Published 10:19 pm

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Apache Junction 23, Prescott 20

Benson 40, Miami 16

Boulder Creek 46, Mesa Skyline 0

Cactus 43, Peoria 0

Camp Verde 52, Holbrook 36

Campo Verde 56, Raymond S. Kellis 7

Casteel High School 25, Higley 24

Chandler 64, Phoenix Pinnacle 0

Chandler Valley Christian 21, Phoenix Christian 7

Corona Del Sol 28, Basha 24

Desert Edge 26, Glendale O’Connor 21

Eloy Santa Cruz 42, Coolidge 18

Flagstaff 34, Bradshaw Mountain 31

Flagstaff Coconino 28, Lee Williams High School 21

Gila Ridge 50, Yuma Kofa 13

Gilbert Highland 42, Phoenix Desert Vista 10

Glendale 42, Phoenix Thunderbird 37

Glendale Arizona IHS 47, Chandler Seton 6

Globe 20, Bisbee 14

Heber Mogollon 60, Mayer 0

Liberty 30, Mesa Red Mountain 0

Mesa Desert Ridge 34, Glendale Mountain Ridge 14

Mesa Mountain View 42, Mesa Dobson 0

Morenci 21, San Tan Charter 14

Paradise Honors 18, Winslow 10

Peoria Centennial 37, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 0

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 46, Gilbert Mesquite 40

Phoenix Goldwater 28, Glendale Apollo 10

Phoenix Shadow Mountain 21, Phoenix Moon Valley 6

Phoenix St. Mary’s 33, Vista Grande 12

Phoenix Sunnyslope 40, Glendale Independence 0

Poston Butte 50, Phoenix Arcadia 7

Safford 14, Eagar Round Valley 12

Salome 58, Mohave Accelerated 20

San Manuel 46, Duncan 14

Scottsdale Christian 67, Heritage Academy – Laveen 0

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 24, Tempe McClintock 10

Scottsdale Notre Dame 28, Valley Vista 6

Scottsdale Saguaro 27, Phoenix Brophy 0

Shadow Ridge 48, Mesa Westwood 21

Sierra Vista Buena 58, Paradise Valley 6

Snowflake 17, Thatcher 13

St. David 45, Elfrida Valley 0

Superior 44, Lincoln 6

Tempe Marcos de Niza 21, Ben Franklin 7

Tempe Prep 56, Ft. Thomas 6

Wickenburg 19, El Mirage Dysart 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arizona College Preparatory vs. Gilbert Christian, ccd.

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows vs. Paradise Valley, ccd.

Desert Edge vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

Glendale O’Connor vs. Scottsdale Chaparral, ccd.

Lakeside Blue Ridge vs. Scottsdale Coronado, ccd.

Maricopa vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.

Phoenix Greenway vs. Northwest Christian, ccd.

Phoenix Hayden vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.

Phoenix Maryvale vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.

Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI vs. Phoenix Cortez, ccd.

St. Johns vs. Pima, ccd.

Wellton Antelope vs. Parker, ccd.

Willcox vs. Phoenix Valley Lutheran, ccd.

Winkelman Hayden vs. Cicero Preparatory Academy, ccd.

Youngker High School vs. Goodyear Estrella Foothills, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

