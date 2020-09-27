Rockies visit the Diamondbacks after Marquez’s strong outing

Regional Sports

Colorado Rockies (26-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-35, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-2, 3.69 ERA) Arizona: Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 7.36 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by German Marquez. Marquez went seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 13-26 against NL West opponents. Arizona is slugging .386 as a unit. Kole Calhoun leads the team with a .514 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Rockies are 17-22 against the rest of their division. Colorado ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .258 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .317.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 61 hits and has 34 RBIs.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.