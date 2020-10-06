Sports

MLB-PLAYOFFS

Garcia is youngest Yankee to start in post-season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Prized rookie Deivi García is set to become the youngest Yankees pitcher to make a postseason start in Game 2 of the best-of-five AL Division Series against rival Tampa Bay. New York won the opener 9-3 on Monday. The 21-year-old García made his major league debut Aug. 30 and went 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA in six regular-season starts. He’ll surpass Hall of Famer Whitey Ford, who was nearly 22 when he started Game 4 of the 1950 World Series against the Phillies, as the youngest postseason starter for New York. Tyler Glasnow goes for the AL East champion Rays.

In the other division series games:

— Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros look to grab a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Division Series against AL West champion Oakland. Correa homered twice and drove in four runs to power the Astros to a 10-5 victory at Dodger Stadium in Game 1.

— The Dodgers will start right-hander Walker Buehler in tonight’s opener of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres in Arlington, Texas, with left-hander Clayton Kershaw set for Game 2. Buehler has been dealing with a troublesome blister.

— The Braves are back in the NL Division Series for a third straight year but haven’t advanced to the NL Championship Series since 2001. They’re hoping they can hold off the upstart Marlins, who have never lost a postseason series. Max Fried starts this afternoon’s opener for Atlanta in Houston against Sandy Alcantara.

NBA

Davis looks to bounce back for Lakers in Game 4

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat will try to even things up against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Florida.

The Lakers are hoping to rebound from a 115-to-104 loss in Game 3 — a game in which Anthony Davis scored just 15 points. That’s 18 points fewer than he averaged in the first two games.

The Lakers followed their three previous postseason losses this season by winning the remaining games in each series.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Titans have no positive tests for second day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Tennessee Titans have their second straight day without positive coronavirus tests, allowing them to potentially reopen their facility Wednesday after the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak.

The person tells The Associated Press that Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility.

The NFL already rescheduled the Titans’ game with the Steelers for Oct. 25, while the Patriots lost to Kansas City 26-10 in a game pushed to Monday night when Cam Newton and a Chiefs player tested positive.

NFL-DOLPHINS QBs

Not yet Tua time: Fitzpatrick to remain Dolphins’ starter

MIAMI (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback for at least another week, further delaying the NFL debut of Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday on Twitter that Fitzpatrick will get the nod Sunday at San Francisco. The disclosure ends speculation that coach Brian Flores was about to turn the offense over to Tagovailoa, drafted out of Alabama with the fifth overall pick as a potential franchise quarterback.

Fitzpatrick recently described his career as a roller coaster, and that has been the case this season. Two of the four QBs taken in the first round of the draft are already starting.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Podoroski, Collins reach quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Nadia Podoroska is the first female qualifier in the Open Era to reach the French Open semifinals. The 131st-ranked Argentine tossed her racket high into the air after beating third-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.

Earlier today, Danielle Collins reached the quarterfinals for the first time at Roland Garros after beating 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The unseeded Collins next faces No. 4 Sofia Kenin in an all-American contest.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Golfer drops out of Women’s PGA Championship after caddie tests positive

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Charlotte Thomas has withdrawn from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thomas dropped out because she was in close contact with the caddie and will begin a 14-day quarantine. The 27-year-old Thomas was among the field set to play beginning Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

A rookie in 2019, Thomas tied for 54th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last weekend and tied for 35th in the Cambia Portland Classic last month. She did not make the cut in the Ana Inspiration, the last major for women.

Isi Gabsa is now in the field at the Women’s PGA Championship. Paula Reto is the first alternate.