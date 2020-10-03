Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

Regional Sports

ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA-FACEBOOK

Website: Trump leads all Facebook ad spending in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Researchers say President Donald Trump has spent more money on Facebook advertising targeting Arizona users since July than any other candidate. A New York University Tandon School of Engineering project that monitors Facebook spending reports that the Trump campaign and his various affiliates have spent $3 million on Facebook ads in the state since July 1. That’s more the amount spent during the same period by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who spent $2.3 million. Damon McCoy, professor of computer science and engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, and doctoral student Laura Edelson built the NYU Tandon Online Transparency Project.

TV-LATINO VOTE

‘Latino Vote’ documentary follows emerging bloc in US

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new PBS film on the Latino voting bloc examines the rise of potentially the largest electorate of color in the U.S. The VOCES/PBS documentary “Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground” is scheduled to begin airing on most PBS stations Tuesday and seeks to investigate how Latino voters see the 2020 Election. The film is told using a series of immersive dispatches from the battleground states of Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania. It follows left-leaning progressives and Latino evangelicals. Director Bernardo Ruiz says she wanted to focus directly on the Hispanic organizers and voters who may determine the nation’s political future.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOTOR VEHICLE DIVISION

Delays at Arizona MVD affecting some who want to vote

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Division is experiencing significant backlogs and wait times for callers, including some people who are trying to get new IDs so they can register to vote. The division blames the delays on coronavirus precautions implemented. The agency switched to an appointment-only system with slots only available that are scheduled by phone. Prior to March, the division served 14,000 people daily in offices across the state. Offices now requests by 5,000 people per day. The agency’s online system allows people to register to vote using the numbers on their driver’s licenses or their state identification.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-ARIZONA

Trump cancels plans for Arizona rallies after diagnosis

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump has canceled two rallies planned for next week in Arizona after contracting COVID-19. Trump’s campaign announced Friday that all scheduled events will be postponed or switched to digital appearances. The president had been scheduled to hold rallies in Tucson and Flagstaff on Monday and Tuesday as he looks to keep the longtime Republican stronghold of Arizona in his column. Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have scheduled their first trip to Arizona on Thursday. Their campaign has not said where in the state they’ll appear or what sort of event they’ll hold. Biden traveled Friday to Michigan but pared back his schedule there.

POLICE SHOOTING-PHOENIX

Phoenix police: Officers shoot, wound man reaching for gun

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two officers shot and wounded a 29-year-old man after he reached for a gun in his waistband during an encounter outside a home. Details of the man’s wounds and his identity weren’t released but a police statement said he was seriously injured and hospitalized in stable condition. A police statement said the incident occurred Thursday night when the officers responded to a caller’s report of shots fired and loud music at a residence. The statement said officers saw the man was shirtless and had a handgun tucked into his waistband, and they shot him as he reached for the gun.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA

Arizona reports 551 additional COVID cases, 19 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Friday reported 551 additional known COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 219,763 cases and 5,693 cases. COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics reported by the state remained fairly level as of Thursday. Seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases in Arizona and daily deaths dropped in the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press. The average for new cases went from 665 on Sept. 17 to 480 on Thursday while the average for daily deaths went from 19 to 16.

ROAD-RAGE KILLING-ARREST

Police: Road rage motivated man accused of fatal hit-and-run

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A 32-year-old Phoenix man is accused of deliberately running over another man during what Mesa police described as a hit-and-run prompted by road rage. Frank Martin Lawrence III remained jailed Friday in lieu of $1 million bond after being arrested Tuesday in the Jan. 17 death of 22-year-old James Ackerman Jr. Lawrence was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident. An attorney for Lawrence in the road-rage case, Carissa Jakobe, did not immediately return a call for comment regarding the allegations against her client.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED-ARREST

Mesa police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week. They say 45-year-old Joseph Eckert was booked into a Phoenix jail Thursday on suspicion of failing to stop for a fatal collision. He’s accused of running over 81-year-old Larry Lans on Tuesday as the victim was walking on a sidewalk. Police say the truck Eckert was driving left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk and struck Lans along with a water meter valve and an electrical box. After the crash, police say Eckert fled in the truck. Investigators found surveillance footage that identified the vehicle and license plate number.