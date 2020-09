Sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Stamkos out for Lightning, injuries mount for Stars

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Steven Stamkos isn’t playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars. But coach Jon Cooper says his injured captain hasn’t been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Stamkos played less than three minutes Wednesday night in his first NHL game since February. He scored on his only shot to help Tampa Bay win, 5-2 and take a 2-1 series lead. Stamkos had core muscle surgery in early March and aggravated the injury over the summer.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Brewers blank Cards in twinbill opener

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have taken Game 1 of their doubleheader in St. Louis as the two teams battle with Cincinnati for second place in the NL Central or a wild-card berth.

Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter in the Brewers’ 3-0 shutout of the Cardinals. Suter pitched two-hit ball over four innings, Williams picked up the win and Hader notched his 12th save.

Eric Sogard singled home the first run and Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) added a solo home run to help the Brew Crew get within one game of the Redbirds for second place in their division.

Elsewhere on the major league schedule:

— The battle for the NL East cellar is on hold after the Mets and Nationals were rained out in Washington. The game will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader before the teams close the season on Sunday. The Nationals need to sweep the three games just to finish in a last-place tie with the Mets, one year after Washington won the World Series.

MLB-NEWS

Brewers put Burnes on IL

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes has been placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique. Manager Craig Counsell says Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round if the Brewers make the playoffs.

Burnes is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.

In other MLB news:

— A person with knowledge of the situation says manager Dave Martinez and the Washington Nationals have agreed to work out a contract extension that will keep him in charge of the club beyond next season. Martinez led the Nationals to the franchise’s first World Series championship in 2019, his second season as the team’s skipper. But the Nats are one loss away from clinching the NL East cellar this year.

— White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has a sprained right foot, likely sidelining the slugger for a pivotal season-ending series against the crosstown Cubs. The White Sox had dropped a season-high five in a row heading into the weekend set, falling out of first place in the AL Central.

— The Reds say team broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned following his use of an anti-gay slur on air last month. Brennaman used the slur moments after the feed from the Fox Sports Ohio telecast returned from a commercial break during the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Aug. 19.

— Dodgers star Mookie Betts has supplanted Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for baseball’s top-selling jersey in his first year on the West Coast. Judge’s pinstriped No. 99 had been the most popular uniform in the majors for three straight years.

NFL-NEWS

Mullens to replace injured Garoppolo as 49ers starting QB

UNDATED (AP) — Nick Mullens will be the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback Sunday against the New York Giants.

Mullens replaces Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh), who suffered a high ankle sprain last weekend while playing on the same Meadowlands turf the Niners will contend with on Sunday. The Niners will play their second straight game without George Kittle because of a knee sprain.

In addition, San Francisco will play without injured running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and edge rusher Dee Ford. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were placed on injured reserve this week with season-ending knee injuries.

In other NFL news:

— The Falcons’ secondary will be without safety Ricardo Allen and cornerback Kendall Sheffield in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Allen has an elbow injury and Sheffield has a foot injury. Wide receiver Julio Jones still has a chance to play after missing practice this week with a hamstring injury.

— Jets wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman have been ruled out for the team’s game at Indianapolis on Sunday because of injuries. It will be the second straight game Crowder will miss with a hamstring injury, while Perriman was a long shot to be active after injuring his left ankle last Sunday against San Francisco.

— The Browns could be without both of their projected starting cornerbacks on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Denzel Ward is listed as questionable with a groin injury, and Greedy Williams will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury sustained in training camp.

— The Bills will be without rookie running back Zack Moss for Sunday’s game against the Rams because of a toe injury. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are questionable.

— The Raiders will be without speedy rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III because of injuries to his knee and hamstring. Ruggs has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Starting right tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski also are out this week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

The MAC is back

UNDATED (AP) — The Mid-American Conference had been the first major college football league to postpone its season. It’s now become the final one to jump back in.

University presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have all decided to play this fall after all instead of spring.

MAC games will start Nov. 4 and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19.

In other college sports news:

— Georgia State has postponed Saturday’s college football game at Charlotte because of the coronavirus. The school says it decided not to play out of an abundance of caution because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. It’s not known if the game will be rescheduled.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRENCH OPEN

Virus again slashes French Open crowd sizes

PARIS (AP) — Just days before the start of the French Open, organizers have reduced the number of spectators allowed to 1,000 per day because of the worsening coronavirus epidemic in Paris.

Organizers have repeatedly had to scale back their ambitions as virus cases have climbed. Three weeks ago they were planning to have 11,500 spectators per day. That was scaled back to 5,000 per day.