Marlins win first playoff series in 17 years

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Marlins don’t make a lot of trips to the postseason, but they are winners once they get there.

The Marlins won their first playoff series in 17 years by completing a two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, 2-0 in the NL Wild Card Series. That leaves Miami 7-for-7 all time in postseason series, having won the Fall Classic in 1997 and 2003.

The game was scoreless until Garrett Cooper homered off Yu Darvish in a two-run seventh. Magneuris Sierra added an RBI single to chase Darvish, who allowed just five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Brad Boxberger threw 1 1/3 innings to get the win in relief of hard-throwing rookie Sixto Sánchez, who limited the Cubs to four hits over five innings.

Chicago collected nine hits and scored just one run in the series. Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo combined to go 0 for 12 Friday and finished the series 1 for 24.

The outcome puts the Marlins in the NL Division Series against the Braves in Houston.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Reliever Craig Stammen started for the Padres tonight in the decisive Game 3 of the NL wild-card series against the Cardinals. The Padres were forced to go with a bullpen game because starters Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet (dih-NEHL’-suhn lah-MEHT’) were left off the wild-card series with arm injuries that forced them out of their final regular-season starts.

MLB-BBWAA AWARDS

Landis to be taken off awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Original baseball Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis will no longer be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of the America.

The BBWAA has voted to drop any mention of Landis, who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign. He is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years.

The BBWAA says 89% of its members voted to remove Landis from the awards.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans for Week 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has rescheduled the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7. The Steelers will play Baltimore on Nov. 1 as a result of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. The league announced the scheduling changes Friday, hours after the Titans’ outbreak expanded by two more players to a total of 14 within the past week.

The Vikings, who played the Titans last week, again had no positive results and are on target to play Houston on Sunday.

The unplanned bye this weekend means the Steelers will play 13 straight games to end the regular season.

Meanwhile, the NFL and its players’ union have agreed to continue daily COVID-19 testing except on game days until further notice. The league also told teams daily testing will be required for players and coaches during bye weeks to help mitigate spread of the virus. That means players and coaches will have to stick around during the bye.

NFL-NEWS

Garoppolo still sidelined

UNDATED (AP) — 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-pah-loh) will miss his second straight start with a sprained ankle, clearing the way for Nick Mullens to make another start.

Garoppolo got hurt two weeks ago in a win against the New York Jets and hasn’t practiced since then. The Niners will get All-Pro tight end George Kittle and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel back this week.

In other NFL news:

— Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. practiced after missing time with a back injury earlier this week. He’s expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys.

— Jaguars receiver DJ Chark is expected to return to the starting lineup at Cincinnati after being taken off the injury report. Chark missed last week’s game against Miami with a chest/back injury.

— Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter does not appear close to returning to the team. Coach Mike Zimmer said the two-time Pro Bowl pick was in New York for a second medical opinion on his reported neck injury.

— Dolphins backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) has returned to practice on a limited basis after missing two days because of an illness. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

— Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will make his third start but will be without one of his top receivers and a pair of starters on the offensive line. The Chargers officially ruled QB Tyrod Taylor out for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay along with tackle Bryan Bulaga, guard Trai Turner and wide receiver Mike Williams.

— The Saints have ruled out top receiver Michael Thomas and five other starters for this week’s game against the Lions in Detroit. Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, Marcus Davenport, Jared Cook and Andrus Peat are out as well.

NBA-NEWS

Harris announced as winner of Chuck Daly award

UNDATED (AP) — Del Harris was a small-college player and once those days were over his life’s goal was to be a successful small-college coach. He did quite a bit more than that. Harris was revealed today as this year’s winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, as presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Harris coached in the NBA for 32 seasons, 14 of them as a head coach with Houston, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers.

NHL-NEWS

Senators acquire Josh Brown

UNDATED (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenseman Josh Brown from the Florida Panthers for a fourth-round pick in Tuesday’s NHL draft. Brown had three goals, five assists and 39 penalty minutes in a career-high 56 games with the Panthers last season. He has four goals and six assists in 93 career NHL games.

In other ice news:

— The Kings have fired the employee who dresses as the hockey team’s mascot after an investigation into a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him earlier this year. Tim Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG were sued by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, which performs several functions for the team at home games at Staples Center and away from the arena.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Thiem and Halep among third-round winners on a rainy day in Paris

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (teem) has advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens. Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. The first was his father at the Australian Open in 1997.

Among other results Friday:

Top-seeded Simona Halep had no trouble reversing the result of her loss to Amanda Anisimova at last year’s French Open. Halep won the rematch 6-0, 6-1 in just 54 minutes to reach the fourth round, extending her winning streak to a career-best 17 matches as she seeks a third Grand Slam title. She won the trophy at Roland Garros in 2018.

French wild card Hugo Gaston eliminated former champion Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 victory.

It took 36 points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker for Lorenzo Sonego to shake off the 27th-seeded American Taylor Fritz. Sonego eventually won the tiebreaker in the 1-hour, 18-minute third set and the match 7-6, 6-3, 7-6.

France’s Caroline Garcia beat 16th-seeded Elise Mertens 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

PGA-SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Bradley leads in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Keegan Bradley is the leader of the Sanderson Farms Championship after firing a 7-under 65 in the second round.

Bradley made three straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead and closed with another short birdie putt to take a two-shot lead over J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman at 13 under.

Bradley’s victory in the BMW Championship two years ago is his only title in the last eight years.

Poston made five birdies on the back nine for a 67, while Hoffman shot 69.

LPGA-SHOPRITE CLASSIC

Nataoka leads through 36

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) —Nasa Hataoka birdied two of the last three holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead through two rounds of the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

Mi Hyang Lee and Mel Reid share second. Lee followed Thursday’s 63 with a 69, while Reid fired a 64.