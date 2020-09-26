Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 8 Auburn pulls away from No. 23 Kentucky, 29-13

UNDATED (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns and No. 8 Auburn scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away from No. 23 Kentucky 29-13 in the season opener.

The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt in the lone Top 25 matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s opening weekend.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson returned from a knee injury that cost him most of last season. He completed 24 of 37 passes for 239 yards and ran for 42 yards.

The game was played before a COVID-19-limited crowd of 17,000-plus in Auburn.

In other Top 25 action:

— Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and Kansas State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35. Freshman Deuce Vaughn caught four passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Wildcats, who were coming off a season-opening loss to Arkansas State. Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions.

— Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes and No. 5 Florida spoiled the head coaching debut of Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin with a 51-35 victory. Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards including touchdown passes of 1, 16, 71 and 17 yards to Pitts. The star tight end had 170 yards receiving. Trask directed four consecutive touchdown drives that spanned the second and third quarters to build a 41-14 lead for the Gators in their season opener. Kiffin, the former Tennessee and USC head coach who came to Ole Miss from FAU, had the Rebels’ offense humming with quarterback Matt Corral passing for 395 yards.

— Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 13 Central Florida beat East Carolina 51-28 to open its American Athletic Conference schedule. Jaylon Robinson and Marlon Williams each had huge games as Gabriel’s top targets for the Knights. Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Williams had a career-best 13 catches for 136 yards. UCF rolled to 632 yards but committed 19 penalties for 139 yards. Holton Ahlers threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns for the Pirates. ECU was making a delayed start to the season after coronavirus-related scheduling changes.

— Nate Snyder hit a 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette survived in a 20-18 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern. The Ragin’ Cajuns looked on the way to their first loss when Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Dalton Anderson with a 2-point conversion with 54 seconds left to give the Eagles an 18-17 lead. Quarterback Levi Lewis completed three passes for 47 yards in the final drive to set up the field goal.

— Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 21 Pittsburgh sacked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times in a 23-20 victory. The Panthers moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 behind a relentless defense that kept the 24th-ranked Cardinals in check for most of the afternoon. Pitt limited Louisville to 223 total yards, half of its season average coming in. Cunningham left the game on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury after getting hit on Louisville’s final offensive snap.

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Quick turnaround for Lightning and Stars

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars return to the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, less than 24 hours after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in overtime of Game 4. This is the first Stanley Cup Final with back-to-back games since 2009 and only the second since the mid-1950s.

Tampa Bay leads the series three games to one and can claim the second Stanley Cup in franchise history with a win Saturday night.

NBA-PLAYOFFS

Lakers try to oust pesky Nuggets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers can reach the NBA Finals by beating the Denver Nuggets Saturday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Denver will try to prevent that by rallying from a 3-1 series deficit for the third time this postseason. The Nuggets were down 3-1 against both Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers, fell far behind in Game 5, and then battled back to not only win the game but eventually the series.

The Lakers have ended both their series in five games. With another win, LeBron James would tie NBA career scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for third on the career list with 10 NBA Finals appearances. Only Hall of Famers Bill Russell and Sam Jones have gone to more – 12 for Russell and 11 for Jones.

It would be James’ first with the Lakers after five appearances in Cleveland and four in Miami, and the Lakers’ first trip to the finals since winning the last of their 16 championships in 2010.

MLB-NEWS

Giants release veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija (suh-MAHR’-juh), a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab. Samardzija, an 11-game winner in 2019, was designated for assignment and placed on unconditional release waivers days before his contract was due to expire.

The 35-year-old allowed a two-run homer to Fernando Tatís Jr. among three hits he surrendered in three innings of Friday’s 6-5 loss to the Padres. It was his fourth start of 2020 and first appearance since Aug. 7.

Samardzija signed a $90 million, five-year contract with San Francisco in December 2015, but spent much of his Giants tenure sidelined by injuries.

In other MLB news:

— The Washington Nationals and manager Dave Martinez have agreed to a multiyear contract extension. The team announced the deal Saturday, on his 56th birthday. Martinez led the Nationals to the franchise’s first World Series championship in 2019, his second season as the team’s skipper. When he initially was hired, Martinez signed a three-year deal with a club option for 2021 that had not yet been picked up by the Nationals. General manager Mike Rizzo recently was given a three-year extension by the club.

NFL-FALCONS-TERRELL

Falcons top pick Terrell placed on COVID-19 reserve list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list.

It’s another blow to the team’s secondary heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The winless Falcons had already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield because of a foot injury and safety Ricardo Allen with an elbow problem. Now, they’ll face the unbeaten Bears without the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson. Atlanta promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson and cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad.

NHL-RED WINGS-GAGNER

Red Wings sign Gagner to 1-year contract extension

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Sam Gagner (GAHN’-yay) to a one-year contract extension. The Red Wings acquired him in a February a trade with Edmonton. In 42 games last season with the Red Wings and Oilers, Gagner had six goals and seven assists.

Gagner turned 31 in August. This was his 13th NHL season. He has 164 goals and 295 assists in 844 games.

Detroit also announced it has signed forward Turner Elson to a one-year extension. The 28-year-old Elson has spent the last three seasons with Grand Rapids of the AHL.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLS

Rapids, FC Cincinnati report positive COVID-19 tests

UNDATED (AP) — Sunday’s Major League Soccer game between Colorado and Sporting Kansas City has been postponed after a Rapids player and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rapids suspended training while the player and staff members who tested positive were isolated. They were not identified. The team has conducted additional testing and contact tracing.

The match between the Rapids and Sporting in Commerce City, Colorado, is the first game to be postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases since the teams returned to play in their local markets following the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.

The match has not yet been rescheduled.

A player for FC Cincinnati also tested positive and is in isolation. The team said the player, who was not identified, was symptomatic. Cincinnati’s match against NYCFC set for Saturday night at Red Bull Arena was not postponed.

F1-RUSSIAN GP

Hamilton takes another pole in dramatic Russian qualifying

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton took a step closer to equaling the Formula One win record on Saturday by clinching the pole position at the Russian Grand Prix, after narrowly avoiding early elimination when Sebastian Vettel crashed.

Hamilton charged to a track-record time of 1 minute, 31.304 seconds, beating the Red Bull of Max Verstappen by .563 for his fifth straight pole position. Hamilton can achieve his 91st career win in the race on Sunday, matching the record held by Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was beaten into third by Verstappen’s fast run at the end of the session and was .652 off Hamilton’s time.