VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positive tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

A person familiar with the situation says all eight test results are confirmed positives, making this the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. The NFL says both the Titans and Vikings are suspending in-person activities following the test results. The Titans played the Vikings in Minnesota last weekend. The league says both teams are working with infectious disease experts to trace contacts and perform more tests.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Steelers on Sunday in a matchup of two of the league’s seven remaining undefeated teams. With the Titans unable to practice until Saturday at the earliest, when that game might be played is unknown.

MLB-PLAYOFFS-ROSTERS

Donaldson is out of series against Astros

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is missing the best-of-three AL first-round series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf. The team included rookie Alex Kirilloff on the roster. Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and returned to the lineup on Sept. 2. He was removed from Minnesota’s game after the first inning on Friday with cramping. The 2015 AL MVP worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness and unable to fully push off on his leg.

In roster moves by other playoff teams:

— First baseman Rowdy Tellez is on the Toronto Blue Jays’ roster for their first round playoff series against Tampa Bay after recovering from a strained right knee that had sidelined him since Sept. 8. Right-hander Jordan Romano was not included on the 28-man roster. He has not pitched in a game since Aug 28 because of a finger injury but threw batting practice Sunday in hopes of earning a spot. Toronto also left off right-hander Tanner Roark.

— Rookie left-hander Shane McClanahan was a surprise addition to the 28-man roster the Tampa Bay Rays announced for the AL first-round series against the Blue Jays. McClanahan was a first-round draft pick two years ago who pitched on the Class A and Double-A levels in 2019. He joined first baseman Ji-Man Choi and infielder Yandy Diaz, who have been on the injured list, in being added to the active roster before Game 1 of the best-of-three series. To make room on the 40-man roster for McClanahan, lefty reliever Sean Gilmartin was designated for assignment.

— Miguel Andújar has been left off the New York Yankees’ roster for their first-round playoff series against Cleveland. First baseman Mike Ford made the 28-man roster, as did left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Andújar hurt a shoulder last year and lost the third-base job to Gio Urshela, then returned from surgery and hit .242 with one homer and five RBIs in 62 at-bats. He last played Sept. 13 and was optioned to the alternate training site two days later. Montgomery is a bullpen option, likely as a long reliever, and Ford a left-handed bat off the bench and a backup to Luke Voit.

MLB-ASTROS-GURRIEL

Yuli Gurriel takes pay cut to $7M to stay with Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — First baseman Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2022 that guarantees $7 million, a cut of nearly 20% from his 2020 contract.

The deal was announced hours before the defending AL champions started their first-round playoff matchup against at Minnesota, an odd time to announce a contract for a future season.

Gurriel’s 2020 contract called for an $8.3 million salary and wound up being worth $3,074,074 prorated. His new deal includes a $6.5 million salary for 2021 and an $8 million club option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic an easy first-round winner

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s first Grand Slam action since his disqualification at the U.S. Open went as smoothly as can be. The French Open’s No. 1 seed was hardly pushed at all in a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer of Sweden. Djokovic broke Ymer nine times and ended up with a 32-12 edge in total winners.

Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open this month for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball hit in anger after dropping a game.

In other Tuesday action:

— Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the second round by beating Mayar Sherif 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4. Sherif was the first Egyptian player to qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros.

— Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got through a three-set test in her first-round match at Roland Garros. The fourth-seeded Kenin struggled a bit after a rain delay before the second set but emerged with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory in nearly two hours against 125th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova. The 21-year-old Kenin this year became the youngest champion in Melbourne since Maria Sharapova was 20 in 2008.

— Danish teenager Clara Tauson earned her first tour-level victory by beating U.S. Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7 in the opening round. The 17-year-old Tauson came back from a 4-2 deficit in the final set and saved two match points. Tauson won the Australian Open junior title last year.

NFL-FALCONS-DENNARD

Falcons place Dennard on injured list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury.

The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons’ depleted secondary. The Falcons were missing two starting defensive backs, safety Ricardo Allen and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, their top draft pick, in Sunday’s loss to Chicago.

The team announced Saturday that Terrell has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Kendall Sheffield, another key cornerback, missed his second straight game with a foot injury. The Falcons play at Green Bay on Monday night.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

25 Buffalo athletes test positive

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Buffalo says 25 athletes, including 19 football players, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Athletic director Mark Alnutt says five members of the women’s volleyball team and one women’s soccer player also tested positive. Alnutt says the athletes have been placed in isolation and are doing well.

In other virus-related developments:

— West Virginia University will allow the general public to attend football games at a reduced capacity next month. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said attendance will be limited to about 15,000 fans — or 25% capacity — starting with the Oct. 17 home game against Kansas.

— Purdue University has suspended 14 students — 13 of them athletes — for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge by attending a party Saturday in a residence hall. The students must vacate the dormitory by Wednesday though they can file an appeal.

— La Salle has cut seven sports, effective at the end of the academic year, in a move affecting approximately 130 athletes.

BASEBALL-MINOR LEAGUE CONTRACTION

Appalachian League leads off in minor league contraction

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has started the process of contracting minor league affiliates. It announced that the Appalachian League is being converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.

The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday.

MLB has proposed cutting minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year. The Appalachian League had been an affiliated minor league with professional players since 1911.