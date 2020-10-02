Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Marlins win first playoof series in 17 years

UNDATED (AP) — Garrett Cooper homered against Yu Darvish in a two-run seventh, hard-throwing rookie Sixto Sánchez dominated for five innings and the Miami Marlins won their first playoff series in 17 years, beating the Chicago Cubs 2-0 to complete a two-game wild card series sweep.

Miami will face Atlanta in the NL Division Series in Houston. The Marlins remained unbeaten in all seven postseason series they have played following triumphs in the 1997 and 2003 NL Championship and World Series.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Reliever Craig Stammen will start for the San Diego Padres tonight in the decisive Game 3 of the NL wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Padres were forced to go with a bullpen game because starters Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet were left off the wild-card series with arm injuries that forced them out of their final regular-season starts.

NBA-NEWS

Fields announced as winner of Chuck Daly award

UNDATED (AP) — Del Harris was a small-college player and once those days were over his life’s goal was to be a successful small-college coach. He did quite a bit more than that. Harris was revealed today as this year’s winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, as presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Harris coached in the NBA for 32 seasons, 14 of them as a head coach with Houston, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In other NBA news:

-The Atlanta Hawks have hired Landry Fields. The 32-year-old Fields spent last season as the general manager of the Spurs G League affiliate in Austin following three seasons as a college scout. Fields, from Stanford, played five seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 9.7 points as a Knicks rookie in the 2010-11 season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans for Week 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —The NFL has rescheduled the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7, and the Steelers will play Baltimore on Nov. 1 as a result of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. The league announced the scheduling changes Friday, hours after the Titans’ outbreak expanded by two more players to a total of 14 within the past week.

The Vikings, who played the Titans last week, again had no positive results and are on target to play Houston on Sunday.

The unplanned bye this weekend means the Steelers will play 13 straight games to end the regular season.

Meanwhile, the NFL and its players’ union have agreed to continue daily COVID-19 testing except on game days until further notice. The league also told teams daily testing will be required for players and coaches during bye weeks to help mitigate spread of the virus. That means players and coaches will have to stick around during the bye.

NFL-NEWS

Julio Jones and Davante Adams practicing again

UNDATED (AP) — Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Green Bay’s Davante Adams are practicing again after sitting out games over the weekend, but both teams have additional receivers dealing with injuries leading up to their Monday night matchup.

Neither Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley nor Green Bay’s Allen Lazard practiced Thursday. Ridley has an ankle problem while Lazard has a core injury. Both players had big games Sunday while Jones and Adams were sidelined.

In other NFL news:

— Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. practiced after missing time with a back injury earlier this week and is expected to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

— The Atlanta Falcons’ banged-up defense will limp into Lambeau Field on Monday night with five starters ailing on a unit that’s giving up an NFL-worst 36 points per game. It looks like a mismatch against a Green Bay offense that leads the league in scoring and ranks second in total offense. Nose tackle Grady Jarrett, end Takk McKinley, rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Keanu Neal and safety Ricardo Allen are the most prominent names hurting on defense.

— The Las Vegas Raiders will be shorthanded on offense once again with two starting receivers and two starting offensive linemen unlikely to play against Buffalo on Sunday. Coach Jon Gruden says rookie receiver Bryan Edwards will miss the game after hurting his ankle and foot in New England and that fellow rookie Henry Ruggs III is doubtful with injuries to his knee and hamstring. Gruden also says it’s doubtful right tackle Trent Brown will return after missing the past two games with a calf injury and starting left guard Richie Incognito is out with an Achilles injury.

— Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark is no longer on the injury report and expected to return to the starting lineup at Cincinnati. Chark missed last week’s game against Miami with a chest/back injury. Jacksonville will be without center Brandon Linder and could be without newly signed placekicker Stephen Hauschka.

— Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter does not appear close to returning to the team. Coach Mike Zimmer said the two-time Pro Bowl pick was in New York for a second medical opinion on his reported neck injury. He was hurt before on-field training camp practices were open to reporters starting Aug. 14. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 9.

— Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) has returned to practice on a limited basis after missing two days because of an illness. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ top draft pick, has yet to play this season, but the only other quarterback on their active roster is starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Cornerback Byron Jones is listed as doubtful.

— Justin Herbert will make his third start for the Los Angeles Chargers without one of his top receivers and a pair of starters on the offensive line. The Chargers officially ruled Tyrod Taylor out for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay along with tackle Bryan Bulaga, guard Trai Turner and wide receiver Mike Williams. According to NFL research, the matchup between the 22-year-old Herbert and the 43-year-old Tom Brady marks the first time since at least 1950 that there is a 20-plus year age gap between opposing starting QBs.

— With Jabrill Peppers sidelined with an ankle injury and fellow starting safety Julian Love questionable with knee and ankle injuries, the New York Giants have added safety Sean Chandler to the active roster. The Giants terminated the contract of tight end Eric Tomlinson to create space on the roster for Sunday’s game at the Rams.

— Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss his second straight start with a sprained ankle for the San Francisco 49ers, clearing the way for Nick Mullens to make another start. Garoppolo got hurt two weeks ago in a win against the New York Jets and hasn’t practiced since then. The Niners will get All-Pro tight end George Kittle and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel back this week.

— The Saints have ruled out top receiver Michael Thomas and five other starters for this week’s game against the Lions in Detroit. The Saints have also ruled out cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore with a hamstring injury and Janoris Jenkins with a shoulder injury. Defensive end Marcus Davenport missed the first three games with an elbow injury and now has a toe injury. Tight end Jared Cook and Andrus Peat is out with an ankle injury are also out with injuries.

NHL-NEWS

Senators acquire Josh Brown

UNDATED (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenseman Josh Brown from the Florida Panthers for a fourth-round pick in Tuesday’s NHL draft. Brown had three goals, five assists and 39 penalty minutes in a career-high 56 games with the Panthers last season. He has four goals and six assists in 93 career NHL games. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion Calls Brown a “big, strong defenseman who plays a physical style of game.”

In other ice news:

— The Los Angeles Kings have fired the employee who dresses as the hockey team’s mascot after an investigation into a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him earlier this year. Tim Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG were sued by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, which performs several functions for the team at home games at Staples Center and away from the arena.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Thiem and Halep among third-round winners on a rainy day in Paris

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (teem) has advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens. Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. The first was his father at the Australian Open in 1997.

Among other results Friday:

Top-seeded Simona Halep had no trouble reversing the result of her loss to Amanda Anisimova at last year’s French Open. Halep won the rematch 6-0, 6-1 in just 54 minutes to reach the fourth round, extending her winning streak to a career-best 17 matches as she seeks a third Grand Slam title. She won the trophy at Roland Garros in 2018.

French wild card Hugo Gaston eliminated former champion Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 victory.

It took 36 points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker for Lorenzo Sonego to shake off the 27th-seeded American Taylor Fritz. Sonego eventually won the tiebreaker in the 1-hour, 18-minute third set and the match 7-6, 6-3, 7-6.

France’s Caroline Garcia beat 16th-seeded Elise Mertens 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.