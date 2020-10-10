Sports

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

oland’s Iga Swiatek beats Sofia Kenin for French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has beaten Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final to become the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Swiatek is 19 years old, unseeded and ranked just 54th. She never had won a tour-level tournament until now.

Kenin is a 21-year-old American who was trying to claim her second major title of 2020 after winning the Australian Open in February. She was 16-1 in Grand Slam matches until Saturday.

But Kenin ran into the talented Swiatek, who is the first woman to win the title at Roland Garros without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans, Jets to work in person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, and both teams are getting back into their facilities.

The Titans will be returning for the first time since the NFL closed them down Sept. 29, while the Patriots had worked remotely the past three days.

The Titans now have had no positive test results four of the past six days.

The Titans are scheduled to play Buffalo on Tuesday night, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday.

The Jets scheduled a walk-through at their facility on Saturday. All players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19 after being sent home from their training facility Friday because of a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player.

The Jets game Sunday against Arizona will be played on time. The Titans are scheduled to play Buffalo on Tuesday night, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday.

TOP-25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Three intriguing matchups kick off college football schedule.

UNDATED (AP) — There are sexier games on the schedule, most notably No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, but No. 19 Virginia Tech and No. 8 North Carolina are probably the best bet to provide four quarters of competitive football, when they meet in Chapel Hill at noon.

The Tar Heels are trying to start 3-0 for the first time since 2011. The Hokies are 2-0, despite playing each of their games with a thin roster because of COVID-19 issues. Virginia Tech has yet to have quarterback Hendon Hooker or defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton participate on game day, and last week beat Duke without its top four cornerbacks.

That would be less than ideal against North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and talented receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome.

Another noon Eastern start between two ranked teams has No. 4 Florida in College Station to play No. 21 Texas A&M . A&M didn’t put up much of a fight against No. 2 Alabama last week, but this seems like a more realistic measuring stick for Aggies’ coach Jimbo Fisher’s rebuild. The Gators look like legit contenders in the SEC East.

No. 17 LSU is trying to build on a dominant victory at Vanderbilt last week and continue climbing back up the rankings when it visits winless Missouri. The game was supposed to be in LSU’s Tiger Stadium, but was moved because of the threat of Hurricane Delta. LSU QB Myles Brennan makes his third career start after passing for nearly 700 yards and seven TDs in his first two games. Missouri to be without seven players because of a positive test for COVID-19.

The storm threat also postponed No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette game against Coastal Carolina until Oct. 14.

And No. 22 Texas visits Oklahoma for the first Red River Showdown with both teams coming off a loss since 2014. And the annual border rivalry, typically one of the marquee games of the college season, is going to have a very different feel this year. The State Fair is closed and the attendance will be limited to just under 25,000. And everyone must wear a mask.

In mid-afternoon starts:

No. 3 Georgia tries to maintain its recent dominance over Tennessee when the No. 14 Volunteers visit Athens. The average score in Georgia’s three-game winning streak over Tennessee is 41-9. But the Vols come in on an eight-game winning streak.

Arkansas and No. 13 Auburn have flipped the script somewhat. The Razorbacks just snapped a 20-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a win over Mississippi State. The Tigers fell from the Top 10 with a woeful offensive performance in a loss at No. 3 Georgia. The teams will be looking to jump-start two of the league’s least productive offenses and running games.

By contrast, No. 15 BYU’s has outgained its opponents by more than 370 yards through three games and lead the nation in total offense (585.7) and total defense (214.3). BYU hosts UTSA in another mid-afternoon start.

No. 24 Iowa State is out to its best Big 12 start since going 3-0 in 2002. Now the Cyclones must guard against a letdown coming off a huge win over Oklahoma. Texas Tech pays a visit looking for a breakthrough after blowing fourth-quarter leads in their last two games.

In evening games:

Perhaps the highlight in the day’s schedule has No. 7 Miami visiting top-ranked Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has emerged as a Heisman contender, completing 67 percent of his passes and accounted for seven touchdowns without an interception in an offense that can highlight his arm or his legs. The Hurricanes will try to prove themselves worthy Atlantic Coast Conference contenders against the league’s five-time champion, Clemson. Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the presumptive favorite for the Heisman.

No. 2 Alabama visits Mississippi, where new coach Lane Kiffin gets the chance to snap one of the more interesting streaks in college football. Kiffin faces his old boss, Nick Saban, who last week improved to 20-0 when facing teams led by one of his his former assistant coaches. The Crimson Tide hammered Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team. On the field, Alabama-Ole Miss has chance to be a fun matchup between two high-scoring teams.

Notre Dame players have shaken off the COVID-19 cases that hit their program. They have expressed no worries about their own health and no desire to blame teammates. The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish will host Florida State tonight after not playing the past two weekends, idled once by the outbreak while the other was a bye week. The Seminoles are coming off their first win of the season and are 1-2.

NHL FREE AGENCY

Many top NHL free agents remain unsigned 24 hours in

UNDATED (AP) — It’s 24 hours into NHL free agency and several of the top players are still available.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forwards Taylor Hall, Mike Hoffman and Tyler Toffoli have yet to sign new contracts. It’s the first time since Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in 2012 that some of the best free agents didn’t sign on the first day.

Even Torey Krug inked his seven-year deal with St. Louis on Friday night.

With the big fish still out there, teams took care of some smaller but still meaningful contracts Saturday. Detroit signed goaltender Thomas Greiss, and Boston added forward Craig Smith.