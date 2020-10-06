Sports

MLB-DIVISION SERIES

Yankees, Astros cruise to series-opening win

UNDATED (AP) — Both the New York Yankees and Houston Astros are 3-0 this postseason after taking Game 1 of their respective AL Division Series.

The Yankees banged out four home runs in a 9-3 smashing of the Rays. Tampa Bay led 3-2 until Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge belted solo shots off Tampa Bay starter and loser Blake Snell in the fifth inning.

The Yanks put it out of reach with a five-run ninth capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s grand slam.

Clint Frazier also hit a solo blast and Aaron Hicks went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for New York.

Gerrit Cole struck out eight and allowed three runs over six innings, including homers by Randy Arozarena and Ji-Man Choi.

In Los Angeles, Carlos Correa homered twice and had four RBIs in the Astros’ 10-5 rout of the Athletics. The A’s led 5-3 in the sixth until George Springer laced an RBI double and scored on Jose Altuve’s (al-TOO’-vayz) two-run single.

Houston plated four in the sixth following an error by shortstop Marcus Semien with two out and nobody on.

Alex Bregman also homered for the Astros, who entered the postseason after compiling a losing record.

Khris Davis, Sean Murphy and Matt Olson homered for the Athletics, who will try to even the series on Tuesday.

MLB-NEWS

Hoskins has Tommy John surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow last week.

The team says he’s expected to return to play in four to six months.

Hoskins injured his ulnar collateral ligament when his non-throwing arm collided with a baserunner on Sept. 12 against Miami.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Chiefs stymie Newton-less Pats

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had to wait an extra day to face the New England Patriots, but it was worth it.

The Chiefs shut down a sputtering offense in a 26-10 win over the Patriots. New England had to play without former MVP quarterback Cam Newton, who was sidelined after contracting COVID-19. Brian Hoyer was ineffective for almost three full quarters before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham, who led a touchdown drive to put the Pats within 13-10.

New England also played without top running back Sony Michel due to a quad injury.

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman grabbed short scoring passes from Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) Jr., who 236 yards passing in a somewhat shaky performance by his standards.

Tyrann Mathieu returned a late interception for the clinching touchdown as the Chiefs improved to 4-0 while dropping the Patriots to 2-2.

Like the Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers are 4-0 following a 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 327 yards and tossed three of his four TD passes to Robert Tonyan. The Packers QB has thrown for 13 touchdowns without an interception this year.

The Packers have opened the season scoring 30 points in each of their first four games for the first time in team history.

Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999, when they followed a Super Bowl season by going 5-11.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.

Goodell wrote in the memo obtained by The Associated Press that “compliance is mandatory” and that teams need to recommit to protocols and best practices for the duration of the season.

The NFL was forced to reschedule Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak, which has affected 20 organization members, including 10 players. That game was moved to Week 7, causing adjustments that also impacted the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL-NEWS

Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired.

The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

In other NFL news:

— Cleveland’s powerful Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb will miss “several weeks” with a sprained ligament in his right knee. Chubb injured his MCL in the first quarter of Sunday’s 49-38 win over the Cowboys, moving the Browns to 3-1 for the first time in 19 years.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWDEN-VIRUS

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive.

Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday he had not exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football behind the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

NBA-76ers-RIVERS

Rivers introduced as Sixers coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have introduced Doc Rivers as their coach. Rivers takes over as the 25th head coach in 76ers history after a seven-season run as coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rivers said coaching All-Stars Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) and Ben Simmons made the job too good to pass up. Rivers won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. With the Clippers, he twice lost playoff series after taking a 3-1 lead.

NHL-NEWS

Oilers star McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team says the 23-year-old forward is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms.

McDavid is widely considered the best player in the NHL after being taken first overall in the 2015 draft. The captain of the Oilers had 34 goals and 97 points in 64 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

The NHL made it through its postseason in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton without one positive test in August and September.

In other NHL moves:

— The Wild have traded goalie Devan Dubnyk (DOOB’-nihk) and forward Ryan Donato to the Sharks for draft picks, in separate deals. Dubnyk is coming off his worst season since joining the Wild, going 12-15-2 with a 3.35 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage. Donato is a solid two-way, third-line center who had 14 goals, 23 points and a plus-5 in 62 games last season.

— Longtime NHL defenseman Matt Niskanen is retiring with one year left on his contract with the Flyers. The 33-year-old Niskanen had eight goals and 33 points in 68 games for Philadelphia this past season. The Flyers followed Niskanen’s decision by signing blueliner Justin Braun to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.8 million.

— The Penguins have placed 33-year-old defenseman Jack Johnson on waivers so it can buy out the remaining three years of the deal he signed with the club in 2018. Johnson has struggled to keep pace with faster forwards during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

— The Maple Leafs have signed center Jason Spezza (SPEHT’-suh) to a one-year, $700,000 contract. It marks the second straight one-year deal at the NHL minimum with the Leafs for the 37-year-old Toronto native. Spezza had nine goals and 25 points in 58 regular-season games with Toronto last season.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic reaches quarterfinals again

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) has reached the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament. The top-seeded Djokovic faced his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros but still won rather easily against No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov, taking the last four games to close out a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 match.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he’s played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

Other fourth-round winners on the men’s side were Stefano Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Pablo Carreno Busta (sah-RAYN’-yoh BOOS’-tah). Rublev was the only men’s player to lose a set, dropping a first-set tiebreak before sweeping the last three sets.

Women’s fourth seed Sofia Kenin had to rally to reach the quarterfinals. The American dropped her opening set before taking control in a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Fiona Ferro.

Seventh seed Petra Kvitova won her fourth-round match in straight sets, as did Laura Siegemund. American Danielle Collins plays her fourth-round match against Ons Jabeur on Tuesday.

SUPREME COURT-MINOR LEAGUE PLAYERS

High court allows minor-leaguers’ class-action suit to proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed from minor league baseball players who allege they are being paid less than minimum wage.

The lawsuit involves minor league players in Arizona, California and Florida. The justices offered no comment Monday in rejecting Major League Baseball’s appeal.

The players first sued major league teams in February 2014, claiming most earn less than $7,500 annually in violation of several laws.