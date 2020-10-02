Here is the latest Arizona news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. MST

Regional Sports

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris plan to campaign in Arizona next week. The Biden campaign announced that the Democratic nominees for president and vice president will travel to the state on Oct. 8, a day after Harris is scheduled to debate Republican Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City. The campaign has not said where in Arizona Biden and Harris will appear in their first stop in the state of the campaign. President Donald Trump has campaigned extensively in Arizona and has scheduled rallies for Monday and Tuesday in Tucson and Flagstaff. It’s unclear if those rallies will go forward after the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week. They say 45-year-old Joseph Eckert was booked into a Phoenix jail Thursday on suspicion of failing to stop for a fatal collision. He’s accused of running over 81-year-old Larry Lans on Tuesday as the victim was walking on a sidewalk. Police say the truck Eckert was driving left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk and struck Lans along with a water meter valve and an electrical box. After the crash, police say Eckert fled in the truck. Investigators found surveillance footage that identified the vehicle and license plate number.

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who says he was sexually abused by an Indiana priest more than 40 years ago is suing church officials in both states. In the suit filed Thursday, the plaintiff says the priest was allowed into a Navajo Nation school despite his predatory history. The Diocese of Phoenix, the Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana and the Rev. James Grear are all named as defendants in the lawsuit. The plaintiff, who is Navajo, is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering and other costs. He says he was 14 when he met Grear, an assistant principal, in the late ’70s in Chinle, Arizona.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cities across the U.S. Southwest recorded their driest monsoon season on record this year. Some locales received only a trace or no rain. The seasonal weather pattern that runs from mid-June through September brings high hopes for rain and a cooldown in the desert region. But like last year, it largely was a dud, leaving the region parched and prolonging the drought. Las Vegas tied a record set in 1944. Phoenix’s monsoon season wasn’t the driest, but the city had its hottest one on record. Weather forecasters say the upcoming winter likely won’t make up for the precipitation deficit.