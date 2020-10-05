Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.

Goodell wrote in the memo obtained by The Associated Press that “compliance is mandatory” and that teams need to recommit to protocols and best practices for the duration of the season.

The NFL was forced to reschedule Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak, which has affected 20 organization members, including 10 players. That game was moved to Week 7, causing adjustments that also impacted the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Two games on tap, after Patriots and Chiefs get clear test results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The rescheduled game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs is set to take place tonight in Kansas City. A person familiar with the situation says both teams returned all negative results in tests of players for COVID-19. The game had been scheduled for Sunday, before New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list.

In tonight’s other NFL game, the winless Atlanta Falcons visit the unbeaten Green Bay Packers. The Falcons blew leads of two touchdowns in the final quarter in each of the last two weeks.

NFL-PATRIOTS-MICHEL

Michel sidelined by quad injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Patriots, already without quarterback Cam Newton because of a positive COVID-19 test, also will be without running back Sony Michel because of a quad injury when they play the Chiefs tonight.

Michel was limited last week in practice after rushing for 117 yards against the Raiders, a performance that included the two longest runs of his career. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report, then downgraded to out Monday, shortly after the Patriots and Chiefs learned nobody else had tested positive for COVID-19 and that their game was on.

NFL-TEXANS-O’BRIEN

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired. That’s according to a person familiar with the move who spoke to The Associated Press.

The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWDEN-VIRUS

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive.

Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday he had not exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football behind the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

NHL-FLYERS-BRAUN

Flyers sign defenseman Braun to two-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.8 million.

Braun played in 62 regular-season games and all 16 playoff games in his first season with the Flyers. He had three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in the regular season, ranking fourth among Flyers defensemen.

The Flyers made the move the same day defenseman Matt Niskanen told the team he would retire with a year left on his deal. He had 33 points in 68 games for the Flyers last season. Niskanen won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals.

In other NHL moves:

— The Jack Johnson experiment is over in Pittsburgh. The Penguins have placed the 33-year-old defenseman on waivers so it can buy out the remaining three years of the deal he signed with the club in 2018. Johnson has struggled to keep pace with faster forwards during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

— The Minnesota Wild have traded goalie Devan Dubnyk and forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks for draft picks, in separate deals. Minnesota’s makeover under general manager Bill Guerin has been steady since the season ended. Dubnyk . Donato will give the Sharks some additional depth on the wing. His only full season with Minnesota included 14 goals and nine assists in 62 games.

— The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed center Jason Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 contract. It marks the second straight one-year deal at the NHL minimum with the Leafs for the 37-year-old Toronto native. Spezza had nine goals and 25 points in 58 regular-season games with Toronto last season.

SUPREME COURT-MINOR LEAGUE PLAYERS

High court allows minor-leaguers’ class-action suit to proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed from minor league baseball players who allege they are being paid less than minimum wage.

The lawsuit involves minor league players in Arizona, California and Florida. The justices offered no comment Monday in rejecting Major League Baseball’s appeal.

The players first sued major league teams in February 2014, claiming most earn less than $7,500 annually in violation of several laws. A judge had initially allowed only the California players to sue, but the federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled in favor of the players from Arizona and Florida.

NBA-76ers-RIVERS

Rivers introduced as Sixers coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have introduced Doc Rivers as their coach. Rivers takes over as the 25th head coach in 76ers history after a seven-season run as coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rivers said coaching All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons made the job too good to pass up. Rivers won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. With the Clippers, he twice lost playoff series after taking a 3-1 lead. Rivers says he expects to collaborate closely with Sixers general manager Elton Brand, who declined to answer questions on Monday.

Meet-and-greets with Rivers will mostly have to wait because of restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rivers, hired last week as the 25th head coach in Sixers history, has spoken by phone with most of the players on a team that was swept out of the Eastern Conference playoffs in the first round. He told them he’s ready to win the franchise’s first NBA title since 1983.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic reaches quarterfinals again

Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament. The top-seeded Djokovic faced his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros but still won rather easily against No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov, taking the last four games.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he’s played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

In other action:

— Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals for the first time by beating Marton Fucsovics. The two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist Rublev had never been beyond the first round at Roland Garros. He next faces fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

— Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin turned things around after a poor opening set to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. She beat 49th-ranked Fiona Ferro. Kenin won’t find out who her next opponent is until Tuesday. That’s because the fourth-round match between another American, Danielle Collins, and 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was rained out Monday and delayed a day.

— Two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova reached the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years by beating Zhang Shuai. Kvitova will next face Laura Siegemund. The unseeded German beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the first time.