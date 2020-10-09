Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test

UNDATED (AP) — New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, a person with direct knowledge of the test tells The Associated Press.

The player was retested and the results should be known later Friday.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Tennessee Titans received some good news. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Titans had no positive test results hours after the NFL rescheduled their game with Buffalo to Tuesday night.

The Titans’ outbreak currently is at 23 but now the Titans have gone three of the past five days without a positive test.

The league also rescheduled New England’s game with Denver from Monday after Stephon Gilmore’s positive test gave the Patriots three positive results within the past week. The Patriots are working remotely again today.

NFL NEWS

Longtime Steelers lineman, broadcaster Ilkin fighting ALS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and radio broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The 63-year-old Ilkin played 13 seasons in Pittsburgh during a career that spanned from 1980-93. He joined the team’s radio team in 1998 and currently serves as a color analyst.

Ilkin, the first Turkish-born player in the NFL, says he plans to stay in his role with the team and continues to be physically active and works out several times a week.

NFL MOVES

Cowboys Tyron Smith out for year; Dolphins rookie Jackson goes on IR

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is having season-ending neck surgery in another blow to a Dallas offensive line that will be without both starting tackles for the rest of the year.

Coach Mike McCarthy says the injury is a “correctable situation” but isn’t discussing timelines on Smith’s return in the offseason.

The 29-year-old Smith injured the neck in practice the week after the opener. Smith missed two games before returning last week against Cleveland. Right tackle La’el Collins is missing the entire season with a hip injury.

In other NFL moves:

— Miami Dolphins rookie left tackle Austin Jackson is going on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, a blow to an offensive line that has been improved this season. Jackson, a first-round draft pick, will likely be replaced by Julie’n Davenport, who started eight games for Miami last year. Coach Brian Flores didn’t rule out Jackson returning this season, but declined to estimate how long he might be sidelined. Defensive end Shaq Lawson and tight end Durham Smythe were also ruled out of Sunday’s game at San Francisco. Miami added running back Salvon Ahmed to the active roster.

— The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their best defensive players Sunday against Indianapolis as tackle Larry Ogunjobi is out with an abdominal injury. Ogunjobi has been dominant up front for the Browns, who lead the NFL with 11 takeaways. He got hurt in the win over Dallas and didn’t practice this week. The Browns could also be without starting safety Karl Joseph, who hurt his hamstring in practice and is questionable. Cornerback Greedy Williams still hasn’t been cleared with a shoulder injury sustained in August.

— The Indianapolis Colts will face Cleveland on Sunday without two key starters: left tackle Anthony Castonzo and Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard. Both were injured in last week’s victory at Chicago and did not practice this week.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without three defensive starters at Houston on Sunday. Coach Doug Marrone listed defensive end Josh Allen (knee), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and rookie cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) as questionable against the Texans. The Jaguars also will have their fourth placekicker in as many games. Stephen Hauschka will make his Jaguars debut after missing last week’s game with a sore knee.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Lakers will look to close Heat out in Game 5 of NBA Finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The trophy ceremony plans are getting finalized. Boxes are being shipped out of the NBA bubble in advance of the season’s conclusion.

For LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the stage is set. The NBA Finals could end on Friday night, with James and the Lakers going into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat.

James is looking for his fourth ring and, he thinks, a whole new level of respect from L.A. fans. He says, since becoming a Laker, he’s learned “the Laker faithful don’t give a damn what you’ve done before.” He says “You’ve got to do it as a Laker, and then they respect you.”

The Heat are simply looking for a way to extend this matchup into a Game 6 that would be played on Sunday. But they don’t seem bothered. Center Bam Adebayo says: “We still believe. They’re writing us off. Everybody is doubting us. But as long as the people in the locker room and all our coaching staff have belief in us, that’s all that matters.”

MLB PLAYOFFS

Yanks’ Cole, Rays’ Glasnow tabbed for Game 5

Three series settled, Yanks-Rays set for deciding Game 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and towering Tampa Bay righty Tyler Glasnow will both pitch on short rest in the deciding Game 5 of their AL Division Series.

Cole earned the victory in Game 1 despite allowing two home runs, and he’ll appear on three days’ rest after throwing 97 pitches.

The 6-foot-8 Glasnow will be pitching on two days’ rest after striking out 10 in Game 2. He’s expected to be used as an opener, possibly ahead of 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

The Yankees are trying to reach the ALCS for the third time in four seasons following eliminations by the Astros at that stage in 2017 and last season. The Rays are trying to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2008, when they made it to their only World Series.

The Braves and Dodgers each punched their NL Championship Series tickets Thursday, and now they’ll have until Monday’s opener to prepare for their showdown in Arlington, Texas.

WASHINGTON-NCAA VIOLATIONS

Washington baseball hit for minor recruiting violations-

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s baseball program has been placed on probation for one year after the NCAA ruled the school had committed recruiting violations by paying for the travel of parents accompanying prospects on official visits.

Washington will also be fined $5,000 and have its official visits for the 2020-21 academic year reduced from 25 to 18. Washington self-reported the violations in early 2019 to the NCAA. The school found the baseball program had impermissibly arranged for and paid $7,795 in airfare for 23 parents of 14 prospects.

MLB-OBIT-WHITEY FORD

Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — The great New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford has died.

A family member tells The Associated Press on Friday that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night. The cause was not known.

Ford was called the the “Chairman of the Board.” He had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become the game’s perennial champions.

The wily left-hander started in 1950 spent 16 seasons in the majors, all with the Yankees. He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history. He won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690. He helped symbolize the almost machinelike efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century.

Whitey Ford was 91.

NHL MOVES

Jets acquire Stastny as trade kicks off NHL free agency

UNDATED (AP) Center Paul Stastny is returning to the Winnipeg Jets after a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, a move completed just before the NHL’s free-agency signing period opened.

The Golden Knights acquired defenseman Carl Dahlstrom and a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick in dealing the 14th-year forward.

The trade kicks off what is expected to be a busy day of signings and moves made by NHL teams challenged by a flat salary cap of $81.5 million. The cap remains unchanged as a result of revenues lost because of the coronavirus pandemic. That adds a layer of uncertainty as to how much money teams will be able to spend to improve their rosters this offseason.

In other moves:

— The goaltending carousel is spinning in NHL free agency. The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to a $1.5 million, one-year contract to replace Braden Holtby. The Vancouver Canucks signed Holtby to an $8.6 million, two-year deal after letting Jacob Markstrom leave in free agency.

— Former Calgary Flames goalie Cam Talbot signed an $11 million, three-year deal with the Minnesota Wild.

— With starting goalie Corey Crawford entering free agency, the Chicago Blackhawks signed goalie Malcolm Subban to a two-year, $1.7 million contract.

— Anton Khudobin is returning to the Western Conference champion Dallas Stars on a $10 million, three-year contract. The 34-year-old goaltender led the NHL with a .930 save percentage during the regular season and carried the banged-up Stars to the Cup Final in the Edmonton bubble with a .917 and 2.69 goals-against average playoffs.

— The cap constraints were reflected in the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning placing forward Tyler Johnson on waivers. Johnson, who had four goals and seven points in 25 playoff games, has three years remaining on a seven-year, $35 million contract that includes a no-trade clause.

— Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds was among the first free agents to sign, reaching a one-year $1.5 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 12-year veteran split last season between New Jersey and Buffalo.

— The rebuilding Detroit Red Wings agreed to a one-year deal with 33-year-old winger Bobby Ryan, who is hoping to revive his career after battling alcohol issues. Ryan missed more than two months of last season in Ottawa after entering the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program in November, 2019.

— In Chicago, the Blackhawks agreed to sign rookie of the year finalist Dominik Kubalik to a two-year, $7.4 million contract extension. With starting goalie Corey Crawford entering free agency, the Blackhawks also signed goalie Malcolm Subban to a two-year, $1.7 million contract.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Rafael Nadal reaches 13th French Open final

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is through to a 13th French Open final after beating Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

The 12th-seeded Argentine won their previous meeting in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open last month. But this was his 10th defeat in 11 matches against Nadal.

Schwartzman trailed 3-1 and 4-2 in the third set but rallied to 5-5. Nadal saved three break points in a tense 11th game and clinched victory on his first match point when Schwartzman’s backhand hit the net.

Nadal is aiming to win a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and a 20th major title to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record. He will play either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

SKIING

Shiffrin skips season-opener with back issue, returns to US

VIENNA (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has postponed her return to World Cup skiing for at least another month. The American pulled out of next week’s season-opening giant slalom in Austria with a back issue.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion, who hasn’t raced in nearly nine months, said she tweaked her back while skiing last week.

“I have been advised to sit Soelden out to let my back heal so I can race the rest of the season,” Shiffrin wrote on Instagram.

The U.S. ski team says Shiffrin plans to return to the U.S. and that her return to competition is to be determined. Shiffrin has not raced since her father passed away in early February.