Sports

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Nadal, Williams advance

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal has reached the second round of the French Open after beating Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Nadal is looking for a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and a 20th major overall to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record.

— Also today, U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round by beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.

In women’s action, Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn. The 39-year-old Williams is a three-time French Open champion and is looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles.

— Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced with a win over Oceane Dodin.

— Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber lost in the first round of the French Open for the second straight year. The 18th-seeded German was beaten by 19-year-old Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3.

— Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also went out. The 2009 French Open champion was beaten by Russian countrywoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

— Garbine Muguruza could have joined Kerber and Kuznetsova. But the 2016 French Open champion held firm to beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

Elsewhere at the French Open:

— Qualifier Lorenzo Giustino took 6 hours, 5 minutes to beat Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second-longest match in French Open history. The match was carried over from Sunday evening.

— The new roof over Court Philippe Chatrier is again proving its worth. The court hosted the only play as rain thwarted the start of all other matches at Roland Garros.

— A women’s doubles player has been removed from the main draw after she was declared a contact case following her coach’s positive coronavirus test. French Open organizers did not name the player. Doubles matches start on Wednesday.

NFL-NEWS

Foles will start for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nagy made the announcement today after hedging Sunday following the Bears’ 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky.

In other NFL news:

— After completing a winless September with their 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, the Broncos will now be without defensive lineman Jurrell Casey for the rest of the year. The 10th-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler tore a biceps tendon in the game. He joins Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, Drew Lock and others who are sidelined so far in 2020. Denver has a short turnaround with a game Thursday night against the winless Jets.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt to allow some fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has changed its mind and will allow fans at sports events in October. The Commodores also will allow a limited number of students to attend Saturday night’s football game with No. 20 LSU.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the reversal Monday, calling it a small step toward normalcy based on the guidance from the university’s public health partners.

Vanderbilt students are tested weekly with strict protocols on campus. The result is a low COVID-19 positivity rate. Vanderbilt plans to ensure physical distancing, with masks required.

HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS

Authentic favored against ten rivals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the morning line favorite for Saturday’s Preakness in Baltimore. Authentic is 9-5 on the morning line and drew the No. 9 post in a field of 11 horses. The race will be run without spectators.

Art Collector, who was scratched from the Derby, appears to be the biggest threat to Authentic and is the 5-2 second choice.