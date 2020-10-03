Here is the latest Arizona news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

Regional Sports

PHOENIX (AP) — Researchers say President Donald Trump has spent more money on Facebook advertising targeting Arizona users since July than any other candidate. A New York University Tandon School of Engineering project that monitors Facebook spending reports that the Trump campaign and his various affiliates have spent $3 million on Facebook ads in the state since July 1. That’s more the amount spent during the same period by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who spent $2.3 million. Damon McCoy, professor of computer science and engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, and doctoral student Laura Edelson built the NYU Tandon Online Transparency Project.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new PBS film on the Latino voting bloc examines the rise of potentially the largest electorate of color in the U.S. The VOCES/PBS documentary “Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground” is scheduled to begin airing on most PBS stations Tuesday and seeks to investigate how Latino voters see the 2020 Election. The film is told using a series of immersive dispatches from the battleground states of Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania. It follows left-leaning progressives and Latino evangelicals. Director Bernardo Ruiz says she wanted to focus directly on the Hispanic organizers and voters who may determine the nation’s political future.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Division is experiencing significant backlogs and wait times for callers, including some people who are trying to get new IDs so they can register to vote. The division blames the delays on coronavirus precautions implemented. The agency switched to an appointment-only system with slots only available that are scheduled by phone. Prior to March, the division served 14,000 people daily in offices across the state. Offices now requests by 5,000 people per day. The agency’s online system allows people to register to vote using the numbers on their driver’s licenses or their state identification.

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump has canceled two rallies planned for next week in Arizona after contracting COVID-19. Trump’s campaign announced Friday that all scheduled events will be postponed or switched to digital appearances. The president had been scheduled to hold rallies in Tucson and Flagstaff on Monday and Tuesday as he looks to keep the longtime Republican stronghold of Arizona in his column. Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have scheduled their first trip to Arizona on Thursday. Their campaign has not said where in the state they’ll appear or what sort of event they’ll hold. Biden traveled Friday to Michigan but pared back his schedule there.