Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK NFL

NFL investigates Titan’s outbreak

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s investigation into how Tennessee turned into the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak found “several specific incidents” of the Titans possibly breaking protocols dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, according to a person with knowledge of the probe.

Also, the headmaster of a private school in Nashville confirmed to the AP that several Titans, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, practiced there a day before the NFL first postponed Tennessee’s game with Pittsburgh before rescheduling the game to Oct. 25.

Commissioner Roger Goodell warned all 32 teams that protocol violations forcing changes in the schedule could lead to forfeiting games.

The NFL is trying to play a full schedule amid the pandemic without isolating teams in bubbles as other sports have done.

In other virus-related developments in the NFL:

— Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Titans’ outbreak is now up to 22 people, with 20 positive tests returned since Sept. 29. Tennessee is set to host Buffalo next and already has had a game with Pittsburgh rescheduled.

— The Las Vegas Raiders put their first player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday in defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. The list is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with an infected person. Hurst was not among the players seen at a charity function that led the NFL to fine 10 Raiders players for conduct violating COVID-19 protocols.

— The Kansas City Chiefs are in a precarious spot after learning that a player from the Patriots, whom they played on Monday night, tested positive for COVID-19. Perhaps the biggest concern lies with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who spent about 30 seconds face-to-face after the game speaking with New England defensive back Stephon Gilmore, the player that reportedly tested positive Wednesday. The Raiders, their opponent this Sunday, also had to place a player on the COVID-19 list for players that test positive or who have been in close contact with someone else that tested positive.—

— Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he feels as if he’s “starting from scratch” after the team’s unexpected week off. The Steelers were given Week 4 off by the NFL after the league postponed Pittsburgh’s game against Tennessee because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans. Roethlisberger says he believes his team “got the short end” of the decision to call the game. The 38-year-old Roethlisberger says he spent a portion of the weekend playing catch with his son. The Steelers return to action at home this week against cross-state rival Philadelphia.

— Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers teammates won’t get a chance to celebrate their fast start by leaving town during their week off. The Packers and Detroit Lions don’t play this week. Players and coaches aren’t allowed to leave the city where the team is located during the off week because they must provide daily specimens for COVID-19 testing.

NFL NEWS

Haskins benched by Washington, which switches to Allen at QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins is being benched by the Washington Football Team and replaced at quarterback by Kyle Allen for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington’s team Twitter feed announced the QB switch, which comes after just four games under new head coach Ron Rivera. Washington is off to a 1-3 start and currently on a three-game losing streak.

Haskins was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He has thrown for 939 yards and has completed 61% of his passes this season, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

In other NFL news:

— Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has returned to practice on a limited basis for the San Francisco 49ers after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Shanahan isn’t ready to reveal which backup will start in his place if Garoppolo isn’t ready to play for the 49ers against the Dolphins.

— New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder. Coach Adam Gase says veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place. Darnold was injured last Thursday night against Denver and is week to week.

— Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says rookie Tua Tagovailoa isn’t ready to start at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter Sunday at San Francisco for the Dolphins, even though they’re 1-3 and lost last week at home to Seattle. Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback, was drafted with the fifth overall pick but has yet to take a snap. Flores says right now, Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins their best chance to win.

— The NFL and New Orleans Saints are working on contingency plans for Monday night’s scheduled game between the Saints and Los Angeles Charges in New Orleans in the event Hurricane Delta brings severe weather to southeastern Louisiana. Forecasts indicate Hurricane Delta will come ashore on Louisiana on Friday. But some predictions take the storm as far west as the Texas border.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars placed cornerback D.J. Hayden on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. The Jaguars are expected to slide third-year pro Tre Herndon into the nickel cornerback role on passing downs and have rookie Chris Claybrooks or Sidney Jones play outside opposite rookie CJ Henderson. Jacksonville gets safety Jarrod Wilson back in a limited capacity.

— The Buffalo Bills placed starting cornerback Levi Wallace on injured reserve and signed cornerback Cam Lewis off their practice squad. Wallace was sidelined after hurting his left ankle in the first quarter of a 30-23 win at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Bills are scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday, but the game’s status is uncertain because of the COVID-19 outbreak affecting the Titans.

MLB-PLAYOFFS

Braves blank Marlins

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Ian Anderson pitched like a poised veteran, right fielder Nick Markakis made a nifty defensive play late and the Atlanta Braves threw another playoff shutout, beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series. The Braves have pitched three shutouts in four games this postseason. Travis d’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson each homered for the second straight day, putting Atlanta one win away from a sweep in the best-of-five matchup. Game 3 is Thursday in Houston.

MLB NEWS

MLB to eliminate minor’s ruling body

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball will eliminate the separate ruling body of minor league baseball and move governance of the farm teams to the commissioner’s office in New York as it moves forward with plans to shrink affiliations from 160 to 120.

The Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expired Sept. 30 without a successor deal following a year of acrimonious negotiations.

The National Association was founded in 1901.

The National Association office has been in St. Petersburg, Florida. MLB retained Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work on the transition.

In other baseball news:

— Gary Sánchez has been benched by the New York Yankees, who started Kyle Higashioka to catch Masahiro Tanaka in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay. Sánchez, a 27-year-old who is a two-time All-Star, hit .147 this season, which would have been lowest in the majors by far if he had enough at-bats to qualify. He was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts as the Rays won 7-5 on Tuesday night to tie the best-of-five series 1-1.

— Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has revealed he underwent several surgeries in a four-day span and spent time in intensive care while dealing with major health issues that sidelined him for most of this season. Francona missed 48 of Cleveland’s 62 games during the pandemic-shortened season. The 61-year-old Francona hopes to manage next season. He’s returned to his home in Arizona and hopes to get stronger to come back in 2021.

— Cincinnati Reds president Dick Williams has resigned to pursue interests outside of baseball. The 50-year-old worked in Reds baseball operations for 15 years and has been president since 2016. He was credited with strengthening the team’s farm system and other innovations. The Reds had their first winning season and playoff appearance in seven years, but were swept by the Atlanta Braves. Nick Krall will continue in his role as vice president and general manager.

NHL DRAFT

Trades start heating up at NHL draft as Penguins deal Murray

UNDATED (AP) — Trade action is heating up on the second day of the NHL draft.

The Pittsburgh Penguins got the action started on the second day of the NHL draft by trading goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray became expendable when Pittsburgh rewarded All-Star Tristan Jarry with a three-year contract over the weekend.

Murray went 117-53-19 with a 2.67 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in five seasons with the Penguins. He helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 but has struggled in recent years with his form and his health and spent much of last season splitting time with Jarry.

In other NHL news:

— The Nashville Predators have traded center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild for forward Luke Kunin. The swap on the second day of the NHL draft sent two picks to the Wild and one back to the Predators. The 32-year-old Bonino will carry a $4.1 million salary cap hit in the final season of the four-year, $16.4 million contract he signed with Nashville. Bonino tied for second on the Predators with 18 goals this season in 67 games. Kunin was Minnesota’s first-round draft pick in 2016. He had 15 goals in 63 games for the Wild this season.

— Promising young forward Dominik Kahun is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the Buffalo Sabres chose not to issue a qualifying offer to retain his rights. Kahun’s agent Jiri Hamal, however, told The Associated Press his client hasn’t ruled out rejoining the team. Hamal said he’s scheduled to have further contract discussions with the Sabres on Thursday to see if the two sides can reach a deal.

— Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur is facing a recurrence of lung cancer. Lafleur called it a big blow but said he’s continuing his battle with confidence and serenity. The former Montreal Canadiens star underwent an operation in November 2019 to remove the upper lobe of a lung and lymph nodes. He’s been closely monitored since by his medical team.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Kvitova serves up storm to reach 1st semifinal since 2012

PARIS (AP) — Petra Kvitova rained down aces to earn a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Laura Siegemund and her first semifinal spot at Roland Garros since 2012.

Her opponent will be Sofia Kenin, the Australian Open champion who has been pushed to three sets in all but one of her five matches so far in Paris.

Kenin beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. For Kvitova, her first return to the semifinals in eight years marks another step in her recovery from a traumatic stabbing by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic in December 2016.

On the men’s side, Stefanos Tsitsipas is into his first French Open semifinal. The fifth-seeded Greek player beat 13th-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to avenge a loss in the Hamburg final less than two weeks ago.

Novak Djokovic overcame a bothersome left arm and an early deficit to reach the French Open semifinals for the 10th time. The tournament’s top-seeded man came back to beat Pablo Carreño Busta in four sets after dropping the opener. Djokovic wore a bandage on his neck at the start and immediately showed that his arm was giving him trouble. But he got massaged by a trainer and started to play better. Djokovic meets Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

Rafael Nadal faces Diego Schwartzman in the other men’s semifinal.