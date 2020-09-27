Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS

Celtics try to force Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Heat are still one win from the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics are one win away from Game 7. The Celtics extended their Eastern Conference finals with a comeback win Friday night to trim Miami’s lead in the series to 3-2. The Heat struggled from 3-point range in Game 5 and when that happens that’s often a bad sign for Miami. The Celtics will be looking for a similar defensive effort in Game 6 on Sunday night.

The winner of this series will head to the NBA Finals to face the Los Angeles Lakers, who ousted the Denver Nuggets Saturday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

MLB-SCHEDULE

On final day, 2 NL spots and AL Central crown in play

UNDATED (AP) — With one day remaining on the regular-season baseball schedule, four teams are still in contention for two available National League playoff spots. The winner of Sunday’s game between the Brewers and Cardinals punches their ticket to the postseason. Both clubs have other ways to get in, too. Meanwhile, the Giants and Phillies need to win and receive help elsewhere.

In the American League, all eight playoff berths for this year’s expanded field are locked up. Minnesota wins the AL Central with a victory or a loss by the Chicago White Sox. It could all come down to the wire in a wild rush, with every meaningful game Sunday starting just after 3 p.m. Eastern time.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Raiders investigated over locker room access

UNDATED (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are being investigated by the NFL for allowing an unauthorized person in the locker room following the team’s home opener.

A person familiar with the investigation tells The Associated Press that the employee entered the Raiders locker room without a credential following Monday night’s 34-24 win over New Orleans.

The Raiders declined to comment on the investigation, which was first reported by ESPN.

This could be the second infraction of the COVID-19 protocols by the Raiders already this season. The person said coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team fined $250,000 earlier this week because Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints.

In other NFL news:

— The New England Patriots have placed starting center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve. Andrews sat out practice all week with a hand injury and Uche was hampered by a foot injury. Andrews spent all of 2019 on IR because of blood clots in his lungs but started the first two games of this season. The Patriots also elevated offensive lineman James Ferentz, defensive lineman Nick Thurman and receiver Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.

— The Minnesota Vikings are again playing without fans in attendance, but they’ve invited up to 250 staff members and family members for their game against Tennessee to test COVID-19 protocols in preparation for the potential return of fans to home games later this season. The attendees will be seated in the southwest corner of the lower bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium to replicate a pod seating system, required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Ex-champ Halep in 2nd round, Venus Williams out

PARIS (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep won 10 straight games in beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 to reach the second round of the French Open and extend her winning streak to 15 matches.

Wearing thick black leggings and a long-sleeved pink jersey to combat chilly conditions, the 2018 champion made a series of unforced errors and trailed 4-2. But she clinched the first set with a hold to love and victory on her first match point.

U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka experienced a vastly different temperature to Flushing Meadows only two weeks ago. The 10th-seeded Azarenka fumed when match officials didn’t immediately send them back to the locker room during a rain interruption. But she won easily, beating Danka Kovinic 6-1, 6-2.

Venus Williams exited in the first round at Roland Garros for the third straight year, falling to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-4, 6-4. The 40-year-old Williams is 0-3 in Grand Slam tournaments this year following the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. Since the start of 2018, the seven-time Grand Slam champion has lost in the first round in seven of the past 11 major tournaments.

Three-time Grand Slam winners Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) face each other later Sunday.

F1-RUSSIAN GP

Bottas wins in Russia as Hamilton misses F1 win record

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has won the Russian Grand Prix after his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race was ruined by penalties. Hamilton had been looking to match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One but had to settle for third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Bottas built a sizeable lead over Verstappen with ease and cruised to his first win since the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. Hamilton’s championship lead over Bottas was cut to a still-healthy 44 points with seven scheduled races remaining on a calendar heavily modified because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR-LAS VEGAS

Second round of playoffs begins in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The second round of the NASCAR playoffs begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas is the hometown of reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, who is looking to break out of a bad slump. He is winless this Cup season and his 15-year streak of at least one victory a year in danger. Busch finished second last week at Bristol to title favorite Kevin Harvick and his losing streak was extended to 29 races.

Las Vegas marks the first race in a three-race second round that goes from the 1.5-mile standard oval to high-banked Talladega Superspeedway and then eliminates four drivers from the playoffs at the hybrid road course-oval “Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway.