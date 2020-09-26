Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Sooners, LSU fall

UNDATED (AP) — There were stunning outcomes for third-ranked Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU this afternoon.

Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and Kansas State rallied from 21 points down to beat the Sooners, 38-35. Freshman Deuce Vaughn caught four passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown as the Wildcats bounced back from a season-opening loss to Arkansas State.

Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns but was intercepted three times.

LSU’s national championship defense has begun with a 44-34 loss to visiting Mississippi St. Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense worked to perfection as K.J. Costello passed for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns.

Myles Brennan’s 345 yards and three touchdowns passing could not make up for the trouble the Tigers’ inexperienced defense had in new coordinator Bo Pelini’s scheme.

LSU is the first reigning champion to lose its season opener since Michigan in 1998.

In other top-25 results:

— Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter and No. 4 Georgia rallied to beat Arkansas, 37-10. Bennett replaced D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter and finished 20 for 29 for 211 yards.

— Tight end Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes as fifth-ranked Florida outscored Mississippi, 51-35 to spoil Lane Kiffin’s coaching debut with the Rebels. Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards, while Pitts racked up 170 yards receiving.

— Sam Ehlinger hit Joshua Moore on a 12-yard touchdown pass in overtime to send eighth-ranked Texas to a wild 63-56 victory over Texas Tech. The Longhorns rallied with two touchdowns in the final three minutes of regulation.

— Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns in eighth-ranked Auburn’s 29-13 win over No. 23 Kentucky. The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt.

— Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 13 Central Florida beat East Carolina, 51-28. Jaylon Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Marlon Williams finished with a career-best 13 grabs for 136 yards.

— Desmond Ridder passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns as 14th-rated Cincinnati defeated No. 22 Army, 24-10. The Cadets were seeking their first road win over a ranked team since 1958 before being held to 182 rushing yards, about 200 below their season average.

— Chuba Hubbard scored on a 23-yard run with 1:17 remaining to help No. 15 Oklahoma State beat West Virginia, 27-13. Backup tailback L.D. Brown gained 103 yards on 11 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run, for the Cowboys.

— No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette pulled out a 20-18 win over Georgia Southern on Nate Snyder’s 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play. The Ragin’ Cajuns looked on the way to their first loss when Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Dalton Anderson with a 2-point conversion to give the Eagles an 18-17 lead with 54 seconds remaining.

— Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns while No. 21 Pittsburgh sacked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times in a 23-20 victory. Cunningham left the game on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury after getting hit on Louisville’s final offensive snap.

MLB-SCHEDULE

LeMahieu batting title, Voit HR crown near as Yanks win

UNDATED (AP) — DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) is about to become the first player in major league history to accomplish undisputed batting titles in both leagues.

LeMahieu is hitting .359 after collecting four hits and three RBIs in the New York Yankees’ 11-4 rout of the Marlins. He passed Washington’s Juan Soto for the major league batting lead, opening a large margin over defending AL champion Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox.

LeMahieu won the 2016 NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— J.P. Crawford provided the tying and go-ahead RBI singles as the Mariners knocked off the Athletics, 5-1 in eight innings of the opening game of a doubleheader. Kyle Seager added a two-run homer in the eighth for Seattle.

— Andrew Stevenson homered twice and the Nationals turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 win over the Mets, eliminating New York from the playoffs. Max Scherzer worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season.

MLB-NEWS

Giants release Samardzija

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija (suh-MAHR’-juh), a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab.

The 35-year-old allowed a two-run homer to Fernando Tatís (tah-TEES’) Jr. among three hits he surrendered in three innings of Friday’s 6-5 loss to the Padres. It was his fourth start of 2020 and first appearance since Aug. 7.

In other MLB news:

— Major League Baseball has suspended Chicago White Sox reliever Jimmy Cordero for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for hitting the Cubs’ Willson Contreras with a pitch. Manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game, and he and pitching coach Don Cooper were also fined. Renteria expected Cordero to appeal his punishment.

— Four-time All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence has announced his retirement following 14 major league seasons. He was a fan favorite for the Giants, helping the club to a pair of World Series titles after being acquired in a trade from the Phillies at the 2012 trade deadline.

— The Astros say third base coach Gary Pettis has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and will miss the rest of the 2020 season. The 62-year-old Pettis is expected to make a full recovery.

NHL-RED WINGS

Wings make moves

DETROIT (AP) — The New York Rangers have sent defenseman Marc Staal to the Detroit Red Wings, along with a second-round draft pick in 2021 for future considerations.

The 33-year-old Staal had two goals and nine assists in 52 games this past season.

The Wings also signed forward Sam Gagner (GAHN’-yay) to a one-year contract extension. The 31-year-old Gagner has 164 goals and 295 assists in 844 games.