Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has postponed this week’s game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting the disease. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal his name.

The only known Chiefs player to test positive is quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, a member of the practice squad who has not appeared in a game but would have spent time in meetings with Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes and the team’s other QBs.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

The NFL said Saturday that the game, originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, will be played on Monday or Tuesday.

It’s the second game this weekend that has been postponed by COVID-19. The matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed because of an outbreak on the Titans. It was rescheduled for Oct. 25.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— Another Tennessee Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person familiar with the situation. That raises the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24. It’s the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans placed a cornerback from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24. Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen’s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had now eight players and eight other team personnel test positive.

— The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a game this season. A person familiar with the punishment tells The Associated Press that the fine was issued for violating COVID-19 protocols following a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21. NFL Network first reported the fine. This is the second time this season the Raiders have been sanctioned by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Trask, Pitts help No. 3 Florida top South Carolina 38-24

UNDATED (AP) —Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading No. 3 Florida to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina. Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards.

Kevin Harris was one of the few bright spots for South Carolina, which flubbed a chance to make it a one-score game in the final minute.

In other Top-25 results:

— Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 35-12 victory over Missouri. The victory was the eighth in a row for the Vols, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power 5 teams. Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson at quarterback in the second quarter for Missouri but the Tigers could still only muster one touchdown. Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PAC-12 SCHEDULE RELEASED

Pac-12 starts Nov. 7, with ASU at USC in morning kickoff

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 football season will begin with Arizona State at Southern California, kicking off at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 7. The league has been toying with morning starts to boost nationwide exposure.

The conference schedule released Saturday includes seven Friday games, at least one every week after the first weekend of the season. Each Pac-12 team has six opponents scheduled, five from its division and from across the conference. No. 14 Oregon will open its season at home on Nov. 7 at Stanford. UCLA at Utah is the first Friday game on Nov 13.

NHL-NEWS

Vegas re-signs goalie Robin Lehner to $25M, 5-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed goaltender Robin Lehner to a $25 million, five-year contract that carries a $5 million annual salary cap hit.

Lehner replaced face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury as the Golden Knights’ starter during the expanded NHL playoffs. Coach Peter DeBoer repeatedly said Vegas would use both goaltenders, but he chose Lehner to start 16 of the Golden Knights’ 20 postseason games. Lehner went 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage as Vegas reached the Western Conference final before losing to the Dallas Stars.

The long-term contract means some security for Lehner, who played for four teams over the past three seasons.

In other NHL news:

— The Pittsburgh Penguins have given goalie Tristan Jarry a three-year contract that carries an average annual value of $3.5 million, in a sign that Pittsburgh may be ready to move on from two-time Stanley Cup-winning netminder Matt Murray. The 25-year-old Jarry went 20-12-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .921 save percentage last season, earning a surprise All-Star berth following a stellar first half in which he helped keep the injury-ravaged Penguins in contention. During one stretch he set a franchise record by posting a shutout streak of 177:15.

— The Philadelphia Flyers have signed backup goalie Brian Elliott to a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension. The 35-year-old Elliott went 16-7-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average with two shutouts this season. He went 1-1 in two playoff starts as the backup to Carter Hart. Elliott has played in 100 games for the Flyers over the past three seasons, going 50-29-12 with a 2.80 GAA, a .906 save percentage and four shutouts.

— The Arizona Coyotes have placed speedy forward Michael Grabner on waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. Grabner had one year left at $3.775 million in salary and a cap hit of $3.35 million. Assuming Grabner clears waivers Sunday, the buyout will cost Arizona just over $2.5 million, trim money off the books next season and cost an extra $1.26 million in 2021-22. The 32-year-old Grabner had 11 points during the shortened regular season and three goals in nine playoff games. He signed this deal coming off a 27-goal season in 2017-18.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic reaches fourth round for 11th consecutive appearance.

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has tied a record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by getting to the fourth round of the French Open for the 11th consecutive time.

Djokovic hasn’t had too much trouble, either: His 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan means the No. 1 seed has dropped merely five games in each of his three matches so far. The match was played in a light rain in the first set, and the shower grew stronger later, so the roof was shut.

Next up for Djokovic as he pursues a second French Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall is No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov.

In other results Saturday:

— No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin blew past Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in 72 minutes. The American has now advanced to the second week of all three Grand Slams in this pandemic-hit season. She won the Australian Open and reached round four at the U.S. Open.

— Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIHT’-oh-vuh) overcame an early rut with a nine-game run to beat 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-3 in a third-round matchup of lefties at the French Open.

— Zhang Shuai became China’s first player to reach the fourth round since Li Na in 2012. Zhang ended the run of French wild-card entry Clara Burel with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-5 win in two hours, 12 minutes.

— No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to get to the fourth round in Paris by eliminating No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka.

— Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the fourth round for the second year in a row when Aljaz Bedene stopped playing in the third set because of an injured right ankle. Tsitsipas led 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 when Bedene retired.

— Grigor Dimitrov (GREE’-gohr DIH’-mih-trahv) moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 10 appearances at the tournament when his opponent Roberto Carballes Baena quit after two sets because of what he said a doctor diagnosed as a stomach virus. The 18th-seeded Dimitrov was ahead 6-1, 6-3 when Carballes Baena stopped.

— Andrey Rublev advanced with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win against unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

— Qualifier Daniel Altmaier upset seventh-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-2, 7-6, 6-4. The 22-year-old German has yet to drop a set in the main draw and has won all three tiebreakers he’s played.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-THOMPSON MEMORIAL

Hall of Famer John Thompson remembered at virtual memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Thompson was remembered as a coach but also as so much more during a virtual memorial held on Saturday in conjunction with the Georgetown University and the Thompson Family through Facebook Live.

The 78-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer who died Aug. 30 and was fondly described by former players, colleagues and others as a leader, mentor, and social activist.

One of the first speakers was former President Barack Obama, who focused one “what he did to build young men.” Obama spoke of the boycott Thompson took in 1989 against NCAA Proposition 42 after he felt it was biased against underprivileged students, and his meeting with local drug kingpin Rayful Edmond III that same year to warn him against fraternizing with his players.

Former Hoyas greats Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo (dih-KEHM’-bay moo-TUHM’-boh) and Alonzo Mourning all spoke, as did coaching peers Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) and Nolan Richardson and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Ewing, who was Thompson’s star player on the 1984 National Championship team and is now the current Hoyas coach, said he feels like he “lost a father.”