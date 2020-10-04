Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Wilson leads Seahawks to first 4-0 start since 2013

UNDATED (AP) — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks improved to 4-0 with a 31-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Seahawks have started 4-0 one time previously in franchise history, in 2013 when they won their only Super Bowl. Wilson, who finished 24 for 34 and 360 yards, tied Peyton Manning’s record of 15 touchdown passes in the first four games of a season. Jet lag and subtropical heat weren’t issues for the Seahawks. Neither were injuries that left them short-handed in the secondary.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter and the short-handed New Orleans Saints overcame a 14-point deficit and beat the Detroit Lions 35-29 Sunday. New Orleans started the game without six injured starters after a short night of rest. The Saints had a player test falsely positive for the coronavirus Saturday, leading to another round of tests for players and staff overnight in the Motor City. The Lions led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff at fan-free Ford Field. New Orleans responded by scoring 35 straight points.

— Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and the Carolina Panthers solved their red-zone woes in a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Panthers (2-2) scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard line to build a 28-7 lead one week after settling for five short field goals in a 21-16 victory over the Chargers last week. Carolina controlled the clock, putting together scoring drives of 13, 9, 10, 8 and 15 plays.

— Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and the Baltimore Ravens, who took control early against Washington in a 31-17 victory. The Ravens built a 21-10 halftime lead before opening the third quarter with a drive that ended with Mark Andrews’ second touchdown catch. That was enough to hand Washington its third straight defeat.

— Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the Minnesota Vikings withstood a late rally from the winless Houston Texans to get their first victory, 31-23. The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with about six minutes remaining. Houston’s defense got a stop and Will Fuller made an acrobatic one-handed catch on fourth down for what was initially ruled a touchdown with about a minute left. But after a review it was determined that the ball hit the ground before Fuller gained control. Houston, the two-time defending AFC South champion, fell to 0-4.

— Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught Joe Burrow’s pass for another score as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25. The Bengals rolled up 505 yards in getting their first win of the season. The Bengals (1-2-1) worked around their recent offensive line problems and Mixon broke through with his first big game of the season, which opened up the field for Burrow to hit some big passes. The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

AP Source: Titans have 2 new positives, Patriots-Chiefs set for Monday night

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says another Tennessee Titans player, fullback Khari Blasingame, and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives. The Titans’ outbreak is now up to 20 cases, with 18 positives since Tuesday.

New England Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were both added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, forcing the league to postpone the Patriots’ game at Kansas City until Monday night.

The negative test results include a New Orleans Saints player who tested positive on Saturday.

The schedule scrambling will mean a rare Monday night double-header. The Patriots-Chiefs game will air on CBS at 7:05 p.m. Eastern time. The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to an 8:50 p.m. EDT start on ESPN.

On Monday, the league will hold a conference call with all 32 teams to reinforce the necessity of following protocols aimed at controlling the virus.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Oklahoma, UCF out; BYU up; Iowa State back in

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma has dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since September 2016, while Iowa State jumped back into the Top 25 after a day of upsets.

There largely was stability at the top of the rankings after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots.

Five teams dropped out of the rankings after eight ranked teams lost yesterday, six of them to unranked opponents. The Sooners were involved in one of those upsets, losing at Iowa State. Oklahoma’s first two-game losing streak in 21 years snapped its string of 64 straight poll appearances. UCF also fell out.

T25-WISCONSIN-COAN INJURY

QB Coan injures foot while practicing for No. 16 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of their coronavirus pandemic-delayed season.

Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday and didn’t practice Sunday. Mason didn’t have any update on the severity of Coan’s injury beyond that.

Coan has made 18 career starts and started all 14 games for Wisconsin last year as the Badgers went 10-4 with losses in the Big Ten championship game and Rose Bowl. He threw a school-record 236 completions for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. He completed 69.6% of his passes and also had four touchdown runs.

The 16th-ranked Badgers open their season Oct. 24 by hosting Illinois.

NHL-KINGS-BLACKHAWKS TRADE

Kings acquire D Määttä from Blackhawks for F Morrison

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Olli Määttä from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for minor league forward Brad Morrison. Määttä spent last season with the Blackhawks after six seasons with the Penguins. The Finnish blueliner had four goals and 13 assists in 65 games before adding three goals and three assists in nine playoff games.

The trade of Määttä clears salary cap space for the Blackhawks, who acquired him in June 2019.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft on Tuesday.

MLB-NATIONALS-PITCHING COACH

Nationals let pitching coach Menhart go, year after title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart won’t be brought back next season. A team spokesman confirmed Sunday that the team would let Menhart go. His contract is up after this season. Menhart was the Nationals’ minor league pitching coordinator when he was brought up to work with the major league club in May 2019, replacing fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist. Led by Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin, and a bullpen that went from a serious problem to a postseason strength, the Nationals won the franchise’s first World Series championship a year ago. Washington finished tied for last in the NL East in 2020.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Halep, Bertens upset; Nadal, Thiem reach quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — It’s been a day of upsets in the women’s draw at the French Open. Polish teenager Iga Swiatek beat top-seeded Simona Halep, sending the 2018 champion packing 6-1, 6-2, and Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan ousted fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens, 6-4, 6-4.

But it was business as usual for Rafael Nadal, who reached his 14th quarterfinal on the red clay of Paris. The 12-time French Open defeated qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. Nadal will next face 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, who ousted U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 75th-ranked Sinner is the first debutant to reach the men’s quarterfinals since Nadal.

Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem (teem) survived a spirited comeback by a French wild-card entry. He barely got past 239th-ranked Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3. The 20-year-old Gaston was trying to become the lowest-ranked man to reach the quarterfinals in Paris since the ATP computer rankings began in 1973. Instead, Thiem made it to the quarterfinals for the fifth time in a row. He next faces No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman.

LPGA-SHOPRIGHT

Mel Reid finishes strong and captures first LPGA Tour title

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mel Reid of England is finally a winner on the LPGA Tour. The 33-year-old Reid seized control with four birdies in five holes around the turn and was strong to the finish line at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

She closed with a 67 and won by two shots over Jennifer Kupcho. Jennifer Song finished third.

The victory came one tournament after Reid lost a two-shot lead in the final round at Portland. This time, she put distance between her and Kupcho on the eighth hole, and she pulled away from Song with a two-shot swing on the par-3 11th.