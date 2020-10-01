Sports

MLB PLAYOFFS

Braves shut out Reds to win 1st playoff series since 2001

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds 5-0.

Ian Anderson struck out nine in six innings and Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday’s series opener 1-0 in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth.

The Braves snapped their record-tying string of losses in 10 consecutive postseason rounds. Atlanta hasn’t moved on in the playoffs since a 3-0 sweep in the 2001 NL Division Series against the Houston Astros, who are now in the American League.

In other MLB playoffs:

— Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins has been postponed until Friday because of rain in the forecast for Thursday. Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1. If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday. Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins.

— The White Sox lost slugging outfielder Eloy Jiménez and hard-throwing left-hander Garrett Crochet to injury during Chicago’s deciding Game 3 of a wild-card series against the Athletics. Jiménez returned to Chicago’s lineup for the first time since Sept. 24 but left in the third inning with renewed discomfort in his sprained right foot.

— Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Verlander had the procedure and his recovery time is expected to be about 12-14 months. That means the earliest he could pitch again would be in the 2022 season, and it might not be for the Astros. A right-hander who turns 38 in February, Verlander has a $33 million salary next year, then is eligible for free agency.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Titans in waiting mode after NFL postpones game vs. Steelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans find themselves back in a waiting mode, hoping the NFL allows them back inside their headquarters by Tuesday. Their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday in Nashville is now postponed until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans have now had confirmed cases in five players and seven members of the organization over the past five days in the NFL’s first outbreak.

The announcement Thursday morning came a day after the league said it hoped to play the game either Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date will be announced “shortly.”

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings have reopened their headquarters for team activities. Their resumption of practice followed another morning of zero positive COVID-19 test results four days after playing the Titans. Minnesota plays at Houston on Sunday.

NBA-NEWS-RIVERS

76ers, Rivers hired

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Doc Rivers to become their coach. Rivers reached the deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try and lead the franchise to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Sixers had not formally announced the move.

Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the Sixers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Rivers was fired about two weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.

NHL-NEWS-SVECHNIKOV

Contract extension talks for Svechnikov

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell say the team is in contract extension talks with 20-year-old winger Andrei Svechnikov.

The No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 has one year left on his entry-level deal before becoming a restricted free agent. Waddell said today the team is “open-minded” about the potential structure of an extension.

That could include a short-term “bridge” deal due to economic uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic before pursuing a longer-term agreement later. Waddell said he expects the team will also eventually reach deals with restricted free agents Warren Foegele and Haydn Fleury.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

More postponements or cancellations

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused the postponement or cancellation of 24 games involving major college football teams since Aug. 26. No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 12 North Carolina and No. 25 Memphis are among the teams that have had to pause their seasons. The disruptions have created long layoffs, unusual practice schedules and short-handed rosters. Coaches have had to find ways to keep players engaged mentally and physically. North Carolina played its first game on Sept. 12. Coach Mack Brown says it is as if the Tar Heels are completely starting over.

In other college football news:

— Appalachian (ap-ah-LA’-chihn) State has postponed next week’s football game against Louisiana-Lafayette due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The school announced the move six days before the teams were set to meet in Sun Belt Conference play in Boone, North Carolina. The game will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5.

— Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo is opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for next year’s NFL draft. Adebo was projected as one of the top cornerbacks in the country after leading the nation with 38 passes defensed to go along with eight interceptions his past two seasons for the Cardinal. Stanford coach David Shaw says Adebo has all the traits NFL scouts seek in a cornerback and predicts he will make an immediate impact on the next level.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Sloane Stephens makes an early exit

PARIS (AP) — Sloane Stephens has lost in the second round of the French Open, her earliest exit at Roland Garros since a first-round defeat on her debut in 2011.

The 29th-seeded American lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to Spanish player Paula Badosa. Stephens led Badosa 27-20 in winners but made 36 unforced errors compared to 18 for her unseeded opponent.

Stephens reached the French Open quarterfinals last year and the final in 2018. She had reached at least the third round every year since 2012 except for 2017 when she was injured.

In other results Thursday:

— Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the third round by beating Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The fourth-seeded American failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win.

— Unseeded American Danielle Collins defeated Clara Tauson 6-2, 6-3, ending the Danish teen’s surprise run. Tauson was coming off an upset of U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round.

— Former champion Jelena Ostapenko beat second-seeded Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) 6-4, 6-2.

— No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) dispatched Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Djokovic has dropped a total of only 10 games so far on his way to the third round.

— Roberto Carballes Baena reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 in a match that lasted five hours.

OSOPC-CONGRESS

Bill to reform USOPC, protect athletes approved by Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would give Congress the power to dissolve the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors and would more than double the federation’s funding for the U.S. Center for SafeSport is headed to President Donald Trump for his signature after passing the House unanimously on Thursday.

The bill was written in response to the sex abuse scandal involving Larry Nassar, the longtime team doctor for USA Gymnastics and the Michigan State athletic program, who abused more than 300 athletes, according to a congressional report. Nassar is serving decades in prison after being convicted on charges related to his abuse of athletes under the guise of treatment.

The Nassar scandal prompted multiple investigations in Congress about the failings of the USOPC and its affiliated sports organizations. Congress concluded that USA Gymnastics and the USOPC “knowingly concealed abuse by Larry Nassar” and enhanced oversight of those organizations was necessary to protect athletes.

MLB-JOHNNY BENCH AUCTION

Catch it: Hall of Famer Johnny Bench to auction memorabilia

UNDATED (AP) — Johnny Bench has decided to sell memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career with the Cincinnati Reds. The 72-year-old retired catcher won two World Series titles, was a 14-time All-Star and a two-time National League MVP. Bench’s items will be auctioned on Nov. 14 at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky.

He plans to use the proceeds to help fund the future college educations of his two youngest sons.

Among the items he’s parting with are his World Series trophies from 1975 and ’76, and his 1968 NL Rookie of the Year award.