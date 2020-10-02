AZ–Arizona News Coverage Advisory

Regional Sports

Good morning. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Arizona.

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Phoenix bureau at 602-258-8934 or aparizona@ap.org.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date.

All times are Mountain unless specified otherwise. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

NATIONAL GUARD-CIVIL UNREST

WASHINGTON —National Guard has designated military police units in Arizona and Alabama to serve as rapid reaction forces so they can respond quickly to any potential civil unrest around the country, following violent protests that rocked the nation’s capital and several states this summer. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 720 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONEY SENT TO MEXICO

PHOENIX — Mexican workers have confounded economists by sending home huge sums of money during the coronavirus pandemic. Experts had predicted that as the American economy took a dive, migrant workers would send their families less money, known as remittances. By Suman Naishadham. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-NEW CASES

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Friday it will review a 2016 Arizona law that bars anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning another person’s early ballot. The law itself, however, remains in effect through the presidential election and until the justices rule. SENT: 220 words.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-ARIZONA

PHOENIX — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris plan to campaign in Arizona next week. The Biden campaign announced that the Democratic nominees for president and vice president will travel to the state on Oct. 8, a day after Harris is scheduled to debate Republican Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City. SENT: 170 words. UPCOMING: Updates on merits.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA

Continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Arizona. UPCOMING: Updates on merits.

ALSO:

— PEDESTRIAN KILLED-ARIZONA: A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week in Mesa has been arrested, according to police.

SPORTS:

FBN—CARDINALS-PANTHERS PREVIEW

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kliff Kingsbury-Matt Rhule rivalry resumes — only this time at the NFL. The former high-profile college coaches meet on Sunday when Kingsbury’s Cardinals face Rhule’s Panthers. By Steve Reed. SENT: 700 words, photos. Moved Thursday for weekend release.

WNBA FINALS

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces get the WNBA Finals started with Game 1 of their best-of-five series. Seattle is looking for the fourth title in franchise history while Las Vegas is trying to win its first. UPCOMING: Story, photos. Game tips at 7 p.m. EDT.

BBO—PLAYOFFS-OVER-IN-A-HURRY

The Cincinnati Reds had a quick, disappointing trip the MLB playoffs in 2020. After two games, 22 innings and zero runs, their season is over. The Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers can relate: The best-of-three format in the 2020 playoffs can be over in a hurry. By David Brandt. SENT: 650 words, photos.

————————————————————————-

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.