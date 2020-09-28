Sports

MLB-AMERICAN LEAGUE

UNDATED (AP) — American League playoff teams get only one day off to assess injuries and make roster decisions before the first round begins Tuesday.

Minnesota has a couple of ailing hitters in third baseman Josh Donaldson (right calf) and center fielder Byron Buxton (mild concussion symptoms). Both have missed two straight games. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton is improving and the team hopes he’ll be ready for the postseason opener.

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez sprained his right foot on a slide Thursday but manager Rick Renteria say he’s “improving exponentially.”

Tampa Bay left-hander José Alvarado (left shoulder inflammation), first baseman Ji-Man Choi (left hamstring strain) and infielder Yandy Díaz (right hamstring strain) are set to participate in a simulated game. Brett Phillips exited Sunday’s game with right hamstring tightness, and fellow outfielder Manuel Margot (sore foot) was scratched from the lineup.

Elsewhere in the MLB:

— Atlanta’s medical staff will be busy treating star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and reliever Chris Martin with hopes both are ready to go for Wednesday’s postseason opener against Cincinnati. Acuña was scratched Sunday with renewed irritation in his left wrist. He was on the 10-day injured list due to soreness in the same wrist from Aug. 12-25, but manager Brian Snitker is confident Acuña will be in the Game 1 lineup. Martin left Sunday’s season finale with right groin tightness and is day to day.

— The Braves have a decision to make on Pablo Sandoval, whose contract was selected from Atlanta’s alternate site.

— The Yankees will get a look at Progressive Field, a day ahead of starting their best-of-three playoff against Shane Bieber and the Indians. Because of the reworked schedule caused by the virus outbreak, the Yankees didn’t play in Cleveland this year. Their last game at the park was on June 9, 2019, when Brett Gardner homered as New York chased Bieber in the second inning. That was a month before Bieber was the MVP of the All-Star Game on the same field and began attracting more and more attention.

— Boston is looking for its next manager after letting Ron Roenicke go following his one season on the job. Roenicke replaced Alex Cora after the 2018 World Series-winning manager was fired for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal in 2017. Cora could get consideration for the opening once he finishes his one-year ban from baseball levied by Commissioner Rob Manfred for his actions with the Astros.

— The Angels need a new general manager after firing Billy Eppler on Sunday. Los Angeles finished its fifth consecutive losing season under his watch, despite having stars Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani.

— The Tigers need a new skipper after Ron Gardenhire stepped away late in the season, and more openings could follow as clubs evaluate their status for 2021.

FRENCH OPEN

Thiem advances to 2nd round by beating Cilic

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

The third-seeded Austrian won his first major tournament at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago and is among the favorites again at Roland Garros after losing the past two finals to Rafael Nadal.

Thiem broke the imposing Croatian’s serve six times in cool conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier. Cilic led 2-0 in the third set but Thiem reeled off the next five games before Cilic held again. Thiem will next face American qualifier Jack Sock. He beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

IOC-ITALY WARNED

IOC president warns Italy over government interference

ROME (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach has warned that Italy’s Olympic team risks the humiliation of being placed on probation for the Tokyo Games if the country’s sports minister does not back down amid a two-year-long dispute that amounts to government interference.

Bach also suggests that the alleged interference could result in the country being stripped of hosting rights for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Italy’s sports minister replies that the contested parts of a proposed new law have been revised. He adds that he finds it hard to believe that Bach had actually read the proposed law.