Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-ARIZONA

Biden announces plans for first campaign stop in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris plan to campaign in Arizona next week. The Biden campaign announced that the Democratic nominees for president and vice president will travel to the state on Oct. 8, a day after Harris is scheduled to debate Republican Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City. The campaign has not said where in Arizona Biden and Harris will appear in their first stop in the state of the campaign. President Donald Trump has campaigned extensively in Arizona and has scheduled rallies for Monday and Tuesday in Tucson and Flagstaff. It’s unclear if those rallies will go forward after the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED-ARREST

Mesa police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week. They say 45-year-old Joseph Eckert was booked into a Phoenix jail Thursday on suspicion of failing to stop for a fatal collision. He’s accused of running over 81-year-old Larry Lans on Tuesday as the victim was walking on a sidewalk. Police say the truck Eckert was driving left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk and struck Lans along with a water meter valve and an electrical box. After the crash, police say Eckert fled in the truck. Investigators found surveillance footage that identified the vehicle and license plate number.

CHURCH SEX ABUSE-LAWSUIT

Church sex abuse lawsuit targets diocese in Arizona, Indiana

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who says he was sexually abused by an Indiana priest more than 40 years ago is suing church officials in both states. In the suit filed Thursday, the plaintiff says the priest was allowed into a Navajo Nation school despite his predatory history. The Diocese of Phoenix, the Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana and the Rev. James Grear are all named as defendants in the lawsuit. The plaintiff, who is Navajo, is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering and other costs. He says he was 14 when he met Grear, an assistant principal, in the late ’70s in Chinle, Arizona.

DRY SOUTHWEST

Much of U.S. Southwest left parched after monsoon season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cities across the U.S. Southwest recorded their driest monsoon season on record this year. Some locales received only a trace or no rain. The seasonal weather pattern that runs from mid-June through September brings high hopes for rain and a cooldown in the desert region. But like last year, it largely was a dud, leaving the region parched and prolonging the drought. Las Vegas tied a record set in 1944. Phoenix’s monsoon season wasn’t the driest, but the city had its hottest one on record. Weather forecasters say the upcoming winter likely won’t make up for the precipitation deficit.

AP-US-TRUMP’S-REFUGEE-QUOTA

Faith groups decry Trump’s plans for record low refugee cap

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Refugee advocates are calling on Congress to halt the Trump administration’s plans to lower its limit on refugees allowed into the U.S. to a record low. Faith-based groups, including some that President Donald Trump is courting for re-election support, said Thursday that further tightening of America’s doors to refugees is immoral. They spoke a day after the government unveiled plans to reduce by more than 16% the number of refugees admitted to the country for the fiscal year that started Thursday. The 15,000 target is the lowest since Congress passed the 1980 Refugee Act. The president must consult lawmakers but he will ultimately make the decision.

NATIONAL GUARD-CIVIL UNREST

National Guard taps units for rapid response to civil unrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Guard has designated military police units in two states to serve as rapid reaction forces in order to be better prepared to respond quickly to civil unrest around the country. That’s in the wake of the violent protests that rocked the nation’s capitol and several states this summer. Military leaders don’t explicitly tie any new changes to concerns about possible election-related violence. But the nation is bracing for unrest surrounding the tumultuous presidential campaign, particularly if voting results are not known for days or weeks because of the increase in mail-in ballots.

BC-US-TRUMP-MINING

Trump pushes mining with order, but effects are uncertain

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking to fast-track mining permits and offer grants and loans to help companies pay for mining equipment as part of its ongoing effort to boost the industry. Administration officials on Thursday offered details on a plan that critics said could spoil waterways with mining pollution. With the election just over a month away, President Donald Trump signed an order late Wednesday declaring a national emergency over the country’s reliance on imported minerals. How effective the order will be is uncertain. Mines typically need approvals from state regulators, too. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico blasted the order as a wasteful subsidy for an industry with a long history of abandoning polluted sites.

AP-US-MELANIA-TRUMP-TAPES

Melania Trump praises care at detention centers in tape

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump expressed support for the care that migrant children separated from their families received in U.S. detention centers and cast doubt on the authenticity of some immigrants’ stories of fleeing danger in their home countries during a series of recordings aired Thursday. The tapes aired on CNN come from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the first lady who released a book last month entitled “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” The White House has been critical of the book and says the first lady is focused on her family and serving the country.