Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test

UNDATED (AP) — New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, a person with direct knowledge of the test tells The Associated Press.

The player was retested and the results should be known later Friday.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Tennessee Titans received some good news. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Titans had no positive test results hours after the NFL rescheduled their game with Buffalo to Tuesday night.

The Titans’ outbreak currently is at 23 but now the Titans have gone three of the past five days without a positive test.

The NFL has rescheduled Tennessee’s game against Buffalo from Sunday to Tuesday.

The league also rescheduled New England’s game with Denver from Monday after Stephon Gilmore’s positive test gave the Patriots three positive results within the past week. The Patriots are working remotely again today.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Lakers will look to close Heat out in Game 5 of NBA Finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The trophy ceremony plans are getting finalized. Boxes are being shipped out of the NBA bubble in advance of the season’s conclusion.

For LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the stage is set. The NBA Finals could end on Friday night, with James and the Lakers going into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat.

James is looking for his fourth ring and, he thinks, a whole new level of respect from L.A. fans. He says, since becoming a Laker, he’s learned “the Laker faithful don’t give a damn what you’ve done before.” He says “You’ve got to do it as a Laker, and then they respect you.”

The Heat are simply looking for a way to extend this matchup into a Game 6 that would be played on Sunday. But they don’t seem bothered. Center Bam Adebayo says: “We still believe. They’re writing us off. Everybody is doubting us. But as long as the people in the locker room and all our coaching staff have belief in us, that’s all that matters.”

MLB PLAYOFFS

Yanks’ Cole, Rays’ Glasnow tabbed for Game 5

Three series settled, Yanks-Rays set for deciding Game 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and towering Tampa Bay righty Tyler Glasnow will both pitch on short rest in the deciding Game 5 of their AL Division Series.

Cole earned the victory in Game 1 despite allowing two home runs, and he’ll appear on three days’ rest after throwing 97 pitches.

The 6-foot-8 Glasnow will be pitching on two days’ rest after striking out 10 in Game 2. He’s expected to be used as an opener, possibly ahead of 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

The Yankees are trying to reach the ALCS for the third time in four seasons following eliminations by the Astros at that stage in 2017 and last season. The Rays are trying to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2008, when they made it to their only World Series.

The Braves and Dodgers each punched their NL Championship Series tickets Thursday, and now they’ll have until Monday’s opener to prepare for their showdown in Arlington, Texas.

SKIING

Shiffrin skips season-opener with back issue, returns to US

VIENNA (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has postponed her return to World Cup skiing for at least another month. The American pulled out of next week’s season-opening giant slalom in Austria with a back issue.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion, who hasn’t raced in nearly nine months, said she tweaked her back while skiing last week.

“I have been advised to sit Soelden out to let my back heal so I can race the rest of the season,” Shiffrin wrote on Instagram.

The U.S. ski team says Shiffrin plans to return to the U.S. and that her return to competition is to be determined. Shiffrin has not raced since her father passed away in early February.