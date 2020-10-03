Regional Sports

Associated Press Arizona Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Arizona and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 03 5:00 PM GOP Reps. Andy Biggs and David Schweikert attend fundraiser for Phoenix mayoral candidate – Republican Phoenix mayoral candidate Merissa Hamilton holds ‘Patriotic Extravaganza’ fundraiser with guests including Republican Rep. Andy Biggs and David Schweikert, Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Weblinks: https://www.hamiltonformayor.com/, https://twitter.com/merissahamilton

Contacts: Merissa Hamilton for Mayor, merissa@merissahamilton.com, https://twitter.com/merissahamilton

RSVP at http://oct3.hamiltonformayor.com

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 04 – Saturday, Oct. 17 Arizona fire depts host online cooking demonstrations – Fire departments across Arizona host online cooking demonstrations, cooking firefighters’ favorite meals while providing an opportunity to raise funds to support burn prevention and fire safety

Weblinks: https://cooklikeaff2020.givesmart.com

Contacts: Krystin Bridges, Arizona Burn Foundation, 1 602 230 2041

——————–

——————–

Monday, Oct. 05 6:30 PM CANCELED: President Trump on campaign trail in Arizona – CANCELED: President Donald Trump delivers remarks at ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Arizona * Event canceled after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Ratliff Aviation-Tucson Jet, 6720 S Plumer Ave, Tucson, AZ

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

Pre-credentialed media

——————–

Monday, Oct. 05 Voter registration deadline in Arizona, ahead of the 3 Nov general election

Weblinks: https://az.gov, https://twitter.com/dougducey

Contacts: Arizona Secretary of State Elections Department, 1 602 542 8683