out and did make the trip Saturday. Allen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season. Rookie K’Lavon Chaisson or Dawuane Smoot is expected to start in Allen’s place.

— The San Francisco 49ers have promoted cornerback Jamar Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster. The Niners also announced that defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah and cornerback K’Waun Williams have been placed on injure reserve. Ansah is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral while Williams is expected back later this season from injuries to his knee and hip.

— Le’Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for the New York Jets. The star running back was activated from the injured reserve list and he will be eligible to play for the Jets on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo. New York also announced it signed offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the active roster and elevated quarterback Mike White and defensive back Lamar Jackson from the practice squad. The Jets also released linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Josh Malone.

NHL FREE AGENCY

Many top NHL free agents remain unsigned 24 hours in

UNDATED (AP) — Several top NHL free agents are still available, but teams aren’t waiting around for them.

Taylor Hall, Alex Pietrangelo and Mike Hoffman went unsigned on the first day of free agency.

Boston paused its pursuit of Hall to sign big winger Craig Smith, Columbus is keeping tabs on its options and shored up its center depth by inking veteran center Mikko Koivu and Carolina put its goaltending shopping on hold to add speedy forward Jesper Fast.

Pietrangelo flew to Vegas on Saturday to visit the Golden Knights, who have been clearing salary cap space to try to accommodate the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning defenseman.

In other NHL news:

— The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to a deal with right wing Jesper Fast on a three-year contract. The deal will have an average annual value of $2 million through the 2022-23 season. The 28-year-old Fast had 12 goals and 17 assists in 69 games with the New York Rangers last season. He was an alternate captain for the second straight season in 2019-20 for the Rangers.

— The Ottawa Senators acquired winger Austin Watson from the Nashville Predators on Saturday for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound forward was reinstated by the NHL in March 2019 after he entered the follow-up phase of the league’s substance abuse program.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Poland’s Iga Swiatek beats Sofia Kenin for French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has beaten Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final to become the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Swiatek is 19 years old, unseeded and ranked just 54th. She never had won a tour-level tournament until now.

Kenin is a 21-year-old American who was trying to claim her second major title of 2020 after winning the Australian Open in February. She was 16-1 in Grand Slam matches until Saturday.

But Kenin ran into the talented Swiatek, who is the first woman to win the title at Roland Garros without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.